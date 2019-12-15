Ann Arbor — Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson has always been one to deflect praise, and he did so again shortly after winning the Bo Schembechler Most Valuable Player of the Year voted on by the players.

The Michigan seniors were awarded their M rings Sunday night during the Schemmy Awards, the year-end awards presentation for the Wolverines at Crisler Center.

Michigan is preparing to face Alabama in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day and has had three practices so far.

“A lot of guys that were capable of getting that award — Nico (Collins), Ronnie (Bell), Ben (Bredeson), anyone on our offensive line literally all year,” Patterson said. “There were so many guys that made plays. I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

Patterson started two seasons for the Wolverines after transferring from Ole Miss. He had 2,828 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions and finished the season setting a Michigan record for a quarterback with three straight 300-yard passing games, with 384 yards against Michigan State, 366 at Indiana and 305 against Ohio State.

This was the first season for Michigan’s offense under coordinator Josh Gattis, and as Gattis said during the award presentations, he wished the start of the season could have been smoother and with less “hiccups.” But by the second half of the season, the Wolverines cut back on costly turnovers and found an offensive rhythm led by Patterson.

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson accepts the Bo Schembechler MVP Award during Sunday's Michigan Football Shemmy Awards held at Crisler Center. (Photo: Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News)

“I just have to thank Coach Gattis for giving me the keys and trusting and believing in me,” Patterson said. “I think that kind of spoke for itself. Coach Gattis explained to our players, everybody on the team to buy in. 'In order to be the difference, you have to change the difference,' is what he always says. Another element of added trust and buy-in from everybody.”

Left guard Ben Bredeson, a two-time captain, praised Patterson for his play this season.

“The whole offense, he ran that thing and he did an outstanding job doing it,” Bredeson said. “He’s versatile back there, did a great job with his reads. He’s a very emotional player, kept everybody high-spirited, doing well. I loved playing with him.”

Collins was named the team's Offensive Player of the Year and linebacker Josh Uche was the Defensive Player of the Year. Collins had 33 catches for 681 yards and seven touchdowns, and Uche had 34 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

Here are the award winners:

Dr. Arthur Robinson Scholarship Award, leading scholar athlete: Louis Grodman

Scout Team Players of the Year: Zach Carpenter (offense), David Ojabo (defense), Jared Davis (special teams)

Most Improved Players: Hassan Haskins (offense), Brad Hawkins (defense), Peter Bush (special teams)

Ufer Spirit Award: Joey Files

Roger Zatkoff Award (top linebacker): Jordan Glasgow

Richard Katcher Award (top defensive lineman/outside LB): Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye

Hugh H. Rader Award (top offensive linemen): Ben Bredeson and Jon Runyan

Offensive Skill Player of the Year: Ronnie Bell

Defensive Skill Player of the Year: Ambry Thomas

Toughest Player of the Year Award: Ben Mason

Blue Collar Award (hardest worker): Jordan Glasgow

Rookie of the Year: Zach Charbonnet (offense), Dax Hill (defense), Giles Jackson (special teams)

Special Teams Player of the Year: Khaleke Hudson

Offensive Player of the Year: Nico Collins.

Defensive Player of the Year: Josh Uche

Bo Schembechler Most Valuable Player of the Year: Shea Patterson

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis