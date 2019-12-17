CLOSE

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, voted the team MVP by his teammates, has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl, Jan. 25 in Mobile, Ala., is the top postseason college football all-star game that showcases some of the best NFL Draft prospects. It culminates a week of opportunities for NFL scouts and general managers to meet with players.

Shea Patterson (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Matt Dudek, Michigan’s director of recruiting, said on this week’s “Attack Each Day: The Harbaugh’s Podcast” — that included Patterson as a guest — that his Senior Bowl invitation arrived last week while coach Jim Harbaugh was out of town.

“I was lucky enough to be able to give it to him,” Dudek said on the podcast.

Michigan players linebacker Josh Uche, voted the team’s Defensive Player of the Year, Ben Bredeson, who shared the top offensive lineman award with Jon Runyan, and tight end Sean McKeon have accepted invitations to the Senior Bowl.

Patterson, 19-6 as the starting quarterback the last two seasons after transferring from Ole Miss, threw for 2,828 yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions this season and set a Michigan quarterback record with three straight 300-yard passing games. That happened the final three games of the regular season with 384 yards in a win against Michigan State, 366 in a win at Indiana and 305 in the loss to Ohio State.

The Wolverines are now preparing to face Alabama in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day in Orlando.

Harbaugh, a former Michigan quarterback, did not hold back on the podcast while discussing what Patterson has meant to the program.

“I can say this, there are very few competitors like Shea Patterson,” Harbaugh said. “This guy is a premiere competitor and a great football player. Been a great teammate. He’s humble with a competitive edge, and when you have that, you go far in life.”

Patterson has played for four offensive coordinators during his college career, including Pep Hamilton at Michigan in 2018 and first-year coordinator Josh Gattis this season, who installed his “speed-in-space” offense.

“I just have to thank coach Gattis for giving me the keys and trusting and believing in me,” Patterson said Sunday night after the team awards show. “I think that kind of spoke for itself. Coach Gattis explained to our players, everybody on the team to buy in. In order to be the difference you have to change the difference is what he always says.”

Patterson spent his early years in Toledo and attended Michigan games with his father, Sean. On multiple occasions, Patterson has said he fulfilled “a dream” playing for the Wolverines.

“I love this place. I love playing here,” Patterson said on the podcast, while answering a question about playing in the Citrus Bowl. “Another opportunity to do what I love with my teammates and in this uniform.”

There has been some talk that perhaps Patterson could petition for a fifth year considering he only played three games as a true freshman at Ole Miss. But that was before the new rule initiated last year that allows a player to participate in four games and maintain his redshirt. Patterson was asked Sunday about that possibility.

“I haven’t looked into it honestly,” Patterson said, after a slight chuckle. “That’s something I’ll have to sit down and discuss with my family as far as the future goes. But right now, I’m just focused on this bowl game.”

