Jennifer Klein (Photo: Michigan Photography)

Isabel Cox scored twice as No. 2-ranked North Carolina halted No. 19 Michigan women's soccer NCAA Tournament run in the third round, blanking the Wolverines 4-0 Sunday at Dorrance Field in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Cox opened the scoring in the sixth minute for the Tar Heels (22-1-1), who led 2-0 at intermission when Lotte Wubben-Moy added another goal in the 36th minute.

North Carolina padded its lead in the second half when Cox slotted home her second goal at the far post in the 51st minute. Zoe Redei headed in the Tar Heels' final goal in the 67th minute.

The Tar Heels outshot the Wolverines 19-7, 11-3 in the opening half.

UM finishes 17-6-1 in Jennifer Klein's second year as coach, one victory shy of tying the program win mark of 18 set in 2013.