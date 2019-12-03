Louisville, Ky. — What was originally supposed to be the undercard of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge turned into a heavyweight fight between two unbeaten teams.

In one corner was No. 4 Michigan, a team that made a rapid rise in the rankings after thumping two top-10 teams in a two-day span last week.

Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) attempts to get around the defense of Louisville forward Dwayne Sutton (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) (Photo: Timothy D. Easley, AP)

In the other corner was top-ranked Louisville, a team that entered the season as a legitimate national title contender with national player of the year candidate Jordan Nwora.

What ensued was a defensive grind in which Michigan’s offense was smothered and could never get off the mat in a 58-43 loss Tuesday night in a rowdy KFC Yum! Center.

Senior center Jon Teske finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan (7-1), which couldn’t overcome a rough first half in which it shot 20 percent (6-for-30) from the field.

BOX SCORE: Louisville 58, Michigan 43

The Wolverines shot 25.9 percent (15-for-58) for the game, 15.8 percent (3-for-19) 3-pointers and were held under 45 points for the first time since last season’s Sweet 16 loss to Texas Tech.

Michigan fell to 2-25 all-time against the nation’s No. 1-ranked team in the Associated Press poll and 8-11 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Dating to 2000, the Wolverines have lost 12 straight against top-ranked teams.

After a woeful first half in which only three Wolverines made a field goal, Michigan appeared to find its footing. The Wolverines rattled off an 8-0 run with four points coming from Teske on a short jumper and two free throws to pull within 30-26 with 16:59 to play.

The momentum and offensive rhythm, though, was short-lived. The Cardinals countered with Nwora, who made three baskets around the rim to start a 13-2 spurt that put the Wolverines in a 43-28 hole with 12:08 remaining.

Teske did his best to keep Michigan in the fight with five straight points on two free throws and a 3-pointer to cut Louisville’s lead to 47-37 with 6:01 to play. But a missed 3-pointer by Teske in transition and Michigan turnover led to a huge swing.

Nwora capitalized on the turnover with a three-point play and followed that with a step-back jumper to put the game out of reach, 52-38, with 2:58 remaining.

Nwora finished with 22 points and Steven Enoch added 13 for Louisville (8-0), which shot 41.4 percent (12-for-29) in the second half and never trailed.

This was the third meeting between the teams this decade in a series that has had its memorable moments.

There was the NCAA Tournament second-round matchup two seasons ago when Moritz Wagner and D.J. Wilson stole the show. The front-court duo spearheaded a second-half rally to upset the Donovan Mitchell-led Cardinals and propel the Wolverines into the Sweet 16.

Before that, there was the showdown in the 2013 national title game that featured legendary performances from two bench players — Michigan’s Spike Albrecht and Louisville’s Luke Hancock — as well as the infamous foul call on Trey Burke’s chase-down block of Peyton Siva. The Cardinals would win the title, only to have it vacated in February 2018 due to a sex scandal involving players and recruits.

The offensive highlights on Tuesday were non-existent in the early going between two teams that ranked in the top 20 nationally in field-goal percentage and 3-point shooting. Neither defense gave an inch as clean looks, second-chance opportunities and even made free throws were hard to come by over the first 10 minutes.

Michigan’s offense was suffocated and left slogging through scoring droughts as one tough mid-range jumper after another clanked off the rim during a 2-for-18 shooting start.

Louisville missed 11 of its first 14 shots but was the first to crack double digits and snap out of its shooting slump. A 3-pointer from Enoch helped spark a 15-3 run over a six-minute stretch that put the Cardinals up, 22-7, with 5:16 left in the first half.

But it didn’t get much better for Michigan as its offensive struggles continued to snowball. Teske was the only scorer — making the team’s first two baskets — before senior guard Zavier Simpson split two free throws at 10:01 mark.

Outside of Teske, it wasn’t until junior forward Isaiah Livers drained a 3-pointer — after missing his first seven shot attempts — to cut it to 24-12 with 3:36 left in the half that another Wolverine made a field goal.

By the time halftime finally arrived, Michigan made just six shots — with four made baskets from Teske — and faced a 28-18 deficit that it could never ultimately recover from.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins