Jon Teske, who averaged 13.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.3 blocks in Michigan’s three games in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, was named co-Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday.

Michigan center Jon Teske grabs a rebound in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game. (Photo: Tim Aylen, Battle 4 Atlantis)

Teske was named tournament MVP after leading Michigan to the Battle 4 Atlantis championship as the Wolverines beat Iowa State, North Carolina and Gonzaga. North Carolina and Gonzaga were ranked No. 6 and No. 8, respectively, in the AP poll at the time.

In the tournament championship game vs. Gonzaga, Teske had 19 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for the Wolverines (7-0), who return to action Tuesday night at Louisville in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge (7:30 p.m., ESPN).

Louisville is the new No. 1 team in this week’s AP poll and Michigan is No. 4.

This is the first Big Ten Player of the Week honor for Teske, who is a senior center. He shares the award with Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr.