Ann Arbor – Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh knows what this week means. He knows it as someone who played for the Wolverines and now as the program’s head coach.

He’s more than aware of the recent trend in the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry. The unbeaten Buckeyes have won seven straight against Michigan and 14 of the last 15. The rivalry will be renewed Saturday when Michigan (9-2) plays Ohio State (11-0) at Michigan Stadium. The Buckeyes have already clinched the Big Ten East Division title and will play for the championship and a shot at the four-team national playoff.

“Very aware of the rivalry, having played in it, having coached in it, grew up here, my dad was a coach,” Harbaugh said Monday at his weekly news conference. “As I likened the Michigan State game to a state championship, this is even bigger – this two states’ championship, Michigan and Ohio. We’re excited about it. We’re excited for the challenge. I’m excited for the game. Up for and ready for the challenge.”

What would a win mean?

“It would be the state championship between two states,” Harbaugh said. “It would be big. Always is.”

Michigan left guard Ben Bredeson, a two-time captain, will be playing in his final game at Michigan Stadium and said there’s no other team he’d want to play in his sendoff.

He made clear it’s the most important game.

“We know how big this game is,” Bredeson said. “We know what it means to us. We’ve been taking about this game all year. We’ve been preparing for it since last year.”

Ohio State upended Michigan, 62-39, last season

“We’ve closed the book on last year,” Bredeson said. “We know what happened, they know what happened.”