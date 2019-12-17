CLOSE
Michigan’s class isn’t all about skill players, but it’s a lot about them, and one very noticeable thing is they’re smaller and quicker.

Clearly, this is no accident.

Heading into Year 2 of coordinator Josh Gattis’ “speed-in-space” offense, Michigan’s early signing period that begins Wednesday features several quick receivers and a smaller running back who will add a completely different look. This class also is defensive-back heavy, particularly at safety.

Michigan’s 2020 recruiting class is ranked No. 11 nationally by 247Sports and No. 2 in the Big Ten, behind playoff-bound Ohio State.

“They very specifically targeted certain types of kids,” said Allen Trieu, director of Midwest recruiting for 247Sports. “I’m almost tired of saying speed in space, but they talk about speed in space all the time, so you see the shift from the class of (receivers) Nico (Collins), (Donovan) Peoples-Jones and Tarik Black when they’re all 6-2 to 6-4. You don’t have a receiver over 6-foot in this class. But they all run 4.3, 4.4, 4.5, so you see that.

“They’re getting that type of player Gattis wants, and you saw hints of it with how they used (5-foot-9 freshman) Giles Jackson. They’re bringing in three more of those kind of guys.”

Receiver A.J. Henning is at the top of that list and, in fact, at the top of Michigan’s recruiting pile. He is a four star and the highest-rated recruit in this class. Henning is 5-10, 183 pounds and the top-ranked player in Illinois. Roman Wilson (Hawaii) also is a four-star receiver and is 6-foot, 175 pounds, and Eamonn Dennis out of St. John’s in Massachusetts is 5-10, 173 pounds.

“One of the things that stood out to me about this class, and I do think it's important, is there are some skilled athletes that fit more of the 'speed and space' of what they're trying to be on offense,” ESPN national recruiting director Tom Luginbill said on a conference call. “You may say, they have really good receivers on offense, but all their receivers -- Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nico Collins -- all those guys are big, physical, 50-50 ball pass catchers.

Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football program's 2020 verbal commitments (stars according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted). Analysis is from Angelique S. Chengelis.
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football program's 2020 verbal commitments (stars according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted). Analysis is from Angelique S. Chengelis. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Reece Atteberry, Eaglecrest (Colo.), OL, 6-5, 280 pounds, three stars. Atteberry is said to have great footwork and the ability to play any spot on the offensive line, and could be targeted as a center in college. He had offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Duke and Nebraska.
Reece Atteberry, Eaglecrest (Colo.), OL, 6-5, 280 pounds, three stars. Atteberry is said to have great footwork and the ability to play any spot on the offensive line, and could be targeted as a center in college. He had offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Duke and Nebraska. 247Sports
Blake Corum, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, RB, 5-8, 193 pounds, four stars. Corum ran the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds at The Opening regional camp and a 4.22-second shuttle. He is ranked No. 12 nationally at his position by the 247Sports Composite. Corum had a number of offers, including Ohio State, LSU, Kentucky and USC. He is one of four players from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, where former UM staffer Biff Poggi is co-head coach, in this class.
Blake Corum, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, RB, 5-8, 193 pounds, four stars. Corum ran the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds at The Opening regional camp and a 4.22-second shuttle. He is ranked No. 12 nationally at his position by the 247Sports Composite. Corum had a number of offers, including Ohio State, LSU, Kentucky and USC. He is one of four players from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, where former UM staffer Biff Poggi is co-head coach, in this class. Twitter: @blake_corum
Eamonn Dennis, Shrewsbury (Mass.) St. John's, athlete, 5-10, 173 pounds, three stars. Dennis is a versatile athlete who has played running back, slot receiver and used as a kick returner this past season. Michigan was among the first to offer him a scholarship after UMass and UConn came calling. He also had offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and Syracuse. He reportedly has run the 40 in 4.4.
Eamonn Dennis, Shrewsbury (Mass.) St. John's, athlete, 5-10, 173 pounds, three stars. Dennis is a versatile athlete who has played running back, slot receiver and used as a kick returner this past season. Michigan was among the first to offer him a scholarship after UMass and UConn came calling. He also had offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and Syracuse. He reportedly has run the 40 in 4.4. 247Sports
Gaige Garcia, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, RB, 5-10, 205 pounds, three stars. The plan is for Garcia to wrestle and play football for Michigan. He dominated at both sports in high school. Garcia, the state's all-time career rushing leader, had 60 yards on 10 carries and three touchdowns in the final as the team won its third-straight Class 2A football title. He also had two catches for 49 yards. He is ranked No. 33 in the state, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Gaige Garcia, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, RB, 5-10, 205 pounds, three stars. The plan is for Garcia to wrestle and play football for Michigan. He dominated at both sports in high school. Garcia, the state’s all-time career rushing leader, had 60 yards on 10 carries and three touchdowns in the final as the team won its third-straight Class 2A football title. He also had two catches for 49 yards. He is ranked No. 33 in the state, according to the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports
Jaylen Harrell, Tampa (Fla.) Berkley Prep, DE, 6-4, 235 pounds, four stars. Harrell committed to Michigan a week before the early signing period, adding a top-notch pass rusher to the group. He became the Wolverines' first commitment since July and is ranked No. 13th nationally at his position by the 247Sports Composite. He is considered a student of the game. His father, James Harrell, formerly coached at Tampa Jesuit and is now defensive coordinator at Tampa Plant High.
Jaylen Harrell, Tampa (Fla.) Berkley Prep, DE, 6-4, 235 pounds, four stars. Harrell committed to Michigan a week before the early signing period, adding a top-notch pass rusher to the group. He became the Wolverines’ first commitment since July and is ranked No. 13th nationally at his position by the 247Sports Composite. He is considered a student of the game. His father, James Harrell, formerly coached at Tampa Jesuit and is now defensive coordinator at Tampa Plant High. Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
A.J. Henning, Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East, WR, 5-10, 183 pounds, four stars. Henning picked Michigan over programs like Notre Dame, Penn State and Georgia. He is the top-rated player in Illinois, and Michigan already has a commitment from 20201 quarterback J.J. McCarthy, a five-star also ranked No. 1 in the state for his class. As a senior, Henning caught 52 passes for 815 yards and 13 touchdowns and also ran for 808 yards and 15 touchdowns to help Lincoln-Way East to an unbeaten record and state title. Earlier this year he finished fourth in the Class 3A 100-meter dash in 10.73 seconds.
A.J. Henning, Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East, WR, 5-10, 183 pounds, four stars. Henning picked Michigan over programs like Notre Dame, Penn State and Georgia. He is the top-rated player in Illinois, and Michigan already has a commitment from 20201 quarterback J.J. McCarthy, a five-star also ranked No. 1 in the state for his class. As a senior, Henning caught 52 passes for 815 yards and 13 touchdowns and also ran for 808 yards and 15 touchdowns to help Lincoln-Way East to an unbeaten record and state title. Earlier this year he finished fourth in the Class 3A 100-meter dash in 10.73 seconds. 247Sports
Matthew Hibner, Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock, TE, 6-4, 230 pounds, three stars. Hibner is on the thin side, but Michigan identified plenty of upside, and adding weight and strength shouldn't be an issue as he already added weight. He is athletic, has good ball skills, and will have to bulk up to add to his ability as a blocker. He had offers from schools like Army, Arizona State, Georgia Tech and several Ivy League schools.
Matthew Hibner, Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock, TE, 6-4, 230 pounds, three stars. Hibner is on the thin side, but Michigan identified plenty of upside, and adding weight and strength shouldn’t be an issue as he already added weight. He is athletic, has good ball skills, and will have to bulk up to add to his ability as a blocker. He had offers from schools like Army, Arizona State, Georgia Tech and several Ivy League schools. Lake Braddock High School
Nikhai Hill-Green, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, LB, 6-1, 230 pounds, three stars. Hill-Green can play inside or outside linebacker in college. Hill-Green has been described as having a high football IQ and is able to read and react quickly on the field and has a nose for the ball. He had offers from more than two dozen Division I schools and chose Michigan over Wisconsin, Purdue, Indiana and Pitt, among others.
Nikhai Hill-Green, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, LB, 6-1, 230 pounds, three stars. Hill-Green can play inside or outside linebacker in college. Hill-Green has been described as having a high football IQ and is able to read and react quickly on the field and has a nose for the ball. He had offers from more than two dozen Division I schools and chose Michigan over Wisconsin, Purdue, Indiana and Pitt, among others. Tyler Donohue, 247Sports
Kris Jenkins, Olney (Md.) Our Lady Good Counsel, DE, 6-4, 239 pounds, three stars. Jenkins has some significant ties to the area. His father, Kris, is an Ypsilanti native who was a four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle who played with Carolina and the New York Jets. His uncle, Cullen Jenkins, is from Detroit and played defensive end in the NFL from 2004-2016. They both played for Belleville High. The younger Jenkins is the 22nd-ranked strongside defensive end nationally by the 247Sports Composite. He picked Michigan over Maryland, Northwestern, Michigan State and Penn State, among others.
Kris Jenkins, Olney (Md.) Our Lady Good Counsel, DE, 6-4, 239 pounds, three stars. Jenkins has some significant ties to the area. His father, Kris, is an Ypsilanti native who was a four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle who played with Carolina and the New York Jets. His uncle, Cullen Jenkins, is from Detroit and played defensive end in the NFL from 2004-2016. They both played for Belleville High. The younger Jenkins is the 22nd-ranked strongside defensive end nationally by the 247Sports Composite. He picked Michigan over Maryland, Northwestern, Michigan State and Penn State, among others. Brian Dohn, 247Sports
Aaron Lewis, Williamstown (N.J.), DE, 6-5, 235 pounds, three stars. He was thinking about sticking to basketball. After all, he had only started playing football in seventh grade, and basketball was always where his heart was. That was even after he tore his meniscus playing basketball as a sophomore and then tearing it again while working out in the summer. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Lewis, the Philadelphia Inquirer's defensive player of the year as a junior, originally committed to West Virginia in April. But Lewis, a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com and rivals.com, changed his mind and committed to Michigan in late June.
Aaron Lewis, Williamstown (N.J.), DE, 6-5, 235 pounds, three stars. He was thinking about sticking to basketball. After all, he had only started playing football in seventh grade, and basketball was always where his heart was. That was even after he tore his meniscus playing basketball as a sophomore and then tearing it again while working out in the summer. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Lewis, the Philadelphia Inquirer’s defensive player of the year as a junior, originally committed to West Virginia in April. But Lewis, a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com and rivals.com, changed his mind and committed to Michigan in late June. Twitter: @aaron_lewis71
Micah Mazzccua, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, OT, 6-5, 335 pounds, three stars. While playing for a smaller school in Philadelphia, he had only one offer, and that was from Temple. After transferring to St. Frances Academy, Syracuse quickly offered on Jan. 24, the same day his teammate, Osman Savage, committed to Michigan. Mazzccua followed a month later. He also had an offer from Maryland and had been talking to Michigan State and LSU, although they had not offered.
Micah Mazzccua, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, OT, 6-5, 335 pounds, three stars. While playing for a smaller school in Philadelphia, he had only one offer, and that was from Temple. After transferring to St. Frances Academy, Syracuse quickly offered on Jan. 24, the same day his teammate, Osman Savage, committed to Michigan. Mazzccua followed a month later. He also had an offer from Maryland and had been talking to Michigan State and LSU, although they had not offered. Twitter: @MicahMazzccua
Braiden McGregor, Port Huron Northern, DE, 6-5.5, 248 pounds, four stars. McGregor's season was cut short in mid-October when he tore the medial collateral ligament and damaged the meniscus and posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He is rated the No. 2 player in the state by the 247Sports Composite and chose Michigan over heavy hitters like Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama and Florida.
Braiden McGregor, Port Huron Northern, DE, 6-5.5, 248 pounds, four stars. McGregor’s season was cut short in mid-October when he tore the medial collateral ligament and damaged the meniscus and posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He is rated the No. 2 player in the state by the 247Sports Composite and chose Michigan over heavy hitters like Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama and Florida. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
William Mohan, Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall, athlete, 6-1, 195 pounds, three stars. Mohan appears to be a viper in the making. He was recruited by Anthony Campanile, who used to recruit the school while he was on staff at Boston College. Mohan said the coaches told him they want him to become the next Jabrill Peppers. He had scholarship offers from Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State and Miami, Fla., among others.
William Mohan, Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall, athlete, 6-1, 195 pounds, three stars. Mohan appears to be a viper in the making. He was recruited by Anthony Campanile, who used to recruit the school while he was on staff at Boston College. Mohan said the coaches told him they want him to become the next Jabrill Peppers. He had scholarship offers from Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State and Miami, Fla., among others. Brian Dohn, 247Sports
Jordan Morant, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, S, 5-11, 212 pounds, four stars. The Campanile family is well-known in coaching circles in the New Jersey area, so perhaps it should come as no surprise that Morant, coached by Vito Campanile, has committed to play for Michigan where Anthony Campanile is linebackers coach. Campanile has spent the last season with the Wolverines. Morant chose Michigan over Ohio State, Penn State, USC and Texas A&M.
Jordan Morant, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, S, 5-11, 212 pounds, four stars. The Campanile family is well-known in coaching circles in the New Jersey area, so perhaps it should come as no surprise that Morant, coached by Vito Campanile, has committed to play for Michigan where Anthony Campanile is linebackers coach. Campanile has spent the last season with the Wolverines. Morant chose Michigan over Ohio State, Penn State, USC and Texas A&M. Twitter: @jordanmorantt
RJ Moten, Delran (N.J.), S, 6 feet, 200 pounds, four stars. Moten is a two-sport standout and wants to also play baseball in college. He is the son of former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Ron Moten, who played collegiately at Florida and was a sixth-round draft pick in 1987. Moten had 31 offers and picked the Wolverines from a narrowed group of 10 that included Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Penn State and Nebraska. At The Opening's regional even in New Jersey, he had a 4.62-40-yard dash and a 40.9-inch vertical.
RJ Moten, Delran (N.J.), S, 6 feet, 200 pounds, four stars. Moten is a two-sport standout and wants to also play baseball in college. He is the son of former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Ron Moten, who played collegiately at Florida and was a sixth-round draft pick in 1987. Moten had 31 offers and picked the Wolverines from a narrowed group of 10 that included Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Penn State and Nebraska. At The Opening’s regional even in New Jersey, he had a 4.62-40-yard dash and a 40.9-inch vertical. 247Sports
Kalel Mullings, Milton (Mass.) Academy, LB, 6-1, 220 pounds, four stars. Mullings is the No. 1 player in the state and had offers from Ohio State, Clemson, Notre Dame, Penn State and Stanford, nearly committing to the Cardinal. He reportedly runs a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash. He is ranked No. 13 at his position nationally by the 247 Composite.
Kalel Mullings, Milton (Mass.) Academy, LB, 6-1, 220 pounds, four stars. Mullings is the No. 1 player in the state and had offers from Ohio State, Clemson, Notre Dame, Penn State and Stanford, nearly committing to the Cardinal. He reportedly runs a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash. He is ranked No. 13 at his position nationally by the 247 Composite. 247Sports
Makari Paige, West Bloomfield, S, 6-3, 182 pounds, four stars. Paige played for former Michigan receiver Ron Bellamy, now head coach at West Bloomfield, and Bellamy described Paige as a "really good athlete. He'll come in there and he's not afraid to put his shoulder on you." He has size and versatility that will translate well to the secondary. He had offers from Ohio State and Penn State.
Makari Paige, West Bloomfield, S, 6-3, 182 pounds, four stars. Paige played for former Michigan receiver Ron Bellamy, now head coach at West Bloomfield, and Bellamy described Paige as a “really good athlete. He’ll come in there and he’s not afraid to put his shoulder on you.” He has size and versatility that will translate well to the secondary. He had offers from Ohio State and Penn State. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Nick Patterson, San Antonio Christian, TE, 6-3, 225 pounds, three stars. Nick Patterson is ranked No. 38th at his position nationally by the 247Sports Composite and is No. 113 overall in Texas. He's got good size, and is lean with great hands – that might be because he's caught a lot of footballs from older brother, Shea Patterson, who has been Michigan's starting quarterback the last two seasons. The brothers are close, so it's unfortunate they won't have a chance to be together with the Wolverines.
Nick Patterson, San Antonio Christian, TE, 6-3, 225 pounds, three stars. Nick Patterson is ranked No. 38th at his position nationally by the 247Sports Composite and is No. 113 overall in Texas. He’s got good size, and is lean with great hands – that might be because he’s caught a lot of footballs from older brother, Shea Patterson, who has been Michigan’s starting quarterback the last two seasons. The brothers are close, so it’s unfortunate they won’t have a chance to be together with the Wolverines. Twitter: @Nick_Patt80
Jeffrey Persi, San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) J Serra Catholic, OT, 6-7, 265 pounds, three stars. Persi has had the benefit of playing for a head coach – Pat Harlow, a former NFL first-round selection – who played on the offensive line for eight seasons. Persi had 26 scholarship offers, including USC, Utah, Cal and Washington.
Jeffrey Persi, San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) J Serra Catholic, OT, 6-7, 265 pounds, three stars. Persi has had the benefit of playing for a head coach – Pat Harlow, a former NFL first-round selection – who played on the offensive line for eight seasons. Persi had 26 scholarship offers, including USC, Utah, Cal and Washington. Blair Angulo, 247Sports
Osman Savage, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, LB, 6-2, 225 pounds, four stars. Savage had been on Michigan's radar for quite some time after he attended a UM camp just before the start of his freshman season. He chose Michigan over Maryland, Michigan State, Pitt, and West Virginia among others.
Osman Savage, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, LB, 6-2, 225 pounds, four stars. Savage had been on Michigan’s radar for quite some time after he attended a UM camp just before the start of his freshman season. He chose Michigan over Maryland, Michigan State, Pitt, and West Virginia among others. Brian Dohn, 247Sports
Andre Seldon, Belleville, CB, 5-9, 154 pounds, four stars. Seldon grew up idolizing Michigan Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson, so it was no shock when he jumped at an offer to commit almost immediately to the Wolverines. He has been pledged since June 20, 2018. Seldon reportedly ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at the Grand Valley State camp in front of the UM staff, according to 247Sports' Allen Trieu. He had offers from Central Michigan, Iowa State, Kentucky and Syracuse, among others, and his younger brother, Myles Rowser, also holds an offer from Michigan.
Andre Seldon, Belleville, CB, 5-9, 154 pounds, four stars. Seldon grew up idolizing Michigan Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson, so it was no shock when he jumped at an offer to commit almost immediately to the Wolverines. He has been pledged since June 20, 2018. Seldon reportedly ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at the Grand Valley State camp in front of the UM staff, according to 247Sports’ Allen Trieu. He had offers from Central Michigan, Iowa State, Kentucky and Syracuse, among others, and his younger brother, Myles Rowser, also holds an offer from Michigan. Dave Reginek , Special to The Detroit News
Cornell Wheeler, West Bloomfield, LB, 6-1, 220 pounds, three stars. Wheeler was the second in-state commitment of the class, just behind Belleville cornerback Andre Seldon. He is the 13th-ranked player in the state and No. 18 nationally at inside linebacker according to the 247Sports Composite. He had offers from Minnesota, Missouri and Indiana, among others.
Cornell Wheeler, West Bloomfield, LB, 6-1, 220 pounds, three stars. Wheeler was the second in-state commitment of the class, just behind Belleville cornerback Andre Seldon. He is the 13th-ranked player in the state and No. 18 nationally at inside linebacker according to the 247Sports Composite. He had offers from Minnesota, Missouri and Indiana, among others. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Roman Wilson, Honolulu St. Louis, WR, 6-0, 175 pounds, four stars. Wilson is speedy and reportedly ran a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash at a regional of The Opening. He also rank a 3.96-second shuttle. He has a number of offers from Pac-12 schools, including Washington, UCLA, Cal and Arizona State and also had offers from Hawaii and Wisconsin.
Roman Wilson, Honolulu St. Louis, WR, 6-0, 175 pounds, four stars. Wilson is speedy and reportedly ran a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash at a regional of The Opening. He also rank a 3.96-second shuttle. He has a number of offers from Pac-12 schools, including Washington, UCLA, Cal and Arizona State and also had offers from Hawaii and Wisconsin. Tim Rowley, 247Sports
Zak Zinter, Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, OT, 6-6, 300 pounds, four stars. Zinger was a sophomore starter at St. John's Prep before transferring to Buckingham Brown & Nichols his junior year. He had a number of offers including Notre Dame and Auburn and considerable interest from Ivy League schools like Harvard.
Zak Zinter, Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, OT, 6-6, 300 pounds, four stars. Zinger was a sophomore starter at St. John’s Prep before transferring to Buckingham Brown & Nichols his junior year. He had a number of offers including Notre Dame and Auburn and considerable interest from Ivy League schools like Harvard. Twitter: @zak_zinter
    “They don't have a lot of jitterbug type guys that can take the ball on a 5-yard slant, turn it into an 80-yard touchdown. So, guys like A.J. Henning, guys like R.J. Moten, who could play on either side of the ball, you've got some players. Andre Seldon is projected at corner, but he's vastly undersized. He could be an option at slot. Roman Wilson is a 5-11, 167-pound wideout. They seem to have gone a little smaller in terms of the shift of their offensive personnel to help them be more explosive within the passing game. I think they were trying to implement a scheme where maybe they didn't necessarily have that type of player to maximize what the scheme is capable of being.”

    After Michigan lost to Ohio State last month for the eighth-straight time in the rivalry, much was made of the talent gap between the programs. Michigan does not have a five-star recruit in this class, and Trieu doesn’t see the programs drawing closer yet in recruiting.

    “To Ohio State? No, that’s the honest answer,” Trieu said when asked if Michigan is closing the recruiting gap. “But the mistake is thinking that you have to recruit like Ohio State in order to beat them. They are on a different level right now when it comes to recruiting. They’re going to the playoff, they’re winning Big Ten titles, they’re putting tons of guys in the pros.

    “I think you have to flip the series a little bit on the field in order to do that in recruiting. One comes before the other, and I don’t necessarily think that beating them in recruiting can come first. You have to recruit to at least be in the ballpark, and I think Michigan and Penn State are doing that. You’re at least staying closer to them, but you’re not going to beat them head-to-head on recruits right now.”

    Despite not having a five-star commitment, Luginbill pointed out the top talent Michigan recruited, including four-star defensive end Braiden McGregor from Port Huron Northern and running back Blake Corum, among others.

    “I think you've got to define ‘elite level,’” Luginbill said. “To me Braiden McGregor, A.J. Henning, Blake Corum, (cornerback) Andre Seldon, (defensive end) Jaylen Harrell -- those guys are in the upper tier. They're in the top-10 or top-five players, in some instances top 15 at their respective positions nationally.

    “I think the caliber of player that Michigan brought into this class is more than sufficient and strong enough to compete against their competitors.”

    With Ohio State in mind, perhaps, Michigan went after some speedy defensive backs. Five-star Daxton Hill, who briefly decommitted from UM and committed to Alabama before arriving in Ann Arbor for last season, is that type of speedster. Michigan is adding four-star safeties Jordan Morant, R.J. Moten, Makari Paige and Seldon.

    “The secondary class is good, which I think is important because Ohio State is bringing in four, top-100 receivers,” Trieu said. “So if you want to talk about being able to compete with those guys, I think it starts with being able to match up with them and the weapons they put out there on offense.

    “You’ve got a guy in Andre Seldon (Belleville) in this class who’s not your typical Michigan corner. He’s only about 5-8, 5-9, but he’s really, really fast, and you need that in order to run with some of those speedy guys Ohio State puts out there.”

    The Wolverines have four offensive linemen in the class, including four stars Zak Zinter and Jeffrey Persi, and Trieu said they have the luxury of time to develop them.

    “I actually think that’s a good thing,” Trieu said. “I think that tells you they feel good about where they are with that position. They feel good about last year’s class and they can take a couple guys that may need a year or two. That’s been the formula at places like Iowa and Wisconsin -- we can’t be successful if we’re playing true freshmen offensive linemen, so let’s take guys we can develop. I think Michigan’s done that.”

    Trieu said he would have chosen tight end Matthew Hibner as his surprise recruit. Hibner was discovered by Michigan safeties coach Chris Partridge out of Lake Braddock in Virginia and continued to improve last season to the point he was rated four stars, and that pretty much removed the "surprise" factor. Trieu gave Partridge high marks for the early evaluation after calling the school “on a whim” and finding out about Hibner.

    Instead, Trieu said to keep an eye on linebacker Cornell Wheeler, a three star out of West Bloomfield, who he said often was overshadowed on his own team.

    “You’ve got Donovan Edwards, who’s a top-100 player in the next class; Makari (Paige) is on his team; he had Lance Dixon (Penn State) right next to him last year, so he doesn’t always get the attention he deserves,” Trieu said. “But if you go to their football games, he’s the one making all the tackles. 

      “He’s a hard hitter. He’s gotten better in some of the measurable areas, too. When he first started getting recruited that was the thing — he’s not real big, he’s not going to run a great 40, he may not do well in shorts and T-shirts. I think he took some of that feedback to heart because he’s gotten better at that stuff and still continued to be a really good football player. He plays really hard, he comes from a good program and he’s going to know the defense because they run Michigan’s defense. Those things give me confidence he might be able to outplay some guys that maybe would be prettier belles at the ball.”

      Corum is another player Trieu believes can get some playing time in the fall. St. Frances in Baltimore played a tough schedule, so Corum has dealt with that challenge of top-notch opponents. And Trieu likes where he fits in a group of Michigan running backs that will include Zach Charbonnet, Hassan Haskins and the return of Chris Evans from a year-long suspension.

      “It seemed like he always produced,” Trieu said of Corum’s ability against that schedule. “He’s a little bit of a different style back (for Michigan). Not quite as big, a little more speed, so he brings something to the table that those guys don’t have. I definitely think he will get some carries. He’s going to be ready to go based on the teams they played this year."

      achengelis@detroitnews.com

      Twitter: @chengelis

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE