Michigan receiver Tarik Black has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

His decision does not come as a surprise.

Black, whose career has twice suffered setbacks because of injuries, was not a major presence in the offense this season. He has 25 catches for 323 yards and one touchdown.

Ronnie Bell, Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones were all ahead of him in the receiving statistics.

He was the breakout performer as a freshman at the start of the 2017 season before suffering a broken left foot in the Air Force game the third game of the season. He missed the rest of the season. After making a full recovery, Black was preparing to pick up where he left off but broke his right foot before the 2018 season.

Michigan has considerable depth at receiver and several of the younger players, like Bell and Giles Jackson, took on bigger roles this season.

As the Wolverines prepare to face Alabama in the Citrus Bowl, Collins and Peoples-Jones likely face big decisions whether to stay for another year or move on to the NFL.

In three seasons at Michigan, Black 40 catches for 507 yards and two touchdowns.

