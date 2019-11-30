Ohio State 56, Michigan 27
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, left, and center Josh Myers celebrate after Dobbins ran for a touchdown in the first quarter of a game between Michigan and Ohio State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is lifted into the air by offensive lineman Branden Bowen after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State defensive lineman Robert Landers comes up with the ball after Michigan fumbled in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins is chased by, from left, Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison, cornerback Damon Arnette, and cornerback Amir Riep in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins is brought down by Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette, left, and cornerback Amir Riep in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones failed to complete this pass in the end zone while under coverage by Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) and safety Jordan Fuller in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins picks up his own fumble during a run in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh yells at the officials in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave runs the ball into the end zone ahead of Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus for a touchdown in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson is pushed out of bounds by Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State wide receiver Austin Mack makes a catch while under pressure from Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is brought down by Michigan linebacker Josh Uche (6) and defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson makes a catch for 47 yards while under pressure from Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray in the second quarter. Ohio State would score a touchdown on the next play. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones makes a catch while under pressure from Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones runs the ball away from Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell is hit hard by Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins scores the first of two second-quarter rushing touchdowns. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
A gang of Michigan defenders bring down Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins scores the second of two second-quarter rushing touchdowns. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins scores the second of two second-quarter rushing touchdowns. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon gains some yardage after catching a pass in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson runs for a touchdown in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins catches a pass over Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, but he was ruled out of bounds in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson finds receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones for a touchdown pass in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones plays to the crowd after catching a touchdown pass in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is chased out of the pocket by Ohio State defensive tackle Jashon Cornell in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Mattison yells on the sidelines in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks is brought down by Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner after picking up a first down in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson runs for a touchdown in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (17) scores on a long touchdown pass in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fans from both teams cheer while watching a television broadcast outside Michigan Stadium before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Former Michigan basketball star Chris Webber roamed the sidelines during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh directs his team during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
First-year Ohio State head coach Ryan Day arrives with his No. 1-ranked and undefeated Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fans from both teams cheer while watching a television broadcast outside the stadium before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison, a former Michigan defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, arrives to a smattering of boos from Michigan fans. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
A Michigan fan shouts "traitor" in the direction of Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison, a former Michigan defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, as he arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive captain and linebacker Khaleke Hudson, left, and tight end Sean McKeon arrive at Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan fans cheer the Wolverine players as they arrive at Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State defensive lineman Robert Landers arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game wearing a suit and a cowboy hat. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fans from both teams cheer while watching a television broadcast outside the stadium before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Ann Arbor — The gap in "The Game" continues to be insurmountable for Michigan, as Ohio State flexed its muscles and again displayed its superior talent across the board.

    Ohio State, unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, was untouchable again in the rivalry with Michigan on Saturday before 114,132 at Michigan Stadium, including a strong showing from the scarlet-clad Ohio State fans. The Buckeyes prevailed, 56-27, and have now won eight straight and 15 of the last 16 in the series.

    Michigan, ranked No. 10, finishes the regular season 9-3 overall and 6-3 in the Big Ten. Coach Jim Harbaugh is now 0-5 against the Buckeyes, and Ohio State coach Ryan Day won his debut in the rivalry. Ohio State had already wrapped up the Big Ten East title and will play for the conference championship next week.

    BOX SCORE: Ohio State 56, Michigan 27

    The Buckeyes defeated Michigan, 62-39, last season in Ohio Stadium. It was a score that bruised and battered the Wolverines, particularly the defensive staff that assured nothing like that would happen again in the rivalry. Michigan allowed 567 yards in that loss last year and 577 this year. Michigan's defense gave up nine big-yardage plays in the game of 20 yards or more. 

    There was the added indignity for Michigan’s defensive staff when line coach Greg Mattison left to become Ohio State’s co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Al Washington, who spent one season with Michigan, returned home to join Day’s staff.

    Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was 14-of-25 passing for 302 yards and four touchdowns, and J.K. Dobbins rushed for 211 yards on 31 carries and scored four touchdowns, including a 33-yarder with 6:30 left in the fourth quarter.

    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, in his final game at Michigan Stadium, was 18-of-43 passing for 305 yards, one touchdown and one interception. There were at least nine dropped passes. The Wolverines gained only 91 yards rushing, the third straight game they had less than 100 yards on the ground.

    The Buckeyes, confident entering halftime with a 12-point lead, scored quickly to open the second half. Dobbins had a 41-yard run to get things going for the Buckeyes, followed by a 21-catch from Fields. Two Michigan penalties on the same play gave Ohio State the ball at Michigan's 2-yard line. K.J. Hill would eventually score on a 6-yard pass from Fields for the 35-16 lead.

    Fields left the game with an apparent injury to his left knee but he wasn’t sidelined long. He returned before the end of the Ohio State drive to build a 42-16 lead after Fields completed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson.

    Michigan went three-and-out the next drive, but got a break when Wilson fumbled the punt return that was recovered by the Wolverines’ Jake McCurry. The receiver drops that had become the norm in the second half continued for the Wolverines and they settled on a 45-yard field goal by Quinn Nordin to pull to 42-19.

    The Wolverines added another score to open the fourth quarter when Hassan Haskins scored on a two-yard run. They closed the gap to 42-27 got the two-point conversion.

    But on their next possession, they turned the ball over on downs and Ohio State promptly added to its lead on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Fields to Austin Mack for a 49-27 advantage.

    Ohio State held a 28-16 lead in the first half, as the Wolverines made three critical errors — a mixed extra point, a fumbled snap by Patterson and a critical offside on a punt by Khaleke Hudson. The Buckeyes had a handful of chunk plays against the Michigan defense. Ohio State had a big run from Dobbins of 34 yards, then Fields had pass plays of 28, 57, 41 and 47 yards. Dobbins had 103 yards and three touchdowns in the half.

    The Buckeyes had 318 yards, including 200 passing. Michigan’s 285 first-half yards were the most Ohio State has allowed in a game this season.

    It was the Patterson Show on Michigan’s opening drive, orchestrating an efficient 75-yard drive that covered seven plays and culminated with Giles Jackson scoring on a 22-yard end-around. Patterson had a big third-down conversion in the drive, when, under pressure, rolled left and found Ronnie Bell for seven yards. Ohio State got a personal foul tacked on for a late hit on the play. But Nordin, who had been a perfect 26-of-26 on extra-point attempts, missed the kick.

    The Buckeyes responded on their opening drive, taking a 7-6 lead as Dobbins accounted for 79 total yards, including 51 rushing on four carries. Dobbins, who had a 34-yard run in which he fumbled and the ball bounced back to him as if he had dribbled it, scored on a five-yard run.

    Ohio State built a 14-6 advantage on a 57-yard pass from Fields to Chris Olave, but Michigan responded on its next possession on a three-play drive highlighted by a 41-yards pass from Patterson to Sean McKeon. Donovan Peoples-Jones scored on the next play on a 25-yard reception, pulling the Wolverines within 14-13.

    Dobbins scored his second touchdown on a 6-yard run for a 21-13 lead, and just as Michigan was driving to stay within range, Patterson fumbled the snap on a third-and-9 at the Ohio State 12 — the Wolverines had reached the 9-yard line.

    Ohio State was forced to punt on the ensuing drive, but Hudson’s offside gave the Buckeyes the first down. Fields and Garrett Wilson connected for a 47-yard completion to the Michigan 5 and Dobbins scored for the third time.

    The back and forth continued. Patterson had passes of 24, 17 and 24 yards to the Ohio State 5. It appeared Patterson and Peoples-Jones combined for a touchdown in the back middle of the end zone, but it was ruled incomplete. Michigan settled for a 23-yard field goal by Nordin.

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

