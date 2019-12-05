Juwan Howard and Michigan will be taking their show on the international road next season.

All the way across the pond.

Michigan and Kentucky agreed to a three-year deal that will feature a non-conference game in London and a home-and-home series to follow, the programs announced on Thursday.



"When the idea of playing Kentucky came up, we knew it would be an exciting opportunity, not only for ourselves, but for our fans as well," Howard said in a statement. "What a unique three-game series. First, we get to showcase collegiate basketball overseas in London before playing that traditional home-and-home series in front of two of the nation's best basketball environments. We cannot wait."

The game in London will be played in December 2020 at the O2 Arena, marking the first time an NCAA Division I college basketball game will be played at the popular venue, and will be hosted by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The O2 Arena has been used for the NBA Global Games during the preseason and regular season. Most recently, the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards played a regular-season game at the stadium last January.

Following the overseas matc, the Wolverines will host the Wildcats in December 2021 and play at Rupp Arena in December 2022.

It will be the first on-campus contests between the teams since 1970, as Kentucky will make its second trip — and first since 1967 — to Ann Arbor and Michigan will travel to Lexington for the fourth time.

The international game will mark Michigan’s first time playing in Europe and the eighth meeting between the two programs. Kentucky holds a 5-2 advantage in the all-time series, including a 75-72 win in the most recent matchup in the Elite Eight of the 2014 NCAA Tournament.

"This series with Michigan checks off a lot of boxes when we're looking at teams to schedule," Kentucky coach John Calipari said in a statement. "The first thing is, to add an opponent like Michigan and to do so at a point in the schedule where we're beginning to find out who we are as a team will be important in our development.

"And then to be able to do something different and play this first game is London will be an unforgettable experience for our players and for our fans. I imagine the home-and-home games the following seasons will be as good as any non-conference games in the country."

