Wake Forest's Kyle Holcomb scored twice as Wake Forest ended Michigan's NCAA Tournament run with a 3-1 third-round victory Sunday in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Holcomb scored in the 50th and 83rd minutes to give the seventh-ranked Demon Deacons (15-4-2) the win.

Bruno Lapa scored what turned out to be the winner, slamming home a penalty in the 70th minute.

Michigan's Derick Broche made it a one-goal game with 13 minutes left in regulation only to see Holcomb add his second tally six minutes later.

Michigan forward Jack Hallahan carries the ball against Wake Forest on Sunday. (Photo: Andy Mead. andy@ycjphoto.com)

On Wake Forest's opening goal, Machop Chol maneuvered down the right side before sending a hard cross that Michigan freshman goalkeeper Owen Finnerty managed to get a right hand on. However, Holcomb still powered the header into the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.

The Wake Forest goal broke a 429-minute shutout streak for Michigan, which had blanked Penn State 1-0, Indiana 0-0 (lost 4-3 shootout) and Wright State 0-0 (won 5-4 shootout) prior to the NCAA third-round encounter.

The Wolverines hadn't surrendered a goal in regulation since Nov. 10 when Michigan State's Gianni Ferri scored in the 21st minute of a 2-1 Michigan win.

Michigan was making its first Sweet 16 appearance in nine years, riding an eight-match unbeaten streak (5-0-3). The Wolverines finish 11-5-6.

