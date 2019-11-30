Michigan vs. Ohio State
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Fans from both teams cheer while watching a television broadcast outside Michigan Stadium before a game between Michigan and Ohio State in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Fans from both teams cheer while watching a television broadcast outside Michigan Stadium before a game between Michigan and Ohio State in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Michigan basketball star Chris Webber roamed the sidelines during warm-ups.
Former Michigan basketball star Chris Webber roamed the sidelines during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh directs his team during warm-ups.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh directs his team during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass during warm-ups.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
First-year Ohio State head coach Ryan Day arrives with his No. 1-ranked and undefeated Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium before the game.
First-year Ohio State head coach Ryan Day arrives with his No. 1-ranked and undefeated Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fans from both teams cheer while watching a television broadcast outside the stadium before the game.
Fans from both teams cheer while watching a television broadcast outside the stadium before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison, a former Michigan defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, arrives to a smattering of boos from Michigan fans.
Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison, a former Michigan defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, arrives to a smattering of boos from Michigan fans. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Michigan fan shouts &quot;traitor&quot; in the direction of Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison, a former Michigan defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, as he arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
A Michigan fan shouts "traitor" in the direction of Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison, a former Michigan defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, as he arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive captain and linebacker Khaleke Hudson, left, and tight end Sean McKeon arrive at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Michigan defensive captain and linebacker Khaleke Hudson, left, and tight end Sean McKeon arrive at Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fans cheer the Wolverine players as they arrive at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Michigan fans cheer the Wolverine players as they arrive at Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ohio State defensive lineman Robert Landers arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game wearing a suit and a cowboy hat.
Ohio State defensive lineman Robert Landers arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game wearing a suit and a cowboy hat. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fans from both teams cheer while watching a television broadcast outside the stadium before the game.
Fans from both teams cheer while watching a television broadcast outside the stadium before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matt Schoch.

    Another mistake gives OSU points, 28-13

    J.K. Dobbins scores his third touchdown of the game from 5 yards.

    The Michigan defense responded by forcing a punt, with Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Uche tacking a scrambling Justin Fields.

    However, the Wolverines gave Ohio State a first down as Khaleke Hudson was offsides.

    Garrett Wilson went 47 yards for a pass play on the next play, setting up the score.

    Ohio State 28, Michigan 13; 3:15 2nd

    Patterson fumbles snap, OSU gets big break

    Shea Patterson tried to answer as Michigan is trying to keep up.

    However, a promising drive stalled and Patterson fumbled the snap, with Ohio State recovering with Robert Landers making the play in its own red zone.

    Nico Collins had a comeback route for a first down, then Ronnie Bell caught another for 16 yards.

    Nick Eubanks picked up 34 yards on the first play of the possession after Dobbins' second touchdown.

    Ohio State 21, Michigan 13; 6:32 2nd

    Dobbins gives OSU 21-13 lead

    J.K. Dobbins goes 6 yards untouched to extend Ohio State's lead, his second touchdown.

    Garrett Wilson took a short pass and went 41 yards on second-and-19 to set up the score.

    The drive was aided by a personal-foul call against Michigan's Carlo Kemp, who took off J.K. Dobbins' shoe after the play.

    Justin Fields had a QB sneak for a conversion on third-and-1.

    Ohio State 21, Michigan 13; 10:12 2nd

    Michigan hanging around early, down 14-13

    We've got a good one so far in Ann Arbor.

    Michigan is staying in with the top-ranked Buckeyes, who have the ball at their own 31.

    Ohio State 14, Michigan 13; end 1st

    DPJ answers, UM back in it

    Donovan Peoples-Jones caught a 25-yard pass from Shea Patterson for a touchdown.

    The play was set up by tight end Sean McKeon, who faked a block and went 41 yards on a second-and-1.

    Ohio State 14, Michigan 13; 0:19 1st

    Olave goes deep to give OSU 14-6 lead

    Chris Olave caught a perfect Justin Fields pass for a 57-yard touchdown. He beat Josh Metellus on the play.

    That came after J.K. Dobbins converted a third-and-1 near midfield.

    Ohio State 14, Michigan 6; 1:27 1st

    Michigan stalls again, trailing 7-6

    Jeff Okudah made two plays to thwart another MIchigan drive.

    Donovan Peoples-Jones picked up 20 yards on the first play of the possession on a slant pass from Patterson.

    Ohio State 7, Michigan 6; 3:54 1st

    Michigan forces a punt on OSU's second possession

    Michigan forced a punt on Ohio State's second possession. Michigan gets the ball in its own territory after a Michigan block in the back on the punt.

    Ambry Thomas was on coverage on a second-down incompletion. Justin Fields threw an incomplete pass on third down too.

    Ohio State got the ball to its own 45 on the punt, but a penalty moved it back to its 20.

    Ohio State 7, Michigan 6; 5:17 1st

    Michigan can't answer OSU's first score

    Michigan went three-and-out after the OSU score.

    The Wolverines tried a Wildcat play and then Nico Collins caught a ball but was out of bounds at the sideline.

    Ohio State 7, Michigan 6; 7:20 1st

    Dobbins leads OSU right back down field

    Running back J.K. Dobbins ran in from 5 yards out to give the Buckeyes the lead. He accounted for 79 yards on a 75-yard drive.

    The running back picked up a third-and-14 down to the 5-yard line, setting up the score.

    Dobbins took the second play from scrimmage 34 yards despite fumbling on the play. He hardly lost a step while recovering the bouncing ball.

    Ohio State 7, Michigan 6; 8:50 1st

    Jackson takes end around for score

    Giles Jackson took an end around 22 yards for a score, as Sean McKeon sprung him with a nice block.

    The Wolverines missed the extra point, as Quinn Nordin misfired.

    The drive included first-down passes from Shea Patterson to McKeon, Ronnie Bell and Nick Eubanks.

    Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade did not start. He was a game-time decision.

    Michigan 6, Ohio State 0; 11:43 1st

    Michigan wins toss, will receive

    Michigan won the toss and will receive.

    Chase Young vs. Shea Patterson to start.

    DetNews experts: Buckeyes will win today

    None of our four experts went with the Wolverines today, although John Niyo and Bob Wojnowkski like the Wolverines to cover the 8.5-point game time spread.

    Report: Ohio State's Pryor stabbed, in critical condition

    The big news surrounding the pre-game is the sad news that former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor was stabbed overnight at a Pittsburgh apartment. He's reportedly in critical condition.

    The story, reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, casts a bit of a pall around the game, somewhat similarly to when legendary Michigan coach Bo Schembechler died in the week leading up to the Ohio State game in 2006.

    High stakes for 'The Game' once again

    Buckle up.

    Michigan and Ohio State engage in their annual grudge match Saturday and, as usual, stakes are high in this top-10 showdown. 

    The Wolverines are trying to snap a seven-game losing streak in the series, and notch just their second win in 16 tries. The Buckeyes, meanwhile, already have a spot in the Big Ten championship game locked up, but are looking to maintain the No. 1 ranking in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings.

    NO. 2 OHIO STATE at No. 10 MICHIGAN

    Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

    TV/radio: Fox/950

    Records: Michigan 9-2, 6-2 Big Ten; Ohio State 11-0, 8-0

    Line: Ohio State by 8.5

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE