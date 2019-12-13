Ann Arbor — Juwan Howard has noticed the shooting splits over the first 10 games.

At home and at neutral sites, No. 5 Michigan has had no trouble getting shots to drop. But when the Wolverines have hit the road, it’s almost as if someone has put a lid on the basket at times.

"I looked at that, too, and those numbers are staggering,” Howard said Friday.

Michigan's Jon Teske (15) shoots over Illinois' Da'Monte Williams. (Photo: Holly Hart, AP)

Heading into Saturday’s top-10 matchup against No. 10 Oregon, the Wolverines (8-2) are averaging 88.4 points while shooting 52.7 percent (162-for-307) from the field and 39.5 percent (49-for-124) from 3-point range in five games at Crisler Center.

During the three neutral site games in the Bahamas, Michigan averaged 79.3 points and shot 53.8 percent (92-for-171) from the field and 47.1 percent (33-for-70) from beyond the arc.

But in the two road contests so far, the Wolverines have averaged 52.5 points while shooting 35 percent (42-for-120) from the field and 16.2 percent (6-for-37) on 3-pointers.

Overall, Michigan has shot at least 47.5 percent from the floor and made at least seven 3-pointers in every home and neutral site contest — two marks it has yet to reach on the road.

“We've just got to stay the course and not think about as far as OK the last two road games that we had, we didn't shoot well,” Howard said. “It can't become a mental problem.

“We've got to just stay the course and know and trust ourselves and one another. I think if we did a better job of moving the basketball, I think a lot of those shots would've been a lot easier shots for us. At times it was just too many one pass, shot or there was an opportunity where we just went to an isolation (play) and there was no space.”

Against Illinois on Wednesday, Michigan had 12 assists on 27 made baskets. Against Louisville last week, those numbers were even lower as Michigan finished with six assists on 15 made field goals.

In the home and neutral court contests combined, the Wolverines have averaged 17.9 assists per game with a high of 29 and low of 12.

“Give the other team credit. They do a really good job defensively,” Howard said. “I'm not going to ignore the fact what Louisville had done defensively. They're a very good defensive team. Illinois, they're a very well-coached team and…it's been tough to win on the road in the Big Ten. I knew that coming in. It's a very competitive conference.

“I think our guys the shot just didn't go in for them. They (Louisville and Illinois) played well defensively, but we also missed some open shots, too."

Howard said he has been pleased with how his team has handled the hostile road environments in a "business-like" manner and maintained its mental stability throughout both contests.

He added the key to not letting the road split become a recurring theme is to stay positive and keep encouraging his players when a rough shooting patch occurs.

“Shoot it! Let it fly!” Howard said. “It's that simple. You have an open shot, hey, let it go. I trust that it will go in, but you have to trust it, too. When a shot doesn't fall, be patient and take the next open shot."

Oregon at Michigan

Tip-off: Noon Saturday, Crisler Center, Ann Arbor

TV/radio: CBS/950

Records: No. 10 Oregon 7-2; No. 5 Michigan 8-2

Outlook: This will be Oregon’s first time playing in Ann Arbor. The Ducks will be without forward Shakur Juiston, who suffered a leg injury during last month’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. … This is the fifth meeting between the teams and first encounter since Oregon edged Michigan in a Sweet 16 matchup in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

