Ann Arbor — The gap in "The Game" continues to be insurmountable for Michigan, as Ohio State flexed its muscles and again displayed its superior talent across the board.

Ohio State, unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, was untouchable again in the rivalry with Michigan on Saturday before 114,132 at Michigan Stadium, including a strong showing from the scarlet-clad Ohio State fans. The Buckeyes prevailed, 56-27, and have now won eight straight and 15 of the last 16 in the series.

Michigan, ranked No. 10, finishes the regular season 9-3 overall and 6-3 in the Big Ten. Coach Jim Harbaugh is now 0-5 against the Buckeyes, and Ohio State coach Ryan Day won his debut in the rivalry. Ohio State had already wrapped up the Big Ten East title and will play for the conference championship next week.

The Buckeyes defeated Michigan, 62-39, last season in Ohio Stadium. It was a score that bruised and battered the Wolverines, particularly the defensive staff that assured nothing like that would happen again in the rivalry. Michigan allowed 567 yards in that loss last year and 577 this year. Michigan's defense gave up nine big-yardage plays in the game of 20 yards or more.

There was the added indignity for Michigan’s defensive staff when line coach Greg Mattison left to become Ohio State’s co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Al Washington, who spent one season with Michigan, returned home to join Day’s staff.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was 14-of-25 passing for 302 yards and four touchdowns, and J.K. Dobbins rushed for 211 yards on 31 carries and scored four touchdowns, including a 33-yarder with 6:30 left in the fourth quarter.

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, in his final game at Michigan Stadium, was 18-of-43 passing for 305 yards, one touchdown and one interception. There were at least nine dropped passes. The Wolverines gained only 91 yards rushing, the third straight game they had less than 100 yards on the ground.

The Buckeyes, confident entering halftime with a 12-point lead, scored quickly to open the second half. Dobbins had a 41-yard run to get things going for the Buckeyes, followed by a 21-catch from Fields. Two Michigan penalties on the same play gave Ohio State the ball at Michigan's 2-yard line. K.J. Hill would eventually score on a 6-yard pass from Fields for the 35-16 lead.

Fields left the game with an apparent injury to his left knee but he wasn’t sidelined long. He returned before the end of the Ohio State drive to build a 42-16 lead after Fields completed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson.

Michigan went three-and-out the next drive, but got a break when Wilson fumbled the punt return that was recovered by the Wolverines’ Jake McCurry. The receiver drops that had become the norm in the second half continued for the Wolverines and they settled on a 45-yard field goal by Quinn Nordin to pull to 42-19.

The Wolverines added another score to open the fourth quarter when Hassan Haskins scored on a two-yard run. They closed the gap to 42-27 got the two-point conversion.

But on their next possession, they turned the ball over on downs and Ohio State promptly added to its lead on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Fields to Austin Mack for a 49-27 advantage.

Ohio State held a 28-16 lead in the first half, as the Wolverines made three critical errors — a mixed extra point, a fumbled snap by Patterson and a critical offside on a punt by Khaleke Hudson. The Buckeyes had a handful of chunk plays against the Michigan defense. Ohio State had a big run from Dobbins of 34 yards, then Fields had pass plays of 28, 57, 41 and 47 yards. Dobbins had 103 yards and three touchdowns in the half.

The Buckeyes had 318 yards, including 200 passing. Michigan’s 285 first-half yards were the most Ohio State has allowed in a game this season.

It was the Patterson Show on Michigan’s opening drive, orchestrating an efficient 75-yard drive that covered seven plays and culminated with Giles Jackson scoring on a 22-yard end-around. Patterson had a big third-down conversion in the drive, when, under pressure, rolled left and found Ronnie Bell for seven yards. Ohio State got a personal foul tacked on for a late hit on the play. But Nordin, who had been a perfect 26-of-26 on extra-point attempts, missed the kick.

The Buckeyes responded on their opening drive, taking a 7-6 lead as Dobbins accounted for 79 total yards, including 51 rushing on four carries. Dobbins, who had a 34-yard run in which he fumbled and the ball bounced back to him as if he had dribbled it, scored on a five-yard run.

Ohio State built a 14-6 advantage on a 57-yard pass from Fields to Chris Olave, but Michigan responded on its next possession on a three-play drive highlighted by a 41-yards pass from Patterson to Sean McKeon. Donovan Peoples-Jones scored on the next play on a 25-yard reception, pulling the Wolverines within 14-13.

Dobbins scored his second touchdown on a 6-yard run for a 21-13 lead, and just as Michigan was driving to stay within range, Patterson fumbled the snap on a third-and-9 at the Ohio State 12 — the Wolverines had reached the 9-yard line.

Ohio State was forced to punt on the ensuing drive, but Hudson’s offside gave the Buckeyes the first down. Fields and Garrett Wilson connected for a 47-yard completion to the Michigan 5 and Dobbins scored for the third time.

The back and forth continued. Patterson had passes of 24, 17 and 24 yards to the Ohio State 5. It appeared Patterson and Peoples-Jones combined for a touchdown in the back middle of the end zone, but it was ruled incomplete. Michigan settled for a 23-yard field goal by Nordin.

