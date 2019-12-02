Michigan's Battle 4 Atlantis championship is carrying a lot of weight.
The Wolverines (7-0) rolled to the title in the Bahamas on the strength of a pair of convincing victories over top 10 teams in North Carolina and Gonzaga, a performance that got the attention of ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi.
In his updated NCAA Tournament projections posted Monday, Lunardi has Michigan as the No. 1 seed in the West, where it would face the play-in game winner between No. 16 seeds Radford and St Francis (Pennsylvania).
That's quite a leap from his previous version on Nov. 22, in which Michigan was a No. 8 seed in the Midwest.
But, the Wolverines have had quite a week, opening the Battle 4 Atlantis with an 83-76 victory over Iowa State before dropping the then-No. 6 Tar Heels and then-No. 8 Bulldogs by an average of 13.5 points.
It helped Michigan jump to No. 4 in Monday's new Associated Press Top 25, after it was unranked all season.
Michigan faces another stiff test Tuesday when it takes on new No. 1 Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on the Cardinals' home floor.
Michigan State, meanwhile, slipped a bit in Lunardi's new projections, going from the top seed in the South to the No. 2 seed in the Midwest, where it would take on No. 15 seed Texas-Arlington in St. Louis.
The Spartans (5-2) went 2-1 last week at the Maui Invitational, notching victories over Georgia and UCLA after opening with a 71-66 loss to Virginia Tech.
No. 11 Michigan State plays host to No. 10 Duke on Tuesday.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments