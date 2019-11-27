2020 Michigan football commitments
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football program's 2020 verbal commitments (stars according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted).
Reece Atteberry, Eaglecrest (Colo.), OL, 6-5, 280 pounds, three stars.
Blake Corum, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, RB, 5-8, 186 pounds, four stars.
Eamonn Dennis, Worcester (Mass.) St. John's, athlete, 5-10, 173 pounds, three stars.
Gaige Garcia, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, RB, 5-10, 205 pounds, two stars (Rivals).
A.J. Henning, Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East, WR, 5-10, 183 pounds, four stars.
Matthew Hibner, Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock, TE, 6-4, 230 pounds, three stars.
Nikhai Hill-Green, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, LB, 6-1, 230 pounds, three stars.
Kris Jenkins, Our Lady Good Counsel (Olney, Md.), DE, 6-4, 240 pounds, three stars.
Aaron Lewis, Williamstown (N.J.), DE, 6-5, 235 pounds, three stars.
Micah Mazzccua, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, OT, 6-5, 289 pounds, three stars.
Braiden McGregor, Port Huron Northern, DE, 6-5.5, 248 pounds, four stars.
William Mohan, Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall, athlete, 6-1, 195 pounds, three stars.
Jordan Morant, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, S, 5-11, 212 pounds, four stars.
RJ Moten, Delran (N.J.), S, 6-foot, 200 pounds, four stars.
Kalel Mullings, Milton (Mass.) Academy, LB, 6-1, 220 pounds, four stars.
Makari Paige, West Bloomfield, S, 6-3, 182 pounds, four stars.
Nick Patterson, San Antonio Christian, TE, 6-3, 225 pounds, three stars.
Jeffrey Persi, San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) J Serra Catholic, OT, 6-7, 265 pounds, three stars.
Osman Savage, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, LB, 6-2, 225 pounds, four stars.
Andre Seldon, Belleville, CB, 5-9, 154 pounds, four stars.
Cornell Wheeler, West Bloomfield, LB, 6-1, 220 pounds, three stars.
Roman Wilson, Honolulu St. Louis, WR, 6-0, 175 pounds, four stars.
Zak Zinter, Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, OT, 6-6, 300 pounds, four stars.
    The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry takes place on Saturday in Ann Arbor, and the Wolverines are expecting a large number of recruits to be there.

    2020

    Jordan Morant: One of Michigan’s highest-ranked commits in the 2020 class returns to campus this weekend. This is important because the Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic safety has visited Texas A&M and USC officially this fall. He continues to refer to Ann Arbor as home, and insiders continue to predict that he will stick with the Wolverines despite the visits.

    Jaylen Harrell: A four-star pass-rusher from Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep, Harrell has the opportunity to stick closer to home with Miami (Fla.), Florida and Florida State, but wants to give Michigan a closer look because of their defense and business school.

    2021

    David Davidkov: Nearly the entire Big Ten has offered Davidkov (6-6, 275 pounds). Illinois and Iowa, who he visited earlier in the fall, are among the competition, but Michigan leads on his 247Sports Crystal Ball.

    Rocco Spindler: Michigan also leads on the Crystal Ball for Spindler, a heavily recruited national prospect. However, he just visited the Buckeyes last week and current Ohio State and former Michigan assistant Greg Mattison had recruited him for the Wolverines, so this weekend will be a chance for Michigan to continue staying in good position with him and hold off the Buckeyes.

    Victory Vaka: Vaka is coming all the way out from Westlake Village (Calif.) on his own dime, which shows his interest in the Wolverines. He is a rare specimen, a 6-foot-3, 315-pound defensive tackle with strength and explosiveness. Arizona State, Texas A&M, LSU and Utah are other schools he is considering.

    Jamari Buddin: Michigan is a top contender for Buddin, a hard-hitting, athletic linebacker from Belleville. Penn State, Purdue, Michigan State and Florida State are just some of the programs that also have offered.

    Tywone Malone: Morant’s teammate at Bergen Catholic, Malone is an elite prospect. He is ranked the No. 37 overall recruit in his class by the 247Sports composite. A 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive tackle with rare physical gifts, he has 25 offers, including Alabama and Georgia, but the Wolverines continue to be a program he is looking closely at.

    Caleb Tiernan: A 6-foot-8 offensive tackle from Detroit Country Day, Tiernan will play in a state title game on Friday night, then visit Michigan on Saturday. Tiernan has an offer from the Wolverines, and it is believed they are the team to beat, but Ohio State, Penn State and others are looking to change that.

    Deion Burks: Burks, a quick-footed playmaking receiver from Belleville does not have an offer from the Wolverines yet, but given his play on the field this year and Michigan’s emphasis on skill players who can play in space, he is definitely a candidate. Iowa State, Kentucky and more have offered.

    2022

    Nicco Marchiol: A quarterback from Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit, Marchiol has an offer from Michigan and already has been to campus several times. He is already ranked as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the country by 247Sports.

    Jaeden Gould: Another outstanding prospect from Bergen Catholic, Gould is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound cornerback, a rare player who can play outside at that size. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 23 overall player in his class. He already visited Michigan for the BBQ at the Big House last summer. He has 15 total scholarship offers.

    Tyler Martin: Michigan offered Martin, a 6-foot-2, 227-pound linebacker, when he was in the eighth grade, and that early contact has helped him them maintain a lead even as other offers like Boston College and Nebraska have come in.

    Michael Williams: Michigan was the first offer for Williams, a West Bloomfield standout who plays tight end, defensive end and outside linebacker.

    Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.

