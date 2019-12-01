Final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings
Go through the gallery to see the final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2019 college football regular season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2019 college football regular season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Ohio State (12-0, 9-0) – The Buckeyes had already punched their ticket to the conference championship game, but they eliminated any doubt about their credentials by rolling over Michigan on the road to close the regular season. They did so even as quarterback Justin Fields apparently escaped a serious knee injury, one that could have had a huge impact on next week’s game with Wisconsin and a potential playoff appearance after that. Last week: 1.
2. Wisconsin (10-2, 7-2) – It took some time to get rolling but running back Jonathan Taylor scored three total touchdowns and quarterback Jack Coan threw for two as the Badgers head to the Big Ten championship game for the sixth time in nine years. With a playoff spot almost certainly out of reach, the goal for the Badgers will be to keep out an Ohio State team that dominated the regular-season matchup in October. Last week: 2.
3. Minnesota (10-2, 7-2) – The outstanding season for the Golden Gophers ended with two losses in the final three weeks, the final defeat at home at the hands of Wisconsin, keeping them from reaching the conference championship game. Still, the Gophers managed to win 10 games for the first time since 2003 and have an outside shot at reaching a New Year’s Six bowl game. Last week: 4.
4. Penn State (10-2, 7-2) – It was hardly an inspired effort but the Nittany Lions did enough to dispatch Rutgers in the regular-season finale and finish alone in second place in the East. The question now for the Nittany Lions is whether it was enough to remain in the top 12 of the CFP rankings and find a way into a New Year’s Six bowl. Penn State was No. 10 last week and it seems hard to imagine dropping two spots with only conference championship games left. Last week: 5.
5. Michigan (9-3, 6-3) – A four-game winning streak came to an end for the Wolverines as they lost for the eighth straight time to Ohio State in a game that got out of hand by early in the second half. Jim Harbaugh remains winless against Michigan’s biggest rival in five tries and now the Wolverines wonder where they’ll end up for a bowl game after another season that will end without a trip to even play for the conference championship. Last week: 3.
6. Iowa (9-3, 6-3) – The Hawkeyes closed the regular season on a three-game winning streak by holding off Nebraska with a field goal in the final seconds. It’s a winning boot that led to kicker Keith Duncan receiving a scholarship and one that likely helps the Hawkeyes’ bowl position. Like many other Big Ten teams, that will depend on the final CFP rankings, which will help determine where the Hawkeyes will be going. Last week: 6.
7. Indiana (8-4, 5-4) – The Hoosiers capped off their best regular season since 1993 by beating rival Purdue in double overtime. Quarterback Patrick Ramsey threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more – one coming in the second overtime as the Hoosiers finished with a winning conference record for the first time since 1993. The bowl options seem endless at this point, but regardless of where the Hoosiers go, it’s been an outstanding season. Last week: 7.
8. Illinois (6-6, 4-5) – It’s been a while since the Fighting Illini rallied to win at Michigan State, but that win almost four weeks ago was critical as it helped the Illini become bowl eligible. That was important after Illinois closed with losses to Iowa and Northwestern, the final game probably not helping the bowl standing of the Illini, considering Northwestern entered without a conference victory. Still, Illinois will play in a bowl for the first time since 2014. Last week: 8.
9. Michigan State (6-6, 4-5) – The Spartans followed a similar script against Maryland – no offensive consistency while giving up big plays on defense – but still managed to pull out a victory and become bowl eligible. It’s nowhere near where they expected to be before the season, but now the Spartans wait to see where they’ll play their last game of the season, with the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit looking like a better-than-likely possibility at this point. Last week: 9.
10. Nebraska (5-7, 3-6) – The Cornhuskers nearly upset Iowa to become bowl eligible. Instead, they end up losing five of the final six games to miss a bowl for the third straight season. The Huskers improved by a game from last season, but considering many were picking them to win the West, it has to be looked at as a disappointing year. Last week: 10.
11. Purdue (4-8, 3-6) – It was a frustrating season in West Lafayette as the Boilermakers were hit with injuries early in the season and could never dig out of the hole they created. They gave Indiana a run in the finale, pushing the Hoosiers to double overtime before losing, and now they look to next year and the hope that the return of some healthy playmakers will get them back to contending in the West. Last week: 11.
12. Northwestern (3-9, 1-8) – The Wildcats’ fall from West Division champions last season was swift, but they at least avoided a winless conference season after upsetting Illinois on the road in the final game. It’s tough to see what’s next for Pat Fitzgerald’s team. The Cats are young, but they’re losing plenty on defense, which means the rebuild to West contender could take some time. Last week: 13.
13. Maryland (3-9, 1-8) – The Terrapins had a fourth-quarter lead at Michigan State in the final week, but in the end, they still closed with seven straight losses, the only conference victory coming at the expense of Rutgers. It was all after an impressive start to the season, one that was clearly the outlier considering the Terps were never able to come close to matching it the rest of the season. Last week: 12.
14. Rutgers (2-10, 0-9) – The Scarlet Knights capped off another season at the bottom of the Big Ten by staying close with Penn State but never really threatening. Things haven’t gone how Rutgers would have hoped since entering the Big Ten and now the Scarlet Knights turn to former coach Greg Schiano to try and return to being a respectable program. Last week: 14.
    Five takeaways from The Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis after Michigan's 56-27 loss to Ohio State on Saturday.

    Defense picked apart

    A year after losing 62-39 at Ohio State, the Michigan defensive staff said all the right things about how that will never happen again. Well, it pretty much did. This time, Michigan gave up 577 yards in Saturday's loss to the Buckeyes, a year after allowing 567 yards. And technically, one of the scores last year was on a punt return, so the defense gave up essentially the same total points.

    The defense gave up nine plays of at least 20 yards, including seven of 30 yards or more with a long of 57 yards. Ohio State ran for 264 yards, the most since Wisconsin gashed Michigan for 359 yards in the third game of the season.The Wolverines entered the game ranked fourth nationally in total defense and left ranked No. 8.

    Run game lacking

    Upon closer review, while Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was having career days, there wasn’t much brewing with the Wolverines run the game the two games heading into Ohio State. That should have been a clue.

    After rushing for 303 yards and three touchdowns against Notre Dame, Michigan had 155 yards rushing at Maryland followed by 83 against Michigan State and 87 at Indiana. Against the Buckeyes, Michigan had 91 yards rushing and the running backs accounted for 85 yards on 16 carries. That’s not going to cut it. Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns alone, averaging 6.8 yards per carry.

    Butterfingers

    This was not a stellar game for the wide receivers, who dropped 12 balls against Ohio State. Nothing was more glaring than the third quarter, though, when six of the eight passes from Patterson ruled incomplete were drops. Catches were made, obviously, since the Wolverines had 305 passing yards and they looked crisp early in the game, but that second-half performance was unwatchable.

    Patterson’s home farewell

    After transferring nearly two years ago from Ole Miss, Patterson was unbeaten at Michigan Stadium through two seasons until Saturday. He was 18-of-43 passing for 305 yards, one touchdown, an interception and had a critical red-zone fumble in the loss to Ohio State.

    Patterson was 4-of-24 passing for 55 yards in the second half, but his stats were largely undermined by all the dropped passes. He became the first Michigan quarterback to have three straight games of 300 yards or more passing. He threw for 366 the week before at Indiana and for 384 yards against Michigan State.

    “From Day 1 it’s been a dream come true to come play football for the University of Michigan,” Patterson said. “I wouldn’t change anything, obviously the outcome of this game. I wouldn’t want to go war with anybody else other than the guys in that locker room each and every single week, those coaches, so much respect for those guys and this university. It’s something I’ll cherish and I’ll remember for a very long time putting on the maize and blue. Just very thankful.”

    Mental block

    When Ohio State went through its doldrums against Michigan with a 2-10-1 record under coach John Cooper, the conversation way back then among Michigan players was that Ohio State had a mental block when it came to playing the Wolverines. Maybe that was the case, maybe not.

    Seems too easy to write off long losing streaks to a “mental block” and the Michigan players disagreed with that assessment when it comes to the Wolverines’ 1-15 record against Ohio State in the last 16 meetings.

    “I don’t think so,” Michigan tight end Sean McKeon said. “They’re just a team. They’re not an NFL team.”

    No, Ohio State isn’t, but it is doing plenty to block Michigan mentally and otherwise.

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

    Michigan linebacker Josh Uche, left, and linebacker Khaleke Hudson walk off the field together after a 56-27 loss to Ohio State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day shake hands after the Buckeyes won, 56-27, at Michigan Stadium.
    Ohio State defensive tackle Davon Hamilton tackles Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson.
    Ohio State cornerback Amir Riep (10) celebrates after the Buckeyes stopped Michigan on fourth down during the second half.
    Michigan senior running back Tru Wilson looks grim late in the second half as the Buckeyes widen their lead.
    Frustrated Michigan fans look on late in the second half as the Buckeyes widen their lead.
    Michigan tight end Sean McKeon, left, and quarterback Shea Patterson walk off the field together after a 56-27 loss to Ohio State.
    Michigan linebacker Josh Uche greets Ohio State defensive end Chase Young after the game. Young was gracious in victory as he hugged and shook hands with several Michigan players.&nbsp;
    Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill hauls in a touchdown pass despite coverage from Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus in the third quarter.
    Ohio State head coach Ryan Day pumps his fist after the Buckeyes forced an incomplete pass by Michigan in the third quarter.
    Michigan tight end Sean McKeon hauls in a pass while under pressure from Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning in the fourth quarter.
    Michigan running back Hassan Haskins pushes away Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller while running the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
    Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (74) and wide receiver Nico Collins (4) celebrate as running back Hassan Haskins kneels after running for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
    A Michigan fan grimaces as an Ohio State fan cheers late in the fourth quarter.
    Ohio State cornerback Amir Riep intercepts a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins in the fourth quarter.
    Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson tries to avoid being tackled by Ohio State linebacker Justin Hilliard in the third quarter.
    Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette keeps Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones from completing a pass in the third quarter.
    Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette keeps Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones from completing a pass in the third quarter.
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is sacked by Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning in the third quarter.
    Ohio State wide receiver Austin Mack makes a catch while under pressure from Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill in the third quarter.
    Ohio State head coach Ryan Day checks on quarterback Justin Fields after Fields was injured in the third quarter.
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches the game in the third quarter.
    Ohio State defensive end Chase Young tries to block a field goal in the third quarter.
    Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields scrambles with the ball in the fourth quarter.
    Ohio State wide receiver Austin Mack is lifted into the air by offensive lineman Wyatt Davis after Mack scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
    Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, left, and co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison talk during the fourth quarter.
    Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison walks the sidelines during the fourth quarter.
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson looks for an open man in the fourth quarter.
    Ohio State head coach Ryan Day reacts to a targeting penalty against the Buckeyes in the fourth quarter.
    Ohio State cornerback Amir Riep, left, and safety Marcus Hooker celebrate after Riep intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter.
    Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, left, and center Josh Myers celebrate after Dobbins ran for a touchdown in the first quarter.
    Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is lifted into the air by offensive lineman Branden Bowen after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter.
    Ohio State defensive lineman Robert Landers comes up with the ball after Michigan fumbled in the second quarter.
    Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins is chased by, from left, Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison, cornerback Damon Arnette, and cornerback Amir Riep in the second quarter.
    Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins is brought down by Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette, left, and cornerback Amir Riep in the second quarter.
    Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones failed to complete this pass in the end zone while under coverage by Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) and safety Jordan Fuller in the second quarter.
    Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins picks up his own fumble during a run in the first quarter.
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh yells at the officials in the first quarter.
    Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave runs the ball into the end zone ahead of Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus for a touchdown in the first quarter.
    Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson is pushed out of bounds by Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland in the second quarter.
    Ohio State wide receiver Austin Mack makes a catch while under pressure from Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill in the second quarter.
    Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is brought down by Michigan linebacker Josh Uche (6) and defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) in the second quarter.
    Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson makes a catch for 47 yards while under pressure from Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray in the second quarter. Ohio State would score a touchdown on the next play.
    Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones makes a catch while under pressure from Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller in the second quarter.
    Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones runs the ball away from Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller in the second quarter.
    Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell is hit hard by Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland in the second quarter.
    Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins scores the first of two second-quarter rushing touchdowns.
    A gang of Michigan defenders bring down Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins.
    Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins scores the second of two second-quarter rushing touchdowns.
    Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins scores the second of two second-quarter rushing touchdowns.
    Michigan tight end Sean McKeon gains some yardage after catching a pass in the first half.
    Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson runs for a touchdown in the first half.
    Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins catches a pass over Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, but he was ruled out of bounds in the first half.
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson finds receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones for a touchdown pass in the first half.
    Michigan receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones plays to the crowd after catching a touchdown pass in the first half.
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is chased out of the pocket by Ohio State defensive tackle Jashon Cornell in the first half.
    Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Mattison yells on the sidelines in the first half.
    Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks is brought down by Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner after picking up a first down in the first half.
    Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson runs for a touchdown in the first half.
    Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (17) scores on a long touchdown pass in the first half.
    Fans from both teams cheer while watching a television broadcast outside Michigan Stadium before the game.
    Former Michigan basketball star Chris Webber roamed the sidelines during warm-ups.
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh directs his team during warm-ups.
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass during warm-ups.
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
    First-year Ohio State head coach Ryan Day arrives with his No. 1-ranked and undefeated Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium before the game.
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
    Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
    Fans from both teams cheer while watching a television broadcast outside the stadium before the game.
    Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison, a former Michigan defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, arrives to a smattering of boos from Michigan fans.
    A Michigan fan shouts &quot;traitor&quot; in the direction of Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison, a former Michigan defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, as he arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
    Michigan defensive captain and linebacker Khaleke Hudson, left, and tight end Sean McKeon arrive at Michigan Stadium before the game.
    Michigan fans cheer the Wolverine players as they arrive at Michigan Stadium before the game.
    Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
    Ohio State defensive lineman Robert Landers arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game wearing a suit and a cowboy hat.
    Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
    Fans from both teams cheer while watching a television broadcast outside the stadium before the game.
    These young Michigan fans look stunned after Ohio State scored on their first drive of the second half.
    Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette breaks up and nearly intercepts a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones in the second half.
    Michigan running back Hassan Haskins breaks away from Ohio State defensive tackle Davon Hamilton in the second half. Haskins led Michigan with 78 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
    Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields lies on the turf in pain after suffering a minor injury in the second half. He retured to finish the game.
    Ohio State punt returner Garrett Wilson muffs a punt. The ball was recovered by Michigan's Jake McCurry for a turnover in the second half.
    Ohio State punt returner Garrett Wilson muffs a punt. The ball was recovered by Michigan's Jake McCurry for a turnover in the second half.
    Michigan&#39;s Jake McCurry appears to score a touchdown after recovering a muffed punt by Ohio State punt returner Garrett Wilson in the second half. The play was an Ohio State turnover, but McCurry isn&#39;t allowed to advance the ball from the spot of the recovery.
    Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill nearly intercepts a pass intended for Ohio State wide receiver Binjimen Victor in the second half.
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson eludes diving Ohio State defensive end Chase Young while racing to the sideline and picking up a first down in the second half.
    Michigan running back Hassan Haskins scores on a two-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Haskins led Michigan with 78 yards on 12 carries.
    Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is tripped up by Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson (7) after a short gain. Dobbins rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries.
    Ohio State defensive end Chase Young bears down on scrambling Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson.
    Michigan running back Hassan Haskins scores on a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Haskins led Michigan with 78 yards on 12 carries.
    Ohio State fans modified their Urban Meyer over Jim Harbaugh sign to acknowledge their new head coach Ryan Day is now 1-0 against Michigan and Harbaugh.
    Ohio State defensive end Chase Young hugs Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones after the game. Young was gracious in victory as he hugged and shook hands with several Michigan players. Top-ranked Ohio State finished a perfect 12-0 regular season with a dominant 56-27 victory over rival Michigan.
