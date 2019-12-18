Michigan collected signatures from nearly every committed player during the first day of the early signing period and also extended an offer to a quarterback.

But there are a couple of commits whose futures with the Wolverines are unclear.

Michigan signed 21 players on Wednesday and have the 12th-ranked class nationally in the 247Sports Composite. Tight end Nick Patterson, the younger brother of Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, and offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua, from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, have not yet signed.

Patterson, who committed to Michigan on Sept. 9, 2018, apparently is still thinking about his options and sees no rush to sign, according to those in his camp. He took an official visit to Memphis last weekend.

Dan Villari (Photo: Twitter)

Not long after coveted quarterback recruit C.J. Stroud signed with Ohio State on Wednesday, Dan Villari, a three-star quarterback from Long Island, received an offer from Michigan. A few hours later, Villari tweeted that he had committed to the Wolverines.

Villari, who took an official visit to Michigan last weekend, recently was given the Thorp Award as Nassau County’s most outstanding player.

As a senior at Plainedge, Villari (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) had 1,495 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns and completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,315 yards and 13 touchdowns. He helped lead the team to a 12-0 record and the Long Island Class III championship. He also played some at cornerback last season.

Michigan had a quarterback in the 2020 class, JD Johnson, but he has retired from football because of a heart condition. He was born with coarctation of the aorta and a stent was placed after the diagnosis when he was 12. Johnson was expected to have surgery this month, but tests revealed issues that surgery can’t correct.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis