The Battle 4 Atlantis tournament opener was no walk on the beach for Michigan.

The Wolverines faced an early nine-point deficit and watched as the turnovers and personal fouls piled up at an alarming rate.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, shown here in a game earlier this season, led the Wolverines to a victory Wednesday in the Battle 4 Atlantis. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News file)

Yet, Michigan was able to overcome the hurdles by shooting 57.7% from the field to pull out an 83-76 win over Iowa State on Wednesday at Imperial Arena in the Bahamas.

Michigan advances to face the winner of No. 6 North Carolina-Alabama in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Junior forward Isaiah Livers led a balanced scoring attack with 17 points and two clutch baskets in the final five minutes for Michigan (5-0), which committed a season-high 22 turnovers and 19 fouls.

Senior center Jon Teske had 11 points in limited action due to foul trouble, while senior guard Zavier Simpson had 10 points, 13 assists and eight turnovers. Sophomore guard David DeJulius added a career-high 14 points and sophomore center Colin Castleton scored 10 as Michigan held a 31-7 advantage in bench points.

After surviving most of the first half without Teske, Michigan wasted little time widening the gap with him after halftime. The Wolverines opened the second half on a 14-4 run that featured five points from Teske on a jumper and 3-pointer to push the lead to 55-41 with 14:41 to play.

However, Teske was whistled for his third and fourth fouls less than a minute apart and was forced to check out at the 14:30 mark. Soon after, Iowa State started making a push and cut it to 59-50 on a basket by Prentiss Nixon with 11:17 remaining.

Simpson momentarily stemmed the tide by finding sophomore Brandon Johns Jr. for an alley-oop and Castleton made three baskets around the rim to push it to 68-53 at the 7:59 mark.

But Iowa State wouldn’t go away thanks to Tyrese Haliburton. The Cyclones pulled within single digits four times down the stretch, with DeJulius and Livers coming up with an answer the first three times, the last on a 3-pointer by Livers to make it 80-69 with 1:40 to go.

Five straight points from Rasir Bolton cut it to 80-74 with 40 seconds left, but Iowa State missed five of its six last shots and Michigan was able to make enough free throws in the final 31 seconds to seal it.

Haliburton finished with 25 points and nine rebounds, Nixon scored 14 and Solomon Young had 12 points for Iowa State (3-2), which shot 23.8% (5-for-21) from 3-point range and scored 29 points off Michigan’s 22 turnovers.

Michigan got off to a rough start with sloppy passing, two early fouls Teske and a 14-2 run by Iowa State that culminated in a 16-7 deficit with 13:46 left in the first half.

But the Wolverines eventually settled in, made seven consecutive shots and answered with a 19-5 run to pull ahead. The flurry started with a string of 10 straight points that gave Michigan its first lead, 17-16, at the 11:37 mark on a three-point play by Livers.

Simpson and DeJulius capped the spurt with back-to-back fast-break baskets to make it 26-21 with 8:44 left in the first half.

After Iowa State momentarily regained the lead, Michigan managed to take a 41-37 advantage into the break despite committing 11 turnovers and Teske only playing four minutes.

Here are other observations from Michigan's win:

►Freshman wing Franz Wagner made his Michigan debut after missing the first four games with a wrist fracture and started in the place of sophomore wing Adrien Nunez. Wagner, who played with his right wrist taped up, finished with six points on 2-for-5 shooting and fouled out in 23 minutes.

While Wagner showed no rust with his shooting stroke by draining a couple 3-pointers, he also displayed active hands in the passing lanes to disrupt Iowa State’s and contested a pair of fast-break layups without fouling, forcing one miss.

►Junior guard Eli Brooks continued to show confidence in his shot and knocked down a pair of critical baskets that helped get the offense off the mat in the first half. He buried a mid-range jumper and followed that with a 3-pointer to spark the 19-5 first-half run that helped shift the momentum in Michigan’s favor.

►After Teske was whistled for a moving screen twice in the first half, that led to Castleton getting some early minutes. But after one sequence that saw Castleton take a contested 3-pointer and give up a basket on the other end to tie the game, he was replaced by redshirt junior center Austin Davis. Davis played the final 6:50 of the half and provided valuable minutes by holding his own in the paint and helping bridge the gap until the break.

Battle 4 Atlantis

At Imperial Arena, Nassau, Bahamas

All times EST

WEDNESDAY

►Game 1: Michigan 83, Iowa State 76

►Game 2: North Carolina vs. Alabama, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

►Game 3: Gonzaga vs. Southern Miss, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

►Game 4: Seton Hall vs. Oregon, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

THURSDAY

►Game 5: Michigan vs. North Carolina-Alabama winner, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

►Game 6: Gonzaga-Southern Miss winner vs. Seton Hall-Oregon winner, 4 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

►Game 7: Iowa State vs. North Carolina-Alabama loser, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

►Game 8: Gonzaga-Southern Miss loser vs. Seton Hall-Oregon loser, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

FRIDAY

►Third-place game: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

►Championship: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

►Fifth-place game: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

►Seventh-place game: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPNEWS)

