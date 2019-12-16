CLOSE Recruiting analyst Allen Trieu talks with Dave Goricki about the early signing period for college football. The Detroit News

Essexville (Mich.) Garber defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren on Monday became the first commitment to Michigan’s 2022 football recruiting class.

VanSumeren (6-3, 275) is the younger brother of Michigan sophomore running back Ben VanSumeren.

Alex VanSumeren (Photo: Brice Marich, 247Sports)

"It’s hard to beat when you grew up a Wolverine fan," VanSumeren told The Michigan Insider. "They have world class academics, tradition rich football program, terrific coaching staff, and people. People are important."

As a freshman on Essexville Garber’s varsity this season, VanSumeren had 20 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. He is not yet ranked as a college prospect by 247Sports.

VanSumeren has also received offers from Kentucky and Central Michigan.

More: Trieu: ‘Tough, athletic’ Jaylen Harrell seen as Josh Uche-like impact player for Michigan