Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson called Saturday's 56-27 loss to Ohio State "frustrating." Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Ann Arbor — This wasn’t how Shea Patterson saw his career at Michigan ending at home.

Patterson, who transferred from Ole Miss nearly two years ago, decided last December to return to Michigan rather than take a shot at professional football because of the way the regular season ended at Ohio Stadium. The Wolverines were walloped 62-39.

Michigan tight end Sean McKeon, left, and quarterback Shea Patterson walk off the field together after a 56-27 loss to Ohio State. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

A year later, he was 18-of-43 for 305 yards one touchdown, an interception and a fumble in a 56-27 loss to Ohio State on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Patterson was 4-of-24 for 55 yards in the second half, but his stats were largely undermined by nearly double-digit dropped passes.

He played well against the Buckeyes despite the second-half numbers and had his third-straight 300-yard passing game. Patterson threw for 384 yards against Michigan State and 366 last week against Indiana. He finished the regular season with 2,828 yards.

“The first half when we came out firing and things were rolling offensively, it’s very frustrating not to be able to get this win,” said Patterson, who suffered his first loss at home as Michigan’s starter. “I just love my teammates, and I love my coaches and I love everything about this university. So yeah, it’s very frustrating.”

Patterson grew up in Toledo and came to Michigan home games as a kid. He has said on multiple occasions how much it has meant to him to play for the Wolverines.

“From Day 1 it’s been a dream come true to come play football for the University of Michigan,” Patterson said. “I wouldn’t change anything, (except) obviously the outcome of this game. I wouldn’t want to go to war with anybody else other than the guys in that locker room each and every single week, those coaches, so much respect for those guys and this university.

“It’s something I’ll cherish and I’ll remember for a very long time, putting on the maize and blue. Just very thankful.”

