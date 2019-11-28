Eli Brooks (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Michigan proved on Wednesday it could survive long stretches without senior center Jon Teske.

On Thursday, the Wolverines showed they can prevail when senior guard Zavier Simpson is in foul trouble, too.

In a Battle 4 Atlantis semifinal matchup that showcased two of the nation’s premiere point guards, it was Michigan’s backcourt of junior guard Eli Brooks and sophomore guard David DeJulius who rose to the occasion in a 73-64 win over No. 6 North Carolina at Imperial Arena in the Bahamas.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 73, North Carolina 64

Brooks finished with 24 points and hit a game-sealing 3-pointer in the final minute, while DeJulius added 11 points off the bench for Michigan. Junior forward Isaiah Livers added 12 points and Teske had 10 points and eight rebounds in another balanced scoring attack.

Michigan (6-0) will play the winner of No. 8 Gonzaga-No. 11 Oregon in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game at 2 p.m. Friday.

After sitting for the final 10 minutes of the first half with two fouls, Simpson drew his third whistle less than a minute into the second half and coach Juwan Howard made the decision to stick with Simpson.

The move momentarily paid off as Simpson fed to Brooks for a fast-break dunk, found Teske for a 3-pointer and came up with a block and fast-break layup to spark a 19-0 run.

Yet, the bulk of the flurry came with Simpson on the bench after he drew his fourth foul with 14:32 mark. The contributions came from all over, with DeJulius scoring on a drive, Livers scoring a fast-break layup, Franz Wagner draining a 3-pointer and Brooks tossing in a layup and 3-pointer to make it 60-36 with 11:21 to play.

The overwhelming run wasn’t enough to knock out the North Carolina. After missing 13 of their first 14 shots in the second half, the Tar Heels started to find a groove and fought back with a 23-7 run to cut the deficit to single digits.

The blitz started with a string of 11 straight points before Livers briefly stemmed the tide with a 3-pointer to make it 66-51 with 6:07 to play. Then after Simpson fouled out with 5:11 to go, North Carolina kept pushing and pulled within 67-59 on a layup by Garrison Brooks at the 3:13 mark.

Brooks, though, quashed the comeback and provided the dagger with a 3-pointer to make it 72-61 with 1:12 remaining.

Cole Anthony scored 22 and Brooks 13 for North Carolina (5-1), which shot 15.4% (2-for-13) from 3-point range and won the battle on the boards by a slim 36-34 margin after entering with the top rebounding margin in the nation.

For the second time in two days, Michigan got off to a slow start and faced an early nine-point deficit as North Carolina used a 12-3 spurt to pull ahead 16-7 with 13:07 left in the first half. Anthony keyed the run with seven points on a tough baseline basket with Simpson draped all over him, a mid-range jumper, and three free throws.

For the second straight game, Michigan responded with a big run of its own. After Simpson started a 14-4 run with a driving layup, he found DeJulius in the corner for a 3-pointer and sophomore center Colin Castleton scored on an offensive tip-in to put Michigan up 21-20 at the 9:00 mark.

Even after Simpson went to the bench with two fouls at the 10:03 mark, Michigan received notable contributions from its bench. DeJulius, who was coming off a career-high 14 point-performance against Iowa State, picked up where he left off and provided instant offense once again. He scored six straight points in less than a minute to push the lead to seven and help Michigan take a 39-34 lead at the break.

Battle 4 Atlantis

At Imperial Arena, Nassau, Bahamas

All times EST

WEDNESDAY

►Game 1: Michigan 83, Iowa State 76

►Game 2: North Carolina 76, Alabama 67

►Game 3: Gonzaga 94, Southern Miss 69

►Game 4: Oregon 71, Seton Hall 69

THURSDAY

►Game 5: Michigan 73, North Carolina 64

►Game 6: Gonzaga vs. Oregon, 4 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

►Game 7: Iowa State vs. Alabama, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

►Game 8: Southern Miss vs. Seton Hall, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

FRIDAY

►Third-place game: North Carolina vs. Game 6 loser, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

►Championship: Michigan vs. Game 6 winner, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

►Fifth-place game: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

►Seventh-place game: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPNEWS)

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins