Michigan redshirt sophomore linebacker Jordan Anthony didn’t see much playing time this season and has entered the transfer portal.

Anthony, a four-star recruit out of IMG Academy in 2017, played in nine games this season and finished with 11 total tackles and a quarterback hurry. Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown had raved about Anthony’s performance after he filled in during the Army game Sept 7 for starter Josh Ross, who left the game with a stinger.

He played sparingly after that game.

Redshirt freshman tight end Mustapha Muhammad in October became the first Michigan player to submit his name to the transfer portal, and then safety J’Marick Woods a week later also entered the NCAA transfer portal.

