Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines will have an opportunity to reach 10 wins for the fourth time during his five seasons with the program, but they’ll have to go through Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Wolverines (9-3) are No. 14 in the College Football Playoff rankings and will face No. 13 Alabama (10-2) in the New Year’s Day Citrus Bowl in Orlando, it was announced Sunday. Michigan had won four straight before a 56-27 loss to Ohio State in the final regular-season game. Alabama lost two of its final four games by a combined eight points, to LSU (46-41) and Auburn in the final game (48-45). This will be the fifth time the two programs will meet.

Jim Harbaugh (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Under Harbaugh, Michigan has won 10 games during the 2015, 2016 and 2018 seasons. The Wolverines were 8-5 in 2017. Harbaugh is 1-3 in bowl games after the Wolverines defeated Florida, 41-7 in the 2015 Citrus Bowl. Since then, the Wolverines have lost three straight – 33-32 to Florida State in the Orange Bowl, 26-19 to South Carolina in the Outback Bowl and 41-15 to Florida in the Peach Bowl.

This will be Michigan’s 48th bowl appearance. The Wolverines have a 21-26 record.

Michigan and Alabama have played four times and split. The Wolverines won the first meeting in the 1988 Hall of Fame Bowl, 28-24, Alabama won the second meeting in 1997, 17-14 in the Outback. The last postseason meeting between the two was memorable with Tom Brady guiding a 35-34 overtime victory in the 2000 Orange Bowl. The teams last played to open the 2012 season at the Cowboys’ stadium in Texas; Bama won handily, 41-14.

Saban has won six national championships, including the 2003 title while at LSU. Saban won BCS and AP national titles at Alabama in 2009, 2011 and 2012, and in the College Football Playoff era, Bama has won titles in 2015 and 2017.

Alabama’s No. 13 ranking is a low for the program in the six years of the playoff rankings. This is the first year since 2010 that Alabama has played outside the New Year’s Six/BCS bowls. That year, the Tide beat Michigan State 49-7 in what is now the Citrus Bowl.

Another storyline for the game features Michigan first-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. Gattis was co-offensive coordinator at Alabama in 2018. Before Saban was Michigan State head coach (1995-99) he was on the staff from 1983-87. Also on the MSU staff at that time was Ed Warinner, currently Michigan’s offensive line coach.

It will be interesting if there are Michigan players who will decide not to play in the bowl game. Last year, starters Devin Bush, Rashan Gary, Karan Higdon and Juwann Bushell-Beatty opted to sit out the game and not risk injury ahead of training for the NFL Draft.

Linebacker Josh Uche announced this past week he will pursue the upcoming NFL Draft, but said in his Twitter post that he will play in the bowl game. Tight end Sean McKeon, after the loss to Ohio State, also said he will be play.

“The last four years have been the best four years of my life,” McKeon said after his final game at Michigan Stadium. “The seniors gave their all to this team. Still have one more game to play for and one more game to win. Looking forward to preparing one more time with this team.”

Citrus Bowl

MICHIGAN VS. ALABAMA

► Kickoff: Jan. 1, 1 p.m. Camping World Stadium, Orlando

► TV/radio: ABC/950 AM

► Records: Michigan 9-3, Alabama 10-2

► Tickets: Tickets will be available 8:30 a.m. Monday. Tickets can be purchased through the UM athletic department at www.mgoblue.com/tickets. For assistance with your ticket order, contact the UM ticket office at (734) 764-0247 or mtickets@umich.edu.