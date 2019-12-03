2020 Michigan football commitments
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football program's 2020 verbal commitments (stars according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted). David Guralnick, Detroit News
Reece Atteberry, Eaglecrest (Colo.), OL, 6-5, 280 pounds, three stars.
Reece Atteberry, Eaglecrest (Colo.), OL, 6-5, 280 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Blake Corum, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, RB, 5-8, 186 pounds, four stars.
Blake Corum, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, RB, 5-8, 186 pounds, four stars. Twitter: @blake_corum
Eamonn Dennis, Worcester (Mass.) St. John's, athlete, 5-10, 173 pounds, three stars.
Eamonn Dennis, Worcester (Mass.) St. John's, athlete, 5-10, 173 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Gaige Garcia, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, RB, 5-10, 205 pounds, two stars (Rivals).
Gaige Garcia, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, RB, 5-10, 205 pounds, two stars (Rivals). 247Sports
A.J. Henning, Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East, WR, 5-10, 183 pounds, four stars.
A.J. Henning, Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East, WR, 5-10, 183 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Matthew Hibner, Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock, TE, 6-4, 230 pounds, three stars.
Matthew Hibner, Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock, TE, 6-4, 230 pounds, three stars. Courtesy of Lake Braddock High School
Nikhai Hill-Green, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, LB, 6-1, 230 pounds, three stars.
Nikhai Hill-Green, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, LB, 6-1, 230 pounds, three stars. Tyler Donohue, 247Sports
Kris Jenkins, Our Lady Good Counsel (Olney, Md.), DE, 6-4, 240 pounds, three stars.
Kris Jenkins, Our Lady Good Counsel (Olney, Md.), DE, 6-4, 240 pounds, three stars. Brian Dohn, 247Sports
Aaron Lewis, Williamstown (N.J.), DE, 6-5, 235 pounds, three stars.
Aaron Lewis, Williamstown (N.J.), DE, 6-5, 235 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @aaron_lewis71
Micah Mazzccua, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, OT, 6-5, 289 pounds, three stars.
Micah Mazzccua, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, OT, 6-5, 289 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @MicahMazzccua
Braiden McGregor, Port Huron Northern, DE, 6-5.5, 248 pounds, four stars.
Braiden McGregor, Port Huron Northern, DE, 6-5.5, 248 pounds, four stars. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
William Mohan, Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall, athlete, 6-1, 195 pounds, three stars.
William Mohan, Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall, athlete, 6-1, 195 pounds, three stars. Brian Dohn, 247Sports
Jordan Morant, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, S, 5-11, 212 pounds, four stars.
Jordan Morant, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, S, 5-11, 212 pounds, four stars. Twitter: @jordanmorantt
RJ Moten, Delran (N.J.), S, 6-foot, 200 pounds, four stars.
RJ Moten, Delran (N.J.), S, 6-foot, 200 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Kalel Mullings, Milton (Mass.) Academy, LB, 6-1, 220 pounds, four stars.
Kalel Mullings, Milton (Mass.) Academy, LB, 6-1, 220 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Makari Paige, West Bloomfield, S, 6-3, 182 pounds, four stars.
Makari Paige, West Bloomfield, S, 6-3, 182 pounds, four stars. Twitter: @makaripaige
Nick Patterson, San Antonio Christian, TE, 6-3, 225 pounds, three stars.
Nick Patterson, San Antonio Christian, TE, 6-3, 225 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @Nick_Patt80
Jeffrey Persi, San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) J Serra Catholic, OT, 6-7, 265 pounds, three stars.
Jeffrey Persi, San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) J Serra Catholic, OT, 6-7, 265 pounds, three stars. Blair Angulo, 247Sports
Osman Savage, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, LB, 6-2, 225 pounds, four stars.
Osman Savage, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, LB, 6-2, 225 pounds, four stars. Brian Dohn, 247Sports
Andre Seldon, Belleville, CB, 5-9, 154 pounds, four stars.
Andre Seldon, Belleville, CB, 5-9, 154 pounds, four stars. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Cornell Wheeler, West Bloomfield, LB, 6-1, 220 pounds, three stars.
Cornell Wheeler, West Bloomfield, LB, 6-1, 220 pounds, three stars. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Roman Wilson, Honolulu St. Louis, WR, 6-0, 175 pounds, four stars.
Roman Wilson, Honolulu St. Louis, WR, 6-0, 175 pounds, four stars. Tim Rowley, 247Sports
Zak Zinter, Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, OT, 6-6, 300 pounds, four stars.
Zak Zinter, Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, OT, 6-6, 300 pounds, four stars. Twitter: @zak_zinter
    Michigan enters the final two weeks before the early signing period with 24 verbal commitments in their 2020 class. That class currently ranks 13th in the country and second in the Big Ten, per the 247Sports composite team recruiting rankings Tuesday afternoon.

