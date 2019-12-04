Michigan linebacker Josh Uche will forego his final season of eligibility to enter the 2020 NFL Draft, but said he plans to play in the Wolverines' bowl game.

Uche’s decision, which he revealed Wednesday night via social media, does not come as a surprise considering he had already accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl Jan. 25 in Mobile, Alabama. Michigan’s season ended last Saturday with a loss to Ohio State, and the Wolverines (9-3) are awaiting their bowl destination.

In a lengthy post on Twitter, Uche thanked his coaches and teammates and said these had been the best four years of his life.

“I am still working hard with my teammates to win our 10th game of this season in the Bowl Game and I am excited to represent Michigan on the field one last time,” Uche wrote.

Uche was voted second team All-Big Ten by the coaches and third team by the media after his performance this season that included 34 tackles, 11 1/2 tackles for loss, 8 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles.