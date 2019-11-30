Ohio State 56, Michigan 27
Michigan linebacker Josh Uche, left, and linebacker Khaleke Hudson walk off the field together after a 56-27 loss to Ohio State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Michigan linebacker Josh Uche, left, and linebacker Khaleke Hudson walk off the field together after a 56-27 loss to Ohio State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day shake hands after the Buckeyes won, 56-27, at Michigan Stadium.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day shake hands after the Buckeyes won, 56-27, at Michigan Stadium.
Ohio State defensive tackle Davon Hamilton tackles Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson.
Ohio State defensive tackle Davon Hamilton tackles Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson.
Ohio State cornerback Amir Riep (10) celebrates after the Buckeyes stopped Michigan on fourth down during the second half.
Ohio State cornerback Amir Riep (10) celebrates after the Buckeyes stopped Michigan on fourth down during the second half.
Michigan senior running back Tru Wilson looks grim late in the second half as the Buckeyes widen their lead.
Michigan senior running back Tru Wilson looks grim late in the second half as the Buckeyes widen their lead.
Frustrated Michigan fans look on late in the second half as the Buckeyes widen their lead.
Frustrated Michigan fans look on late in the second half as the Buckeyes widen their lead.
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon, left, and quarterback Shea Patterson walk off the field together after a 56-27 loss to Ohio State.
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon, left, and quarterback Shea Patterson walk off the field together after a 56-27 loss to Ohio State.
Michigan linebacker Josh Uche greets Ohio State defensive end Chase Young after the game. Young was gracious in victory as he hugged and shook hands with several Michigan players.&nbsp;
Michigan linebacker Josh Uche greets Ohio State defensive end Chase Young after the game. Young was gracious in victory as he hugged and shook hands with several Michigan players.
Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill hauls in a touchdown pass despite coverage from Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus in the third quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill hauls in a touchdown pass despite coverage from Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus in the third quarter.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day pumps his fist after the Buckeyes forced an incomplete pass by Michigan in the third quarter.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day pumps his fist after the Buckeyes forced an incomplete pass by Michigan in the third quarter.
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon hauls in a pass while under pressure from Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning in the fourth quarter.
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon hauls in a pass while under pressure from Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning in the fourth quarter.
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins pushes away Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller while running the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins pushes away Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller while running the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (74) and wide receiver Nico Collins (4) celebrate as running back Hassan Haskins kneels after running for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (74) and wide receiver Nico Collins (4) celebrate as running back Hassan Haskins kneels after running for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
A Michigan fan grimaces as an Ohio State fan cheers late in the fourth quarter.
A Michigan fan grimaces as an Ohio State fan cheers late in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State cornerback Amir Riep intercepts a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State cornerback Amir Riep intercepts a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins in the fourth quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson tries to avoid being tackled by Ohio State linebacker Justin Hilliard in the third quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson tries to avoid being tackled by Ohio State linebacker Justin Hilliard in the third quarter.
Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette keeps Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones from completing a pass in the third quarter.
Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette keeps Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones from completing a pass in the third quarter.
Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette keeps Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones from completing a pass in the third quarter.
Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette keeps Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones from completing a pass in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is sacked by Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning in the third quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is sacked by Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning in the third quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver Austin Mack makes a catch while under pressure from Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill in the third quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver Austin Mack makes a catch while under pressure from Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill in the third quarter.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day checks on quarterback Justin Fields after Fields was injured in the third quarter.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day checks on quarterback Justin Fields after Fields was injured in the third quarter.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches the game in the third quarter.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches the game in the third quarter.
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young tries to block a field goal in the third quarter.
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young tries to block a field goal in the third quarter.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields scrambles with the ball in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields scrambles with the ball in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver Austin Mack is lifted into the air by offensive lineman Wyatt Davis after Mack scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver Austin Mack is lifted into the air by offensive lineman Wyatt Davis after Mack scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, left, and co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison talk during the fourth quarter.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, left, and co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison talk during the fourth quarter.
Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison walks the sidelines during the fourth quarter.
Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison walks the sidelines during the fourth quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson looks for an open man in the fourth quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson looks for an open man in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day reacts to a targeting penalty against the Buckeyes in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day reacts to a targeting penalty against the Buckeyes in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State cornerback Amir Riep, left, and safety Marcus Hooker celebrate after Riep intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State cornerback Amir Riep, left, and safety Marcus Hooker celebrate after Riep intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, left, and center Josh Myers celebrate after Dobbins ran for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, left, and center Josh Myers celebrate after Dobbins ran for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is lifted into the air by offensive lineman Branden Bowen after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is lifted into the air by offensive lineman Branden Bowen after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter.
Ohio State defensive lineman Robert Landers comes up with the ball after Michigan fumbled in the second quarter.
Ohio State defensive lineman Robert Landers comes up with the ball after Michigan fumbled in the second quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins is chased by, from left, Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison, cornerback Damon Arnette, and cornerback Amir Riep in the second quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins is chased by, from left, Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison, cornerback Damon Arnette, and cornerback Amir Riep in the second quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins is brought down by Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette, left, and cornerback Amir Riep in the second quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins is brought down by Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette, left, and cornerback Amir Riep in the second quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones failed to complete this pass in the end zone while under coverage by Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) and safety Jordan Fuller in the second quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones failed to complete this pass in the end zone while under coverage by Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) and safety Jordan Fuller in the second quarter.
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins picks up his own fumble during a run in the first quarter.
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins picks up his own fumble during a run in the first quarter.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh yells at the officials in the first quarter.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh yells at the officials in the first quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave runs the ball into the end zone ahead of Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave runs the ball into the end zone ahead of Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson is pushed out of bounds by Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland in the second quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson is pushed out of bounds by Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland in the second quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver Austin Mack makes a catch while under pressure from Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill in the second quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver Austin Mack makes a catch while under pressure from Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill in the second quarter.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is brought down by Michigan linebacker Josh Uche (6) and defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) in the second quarter.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is brought down by Michigan linebacker Josh Uche (6) and defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) in the second quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson makes a catch for 47 yards while under pressure from Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray in the second quarter. Ohio State would score a touchdown on the next play.
Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson makes a catch for 47 yards while under pressure from Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray in the second quarter. Ohio State would score a touchdown on the next play.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones makes a catch while under pressure from Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller in the second quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones makes a catch while under pressure from Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller in the second quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones runs the ball away from Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller in the second quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones runs the ball away from Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller in the second quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell is hit hard by Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland in the second quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell is hit hard by Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland in the second quarter.
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins scores the first of two second-quarter rushing touchdowns.
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins scores the first of two second-quarter rushing touchdowns.
A gang of Michigan defenders bring down Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins.
A gang of Michigan defenders bring down Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins.
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins scores the second of two second-quarter rushing touchdowns.
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins scores the second of two second-quarter rushing touchdowns.
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins scores the second of two second-quarter rushing touchdowns.
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins scores the second of two second-quarter rushing touchdowns. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon gains some yardage after catching a pass in the first half.
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon gains some yardage after catching a pass in the first half.
Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson runs for a touchdown in the first half.
Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson runs for a touchdown in the first half.
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins catches a pass over Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, but he was ruled out of bounds in the first half.
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins catches a pass over Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, but he was ruled out of bounds in the first half.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson finds receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones for a touchdown pass in the first half.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson finds receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones for a touchdown pass in the first half.
Michigan receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones plays to the crowd after catching a touchdown pass in the first half.
Michigan receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones plays to the crowd after catching a touchdown pass in the first half.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is chased out of the pocket by Ohio State defensive tackle Jashon Cornell in the first half.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is chased out of the pocket by Ohio State defensive tackle Jashon Cornell in the first half.
Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Mattison yells on the sidelines in the first half.
Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Mattison yells on the sidelines in the first half.
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks is brought down by Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner after picking up a first down in the first half.
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks is brought down by Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner after picking up a first down in the first half.
Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson runs for a touchdown in the first half.
Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson runs for a touchdown in the first half.
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (17) scores on a long touchdown pass in the first half.
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (17) scores on a long touchdown pass in the first half.
Fans from both teams cheer while watching a television broadcast outside Michigan Stadium before the game.
Fans from both teams cheer while watching a television broadcast outside Michigan Stadium before the game.
Former Michigan basketball star Chris Webber roamed the sidelines during warm-ups.
Former Michigan basketball star Chris Webber roamed the sidelines during warm-ups.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh directs his team during warm-ups.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh directs his team during warm-ups.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass during warm-ups.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass during warm-ups.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
First-year Ohio State head coach Ryan Day arrives with his No. 1-ranked and undefeated Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium before the game.
First-year Ohio State head coach Ryan Day arrives with his No. 1-ranked and undefeated Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Fans from both teams cheer while watching a television broadcast outside the stadium before the game.
Fans from both teams cheer while watching a television broadcast outside the stadium before the game.
Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison, a former Michigan defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, arrives to a smattering of boos from Michigan fans.
Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison, a former Michigan defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, arrives to a smattering of boos from Michigan fans.
A Michigan fan shouts &quot;traitor&quot; in the direction of Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison, a former Michigan defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, as he arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
A Michigan fan shouts "traitor" in the direction of Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison, a former Michigan defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, as he arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Michigan defensive captain and linebacker Khaleke Hudson, left, and tight end Sean McKeon arrive at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Michigan defensive captain and linebacker Khaleke Hudson, left, and tight end Sean McKeon arrive at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Michigan fans cheer the Wolverine players as they arrive at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Michigan fans cheer the Wolverine players as they arrive at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Ohio State defensive lineman Robert Landers arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game wearing a suit and a cowboy hat.
Ohio State defensive lineman Robert Landers arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game wearing a suit and a cowboy hat.
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Fans from both teams cheer while watching a television broadcast outside the stadium before the game.
Fans from both teams cheer while watching a television broadcast outside the stadium before the game.
These young Michigan fans look stunned after Ohio State scored on their first drive of the second half.
These young Michigan fans look stunned after Ohio State scored on their first drive of the second half.
Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette breaks up and nearly intercepts a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones in the second half.
Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette breaks up and nearly intercepts a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones in the second half.
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins breaks away from Ohio State defensive tackle Davon Hamilton in the second half. Haskins led Michigan with 78 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins breaks away from Ohio State defensive tackle Davon Hamilton in the second half. Haskins led Michigan with 78 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields lies on the turf in pain after suffering a minor injury in the second half. He retured to finish the game.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields lies on the turf in pain after suffering a minor injury in the second half. He retured to finish the game.
Ohio State punt returner Garrett Wilson muffs a punt. The ball was recovered by Michigan's Jake McCurry for a turnover in the second half.
Ohio State punt returner Garrett Wilson muffs a punt. The ball was recovered by Michigan's Jake McCurry for a turnover in the second half.
Ohio State punt returner Garrett Wilson muffs a punt. The ball was recovered by Michigan's Jake McCurry for a turnover in the second half.
Ohio State punt returner Garrett Wilson muffs a punt. The ball was recovered by Michigan's Jake McCurry for a turnover in the second half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan&#39;s Jake McCurry appears to score a touchdown after recovering a muffed punt by Ohio State punt returner Garrett Wilson in the second half. The play was an Ohio State turnover, but McCurry isn&#39;t allowed to advance the ball from the spot of the recovery.
Michigan's Jake McCurry appears to score a touchdown after recovering a muffed punt by Ohio State punt returner Garrett Wilson in the second half. The play was an Ohio State turnover, but McCurry isn't allowed to advance the ball from the spot of the recovery.
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill nearly intercepts a pass intended for Ohio State wide receiver Binjimen Victor in the second half.
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill nearly intercepts a pass intended for Ohio State wide receiver Binjimen Victor in the second half.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson eludes diving Ohio State defensive end Chase Young while racing to the sideline and picking up a first down in the second half.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson eludes diving Ohio State defensive end Chase Young while racing to the sideline and picking up a first down in the second half.
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins scores on a two-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Haskins led Michigan with 78 yards on 12 carries.
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins scores on a two-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Haskins led Michigan with 78 yards on 12 carries.
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is tripped up by Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson (7) after a short gain. Dobbins rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries.
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is tripped up by Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson (7) after a short gain. Dobbins rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries.
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young bears down on scrambling Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson.
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young bears down on scrambling Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson.
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins scores on a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Haskins led Michigan with 78 yards on 12 carries.
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins scores on a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State fans modified their Urban Meyer over Jim Harbaugh sign to acknowledge their new head coach Ryan Day is now 1-0 against Michigan and Harbaugh.
Ohio State fans modified their Urban Meyer over Jim Harbaugh sign to acknowledge their new head coach Ryan Day is now 1-0 against Michigan and Harbaugh. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young hugs Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones after the game. Young was gracious in victory as he hugged and shook hands with several Michigan players. Top-ranked Ohio State finished a perfect 12-0 regular season with a dominant 56-27 victory over rival Michigan.
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young hugs Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones after the game. Young was gracious in victory as he hugged and shook hands with several Michigan players. Top-ranked Ohio State finished a perfect 12-0 regular season with a dominant 56-27 victory over rival Michigan. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Ann Arbor — Michigan sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson studied the postgame statistics and shook his head.

    Where to begin? Michigan’s lopsided 56-27 loss to Ohio State? The 577 yards the Buckeyes gained? The 264 rushing yards allowed? Bottom line — Michigan lost to Ohio State for the eighth-straight time and has now dropped 15 of the last 16.

    For the second straight season, the Wolverines’ defense has been dominated by the Buckeyes. Last year, Ohio State won, 62-39 and gained 567 yards.

    “It’s hard to look at,” Hutchinson, who led the team with 10 tackles, said of the final stats on Saturday. “We’re just a better defense than this. We’re a better team than this. We’re a lot better than the numbers on this sheet.”

    The numbers were huge for Ohio State. Running back J.K. Dobbins had 211 yards on 31 carries and four touchdowns. He also had two catches for 49 yards.  Entering the game, the Wolverines had given up 200 yards or more this season only twice — to Army (200) and at Wisconsin (359) when Jonathan Taylor rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

    Dobbins averaged 6.8 yards a carry and was averaging 131.5 yards a game heading into Michigan.

    “He’s a really good running back, probably the best we’ve played all year,” Hutchinson said. “Gotta give the props to him. He’s a hard runner and congrats to him.”

    Michigan allowed nine big chunk plays of 20 yards or more and Dobbins had five of them. In the first half, Dobbins had a 34-yard run and a 28-yard pass reception. He opened the second half with a 41-yard run and also had a 21-yard reception and a 33-yard touchdown run, the last score of the game.

    “He’s a really good back,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “He’s got tremendous ability, he’s very fast. We made some mistakes in the defense. That particular play (the 41-yard run to open the second half), we didn’t have an edge, we got sucked down inside and had a soft edge and ran around us.”

    Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow on the Wolverines' porous run defense in Saturday's loss. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

    Linebacker Jordan Glasgow was stunned by the Buckeyes’ ability to run on Michigan.

    “We’ve been a great run defense over the last six, seven games,” Glasgow said. “The fact they were able to gain so much on the ground was surprising. I don’t know the reason for that.”

    Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Dobbins wanted to make amends for fumbling last week against Penn State.

    “He had a little different look in his eye today. He did,” Day said. “I know he was sick to his stomach about the fumble last week. He wore that on his sleeve all week and practiced well. But he had a look in his eye that he was not going to be denied.

    “It was the same look as our offensive line, too, and tight ends and receivers. They all kind of had that look today. But J.K. ran hard.”

    Michigan’s run defense wasn’t the only flaw, though. It was completely gouged.

    Ohio State was 9-of-15 on third down, and the chunk plays Michigan allowed were huge. The Wolverines gave up plays of: 34, 28, 57, 41, 47, 41, 21, 30, and 33 yards.

    “I would say the first half, there’s some mistakes,” Harbaugh said. “I’m not going into the criticizing and blaming and things like that. We dropped some coverages, left some guys open uncovered.”

    A week earlier after defeating Indiana, Hutchinson was asked about Ohio State and said any team is beatable. But for the eighth-straight time in the series, that wasn’t the case.

    “I just don’t think we executed well,” Hutchinson said. “We’ve just got to be so much better. There’s nothing we haven’t seen before. It was all as expected, we’ve just got to execute better and all do our jobs, and we didn’t. That hurt us.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE