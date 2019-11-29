When Michigan traveled to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, it wanted to send a statement to the rest of the college basketball world.

Consider the message received.

The Wolverines reeled off another convincing win over a top-10 team and used a second-half blitz to take down No. 8 Gonzaga, 82-64, in the championship game Friday at Imperial Arena.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 82, Gonzaga 64

Junior forward Isaiah Livers had 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting to lead Michigan (7-0), which shot 60% (18-for-30) from the field in the second half and joined Wisconsin as the only Big Ten teams to win the three-day event since its inception in 2011.

Senior center Jon Teske (19 points and career-high 15 rebounds) and senior guard Zavier Simpson (13 points and 13 assists) added double-doubles, while freshman wing Franz Wagner scored 10.

Over its previous two Battle 4 Atlantis games, Michigan took control with a quick start in the second halves. Gonzaga opened the half with an 11-2 run and pulled within 38-36 on a 3-pointer by Admon Gilder with 16:00 left to play.

After the shaky stretch that saw Livers get hit with a questionable flagrant-1 foul and Michigan miss its first six shots, the Wolverines quickly flipped the switch and blew the game open with a 21-4 flurry over the next five minutes.

Five Wolverines scored during the spurt that included 3-pointers from sophomore guard David DeJulius, Simpson and Livers, a putback dunk by Teske and a couple of driving layups by Wagner. By the time Livers capped the run with a jumper, the Wolverines turned a two-point game into a 59-40 lead at the 11:07 mark.

Gonzaga could only manage to the cut the deficit to 11 before the Wolverines started bombing away from 3-point range. In less than a minute span, junior guard Eli Brooks and Livers combined to make three deep balls to put the game out of reach, 76-57, with 4:26 remaining.

Killian Tillie was the lone double-digit scorer and finished with 20 points No. 8 Gonzaga (8-1), which shot 40% (26-for-65) from the field and led for only 6:47 in the game.

Teske set the tone early and did a little bit of everything — scoring around the rim, knocking down perimeter shots and bothering the Bulldogs with his size — to neutralize a Gonzaga frontcourt that was coming off an overtime battle against Oregon.

He dominated the paint on defense by blocking, contesting and altering shots to help fuel a 16-4 run that saw Michigan take a 23-16 lead with 9:00 left in the first half. Livers and Wagner keyed the stretch with 12 combined points, with Livers making two 3-pointers and a layup and Wagner finishing two drives at the rim.

After taking a six-minute breather, Teske continued to be a menace on both ends of the floor. He forced a turnover and scored the final six Michigan points on a short hook, an offensive putback and a tip-in at the buzzer to give the Wolverines a 36-25 lead at the break.

Battle 4 Atlantis

At Imperial Arena, Nassau, Bahamas

WEDNESDAY

►Game 1: Michigan 83, Iowa State 76

►Game 2: North Carolina 76, Alabama 67

►Game 3: Gonzaga 94, Southern Miss 69

►Game 4: Oregon 71, Seton Hall 69

THURSDAY

►Game 5: Michigan 73, North Carolina 64

►Game 6: Gonzaga 73, Oregon 72 (OT)

►Game 7: Iowa State 104, Alabama 89

►Game 8: Seton Hall 81, Southern Miss 56

FRIDAY

►Third-place game: North Carolina 78, Oregon 74

►Championship: Michigan 82, Gonzaga 64

►Fifth-place game: Iowa State vs. Seton Hall, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

►Seventh-place game: Alabama vs. Southern Miss, 9:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