    With 24 already in tow, there is not a large number of available spots the Wolverines need to fill, so as the coaching staff hits the road, they are seeing young prospects, as well as looking to close out this class.

    Here is the short list of items to watch in the 2020 cycle:

    Offensive tackle

    Michigan has four offensive linemen committed, but of that group, Jeffrey Persi is the lone true tackle. Adding one more tackle would truly complete this group and the Wolverines have some irons in the fire.

    Andrew Gentry, a national Top 100 prospect from Littleton (Colo.) Columbine, is one of those. He visited the Wolverines officially in June, then returned for a game in the fall. Offensive line coach Ed Warinner was at his school this week as the Wolverines continue to battle BYU, who is considered the favorite, Virginia, Stanford and more.

    James Pogorelc, a fast-riser this fall, will take his official visit to Michigan this weekend. The 6-foot-7, 270-pound Chantilly (Va.) native will visit Virginia the following weekend. North Carolina, Stanford and Syracuse are among the other schools in the race.

    Defensive coordinator Don Brown was at Boston College High School to check in on offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo, a 6-foot-8, 255-pound prospect. Trapilo is committed to Boston College and despite overtures from the Wolverines and other programs, has remained solidly committed to the Eagles.

    Theo Johnson

    As the early signing period approaches, one of the bigger story lines to follow for Michigan is what heavily-recruited tight end Theo Johnson of Windsor (Ontario) Holy Names will do. Michigan has been one of the schools on his short list for some time, with insiders believing different schools were in the best position at various times. Now Johnson is entering the home stretch while still deciding between the Wolverines, Penn State, Georgia and Iowa. He has delayed his commitment on more than one occasion to give himself more time to make an informed decision. He visited Michigan for their final two regular-season home games, so the Wolverines have received the last two visits from him.

    Quarterback

    Michigan will welcome Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) quarterback C.J. Stroud to campus for an official visit this weekend. Stroud is the only quarterback the Wolverines have offered in the wake of their quarterback commit, J.D. Johnson, having to medically retire. Stroud has become one of the more sought-after quarterback prospects in the country with Ohio State, Oregon, Georgia and others in pursuit. He had limited time to take his remaining officials, so it was a positive for Michigan that they were able to secure this visit, which was not always a certainty. He will be joined this weekend by fellow Californian Darion Green-Warren, a highly regarded cornerback.

    Keeping commits in the class

    The staff is expected to see all of their commits during this time. At present, the only committed player who has taken recent visits to other schools is safety Jordan Morant. However, he returned to Michigan last weekend and where he once was considering waiting until February’s National Signing Day to sign, 247Sports’ Brian Dohn is now reporting Morant will sign on Dec. 18, and that he is expected to sign with Michigan. Securing a signature from the four-star prospect is certainly a priority for Michigan. Area recruiter Chris Partridge was at Morant’s school, Bergen Catholic, on Monday.

    Jaylen Harrell

    The Tampa (Fla.) Berkley Prep defensive end visited Michigan for the Ohio State game and left with good things to say about his trip. That was an unofficial visit and Harrell says he would like to return to Ann Arbor for an official, so locking down that date will be the next step.

    Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.

