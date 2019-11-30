Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matt Schoch.

Another mistake gives OSU points, 28-13

J.K. Dobbins scores his third touchdown of the game from 5 yards.

The Michigan defense responded by forcing a punt, with Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Uche tacking a scrambling Justin Fields.

However, the Wolverines gave Ohio State a first down as Khaleke Hudson was offsides.

Garrett Wilson went 47 yards for a pass play on the next play, setting up the score.

Ohio State 28, Michigan 13; 3:15 2nd

Patterson fumbles snap, OSU gets big break

Shea Patterson tried to answer as Michigan is trying to keep up.

However, a promising drive stalled and Patterson fumbled the snap, with Ohio State recovering with Robert Landers making the play in its own red zone.

Nico Collins had a comeback route for a first down, then Ronnie Bell caught another for 16 yards.

Nick Eubanks picked up 34 yards on the first play of the possession after Dobbins' second touchdown.

Ohio State 21, Michigan 13; 6:32 2nd

Shea Patterson 8-11 for 127 yards, 1 TD; Justin Fields 4-10 100, 1 TD — angelique (@chengelis) November 30, 2019

Dobbins gives OSU 21-13 lead

J.K. Dobbins goes 6 yards untouched to extend Ohio State's lead, his second touchdown.

Garrett Wilson took a short pass and went 41 yards on second-and-19 to set up the score.

The drive was aided by a personal-foul call against Michigan's Carlo Kemp, who took off J.K. Dobbins' shoe after the play.

Justin Fields had a QB sneak for a conversion on third-and-1.

Ohio State 21, Michigan 13; 10:12 2nd

Michigan hanging around early, down 14-13

We've got a good one so far in Ann Arbor.

Michigan is staying in with the top-ranked Buckeyes, who have the ball at their own 31.

Ohio State 14, Michigan 13; end 1st

DPJ answers, UM back in it

Donovan Peoples-Jones caught a 25-yard pass from Shea Patterson for a touchdown.

The play was set up by tight end Sean McKeon, who faked a block and went 41 yards on a second-and-1.

Ohio State 14, Michigan 13; 0:19 1st

Olave goes deep to give OSU 14-6 lead

Chris Olave caught a perfect Justin Fields pass for a 57-yard touchdown. He beat Josh Metellus on the play.

That came after J.K. Dobbins converted a third-and-1 near midfield.

Ohio State 14, Michigan 6; 1:27 1st

Michigan stalls again, trailing 7-6

Jeff Okudah made two plays to thwart another MIchigan drive.

Donovan Peoples-Jones picked up 20 yards on the first play of the possession on a slant pass from Patterson.

Ohio State 7, Michigan 6; 3:54 1st

Michigan forces a punt on OSU's second possession

Michigan forced a punt on Ohio State's second possession. Michigan gets the ball in its own territory after a Michigan block in the back on the punt.

Ambry Thomas was on coverage on a second-down incompletion. Justin Fields threw an incomplete pass on third down too.

Ohio State got the ball to its own 45 on the punt, but a penalty moved it back to its 20.

Ohio State 7, Michigan 6; 5:17 1st

Michigan can't answer OSU's first score

Michigan went three-and-out after the OSU score.

The Wolverines tried a Wildcat play and then Nico Collins caught a ball but was out of bounds at the sideline.

Ohio State 7, Michigan 6; 7:20 1st

Ohio State's J.K Dobbins (2) celebrates after scoring on a 5-yard run during the first quarter against Michigan. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Dobbins leads OSU right back down field

Running back J.K. Dobbins ran in from 5 yards out to give the Buckeyes the lead. He accounted for 79 yards on a 75-yard drive.

The running back picked up a third-and-14 down to the 5-yard line, setting up the score.

Dobbins took the second play from scrimmage 34 yards despite fumbling on the play. He hardly lost a step while recovering the bouncing ball.

Ohio State 7, Michigan 6; 8:50 1st

Jackson takes end around for score

Giles Jackson took an end around 22 yards for a score, as Sean McKeon sprung him with a nice block.

The Wolverines missed the extra point, as Quinn Nordin misfired.

The drive included first-down passes from Shea Patterson to McKeon, Ronnie Bell and Nick Eubanks.

Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade did not start. He was a game-time decision.

Michigan 6, Ohio State 0; 11:43 1st

Michigan wins toss, will receive

Michigan won the toss and will receive.

Chase Young vs. Shea Patterson to start.

DetNews experts: Buckeyes will win today

None of our four experts went with the Wolverines today, although John Niyo and Bob Wojnowkski like the Wolverines to cover the 8.5-point game time spread.

Report: Ohio State's Pryor stabbed, in critical condition

The big news surrounding the pre-game is the sad news that former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor was stabbed overnight at a Pittsburgh apartment. He's reportedly in critical condition.

The story, reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, casts a bit of a pall around the game, somewhat similarly to when legendary Michigan coach Bo Schembechler died in the week leading up to the Ohio State game in 2006.

High stakes for 'The Game' once again

Buckle up.

Michigan and Ohio State engage in their annual grudge match Saturday and, as usual, stakes are high in this top-10 showdown.

Michigan takes on Ohio State on Saturday in Ann Arbor in a showdown between top-10 teams. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

The Wolverines are trying to snap a seven-game losing streak in the series, and notch just their second win in 16 tries. The Buckeyes, meanwhile, already have a spot in the Big Ten championship game locked up, but are looking to maintain the No. 1 ranking in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings.

NO. 2 OHIO STATE at No. 10 MICHIGAN

Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

TV/radio: Fox/950

Records: Michigan 9-2, 6-2 Big Ten; Ohio State 11-0, 8-0

Line: Ohio State by 8.5