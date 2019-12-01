Ohio State’s 56-27 rout over Michigan on Saturday dropped the Wolverines to No. 17 in the Associated Press college football poll and to No. 18 in the Amway coaches' poll on Sunday.

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins pushes away Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller while running for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

The top four teams remained unchanged in both polls: 1. LSU, 2. Ohio State, 3. Clemson, 4. Georgia. Those teams will play in conference championship games this Saturday -- LSU and Georgia in the SEC; Ohio State in the Big Ten vs. Wisconsin; and Clemson in the ACC vs. Virginia.

The regular season is over for the Wolverines (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten), who will find out their bowl destination on Dec. 8.

Alabama dropped to No. 9 in the AP poll, snapping the Crimson Tide’s record streak of 68 appearances in the top five.

The Crimson Tide lost to Auburn in a wild Iron Bowl on Saturday to give it two regular-season losses for the first time since 2010. The four-spot drop by Alabama broke a string of top-five appearances that began Nov. 8, 2015.

The week before the Tide’s run started it had been seventh, and it had been as low as 12th earlier that season. Alabama passed the old record for consecutive top-five appearances of 55 by Miami (Oct. 8, 2000-Oct. 26, 2003) last season.

AP poll

1. LSU, 12-0 record, 1528 points (last week: 1)

2. Ohio State, 12-0, 1498 (2)

3. Clemson, 12-0, 1437 (3)

4. Georgia, 11-1, 1356 (4)

5. Utah, 11-1, 1275 (6)

6. Oklahoma, 11-1, 1257 (7)

7. Florida, 10-2, 1135 (8)

8. Baylor, 11-1, 1074 (11)

9. Alabama, 10-2, 995 (5)

10. Wisconsin, 10-2, 971 (13)

11. Auburn, 9-3, 957 (16)

12. Penn State, 10-2, 890 (12)

13. Oregon, 10-2, 799 (14)

14. Notre Dame, 10-2, 734 (15)

15. Minnesota, 10-2, 683 (9)

16. Memphis, 11-1, 615 (17)

17. Michigan, 9-3, 603 (10)

18. Iowa, 9-3, 537 (19)

19. Boise State, 11-1, 463 (20)

20. Appalachian State, 11-1, 288 (22)

21. Cincinnati, 10-2, 237 (18)

22. Virginia, 9-3, 231 (NR)

23. Navy, 9-2, 216 (24)

24. Southern Cal, 8-4, 157 (25)

25. Air Force, 10-2, 65 (NR)

►First-place votes: LSU 40, Ohio State 19, Clemson 3.

►Others receiving votes: SMU 50, Oklahoma State 36, Kansas State 36, UCF 6, Virginia Tech 6, Iowa State 5, Arizona State 4, California 3, Washington 2, North Dakota State 1.

Coaches' poll

1. LSU, 12-0 record, 1577 points (last week: 1)

2. Ohio State, 12-0, 1548 (2)

3. Clemson, 12-0, 1482 (3)

4. Georgia, 11-1, 1394 (4)

5. Utah, 11-1, 1326 (6)

6. Oklahoma, 11-1, 1294 (7)

7. Florida, 10-2, 1135 (8)

8. Baylor, 11-1, 1117 (10)

9. Alabama, 10-2, 1068 (5)

10. Wisconsin, 10-2, 952 (14)

11. Penn State, 10-2, 946 (12)

12. Auburn, 9-3, 897 (16)

13. Oregon, 10-2, 878 (13)

14. Notre Dame, 10-2, 776 (15)

15. Minnesota, 10-2, 688 (9)

16. Memphis, 11-1, 630 (18)

17. Boise State, 11-1, 558 (19)

18. Michigan, 9-3, 542 (11)

19. Iowa, 9-3, 502 (20)

20. Appalachian State, 11-1, 331 (22)

21. Cincinnati, 10-2, 283 (17)

22. Virginia, 9-3, 192 (NR)

23. Navy, 9-2, 188 (24)

24. USC, 8-4, 171 (25)

25. Air Force, 10-2, 129 (NR)

►First-place votes: LSU 43, Ohio State 17, Clemson 4.

►Others receiving votes: SMU 65, Oklahoma State 40, Kansas State 24, Louisiana Lafayette 21, Indiana 14, Hawaii 7, Central Florida 7, Arizona State 6, Tennessee 3, San Diego State 3, Iowa State 3, Virginia Tech 2, Temple 1.