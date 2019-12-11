Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Michigan lands commitment from 'tenacious' 4-star DE Jaylen Harrell
The Detroit News
Published 3:36 p.m. ET Dec. 11, 2019 | Updated 3:43 p.m. ET Dec. 11, 2019
Michigan has landed a commitment for the 2020 class from four-star defensive end Jaylen Harrell, from Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Florida.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Harrell made his announcement via social media on Wednesday. He is the Wolverines’ first commitment since July and brings the class total to 25. He is ranked No. 13th nationally at his position by 247Sports composite.
The early signing period begins next Wednesday.
Berkeley Prep coach Dominick Ciao told BayNews 9 earlier this year that Harrell is “tenacious."
“Just plays hard, motor runs 100 mph,” Ciao told the station. “He wants to make every play and a fierce competitor. And a great young man.”
Michigan fans might recall the Wolverines were recruiting Nicholas Petit-Frere from Berkeley. He is now at Ohio State.
