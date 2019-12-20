It might’ve taken a while, but another recruiting domino fell Michigan’s way.

Hunter Dickinson, a four-star center from DeMatha Catholic in Maryland, announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Friday. He picked Michigan over Duke, Florida State and Notre Dame.

Dickinson revealed his college decision on Twitter with a video that ended with him taking off jerseys, one by one, of all the teams he has played for until he unveiled a Michigan jersey.

Hunter Dickinson became the third member of Michigan's 2020 recruiting class. (Photo: Jon Lopez, Nike)

Dickinson told 247Sports that while there was no "perfect school" among his four finalists, it was his relationship with coach Juwan Howard that tipped the scales in Michigan's favor.

“I believe that he will develop me and get me to reach my full potential," Dickinson told 247Sports.

“I could find a negative with each school that didn’t allow any school to be a no-brainer right away. But at the end of the day, I believe in what Coach Howard is trying to do with his program and I wanted to be a part of it.”

Dickinson (7-foot-2, 255 pounds) is ranked the No. 34 overall recruit and No. 6 center in the nation per the 247Sports Composite. He becomes the third member — and third top-70 recruit — of Michigan’s 2020 class, joining five-star forward Isaiah Todd and four-star guard Zeb Jackson.

With Dickinson on board, Michigan's recruiting class is ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 6 in the nation by 247Sports.

Dickinson won’t be able to make his commitment official until the next signing period starts on April 15, 2020. Jackson (No. 61 overall recruit) signed his letter of intent during the early signing period last month, while Todd (No. 12 recruit) opted not to.

“Really, there wasn’t a reason. There is no comment, really,” Todd told Rivals.com earlier this month when asked why he didn’t sign early. “There is nothing that did not make me sign, but it is just that I didn’t.”

Todd hasn’t ruled out pursuing a professional path and heading overseas because his “options are still open right now.” However, Todd added Howard “is like family” and he does “really want to go to college.”

With Dickinson’s pledge, Michigan has one available scholarship left for the 2020-21 season. However, that number doesn’t include any additional roster attrition or early departures that could occur after the season.

The Wolverines are still in the mix for five-star guard Joshua Christopher and three-star wing Jace Howard, Juwan’s son. Both have taken official visits to Ann Arbor.

They’re also back in the running for four-star forward Terrance Williams, Dickinson’s AAU teammate who decommitted from Georgetown earlier this month. Before Williams picked the Hoyas, he had Michigan among his three finalists.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins