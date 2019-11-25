Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 14
Shea Patterson, who threw for 366 yards and five touchdowns in Michigan’s 39-14 win over Indiana, was named Big Ten co-offensive player of the week on Monday.
Patterson has thrown for 750 yards and nine touchdowns the last two weeks against Michigan State and the Hoosiers. Patterson is the first quarterback in Michigan history to have at least four TD passes in consecutive games.
This is the second straight week Patterson has won the Big Ten offensive award.
Michigan (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) concludes the regular season this Saturday with a noon home game against Ohio State, which has clinched the Big Ten East Division.
Patterson shares the offensive honor with Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins.
