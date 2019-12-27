Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Dec. 23
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Dec. 16, 2019, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Ohio State (11-1, 1-1) – While Kentucky is clearly not the best team in the country, the Buckeyes added another impressive win to the resume by holding off the Wildcats in Las Vegas. It capped off a solid week that provided an impressive bounce-back from the loss at Minnesota, as the Buckeyes get one more nonconference test this weekend against West Virginia before getting back into Big Ten play. Last week: 1.
2. Michigan State (9-3, 2-0) – The only unbeaten team in the conference had one of its better weeks. It wasn’t that the Spartans beat both Northwestern on the road and Eastern Michigan in blowout fashion, but it was the improved shooting and defense that was the most impressive. The Spartans host Western Michigan this weekend as they hope to continue the hot shooting while likely getting freshman guard Rocket Watts back from a leg injury. Last week: 2.
3. Michigan (9-3, 1-1) – The Wolverines had lost two in a row, including three of four, before gladly welcoming in Presbyterian on Saturday. It went as expected. as the Wolverines rolled. However, forward Isaiah Livers (2) left the game with a muscle strain and his status is unclear. They likely won’t need Livers for the UMass-Lowell game this weekend, but getting him back after the first of the year for the trip to Michigan State will be critical. Last week: 4.
4. Penn State (10-2, 1-1) – The Nittany Lions keep taking care of business as they are now among the top 25 teams in the nation. It will no doubt include ramped-up expectations, as the Nittany Lions close out non-conference play this weekend against Cornell. The return to Big Ten play offers a chance to keep the momentum going as Iowa, Rutgers, Wisconsin and Minnesota are the first four opponents before a matchup with Ohio State. Last week: 5.
5. Maryland (10-2, 1-1) – The Terrapins likely will take a hit in the national rankings, but frankly, they were too high to begin with. That was clear as the Terps followed the loss at Penn State by going on the road and laying an egg against a depleted Seton Hall team that was without its top two scorers. Inconsistency has been the hallmark under Mark Turgeon, and while the Terps won’t fade away, the past two games have been nothing short of disappointing. Last week: 3.
6. Iowa (9-3, 1-1) – Luka Garza (right) continues to play well as the Hawkeyes adjust to life without Jordan Bohannon, who will miss the rest of the year with a hip injury. Per usual, the Hawkeyes have no problem putting the ball in the basket but rank near the bottom of the Big Ten in scoring defense, allowing 70.4 points a game. Until that improves, it’s hard to see the Hawkeyes moving out of the middle of the pack in the conference. Last week: 7.
7. Indiana (11-1, 1-1) – The Hoosiers were on the verge of giving a game away to Notre Dame on Saturday before getting a late 3-pointer from Armaan Franklin (2) to help hold off the Fighting Irish, who were down by 17 at one point in the second half. It was a critical win for the Hoosiers, who will face Arkansas this weekend before a big one early in conference play at Maryland. Last week: 8.
8. Illinois (8-4, 1-1) – Trying to nail down the Fighting Illini will be tough this season. They’ll win their share of big games, as they did early in Big Ten play against Michigan. But they handed away a game at Maryland earlier this season and never found a rhythm Saturday against Missouri. The return to Big Ten play is no treat, either, with a trip to Michigan State on deck after this weekend’s game with North Carolina A&T. Last week: 6.
9. Purdue (7-5, 1-1) – The analytics will favor the Boilermakers for a long time because of the blowout win over Virginia earlier this season, but the fact they’re the worst offensive team in the conference is hard to ignore. It didn’t help in the loss to Butler, and even with the best defense in the Big Ten at 57 points allowed a game, it’s tough to see the Boilermakers becoming a legitimate factor in the conference race. Last week: 9.
10. Minnesota (6-5, 1-1) – The Golden Gophers are a young team, and that will mean some up-and-down moments throughout the season, highlighted by last week’s win over Ohio State. Consistency will be the key as the Gophers navigate the early part of the return to Big Ten play, which comes with a tough three-game stretch against Michigan State, Michigan and Penn State. Last week: 11.
11. Rutgers (9-3, 1-1) – Momentum is building for the Scarlet Knights, who now have won three straight and will almost certainly be on a four-game winning streak by the time they jump back into Big Ten play. A fifth straight win is likely, as they open by visiting Nebraska before things get real with a home game against Penn State. Last week: 10.
12. Wisconsin (6-5, 1-1) – The Badgers halted a rough road that had included four losses in five games by rolling over Milwaukee behind a career-high 31 points from D'Mitrik Trice (0). Getting that sort of performance from the junior guard will be critical, though it has been missing early in the season. A trip to Tennessee is up next as the Badgers close out nonconference play on the road against a top-25 team. Last week: 12.
13. Nebraska (5-7, 1-1) – The positive feelings from the win over Purdue did not last long, as the Cornhuskers followed that game with a home loss to North Dakota, a one-point defeat that highlighted how long of a season it will be in Lincoln. The Huskers will have one more chance at a win with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi this weekend, though nothing seems like a guarantee with this team. Last week: 13.
14. Northwestern (5-6, 0-2) – The only team without a win in Big Ten play, the Wildcats played well but lost early in the week to Michigan State before closing the week by losing to DePaul in a battle of the Windy City. The ’Cats are young, and that shows on most nights, but there is some talent there. Whether it’s enough to become anything more this season than a team that can pull off an upset or two seems like a long shot, at best. Last week: 14.
    Ann Arbor — Michigan coach Juwan Howard has seen and experienced his share of injuries throughout his playing career.

    So, after junior forward Isaiah Livers came up hobbling and reaching toward his groin area after a dunk attempt against Presbyterian last weekend, Howard immediately had a bad feeling about it.

    "When he came down and he started walking back toward the bench, I knew that right there was a sign of that can be painful and hopefully it's not too serious,” Howard said Friday. “I never had an injury like that but being able to see teammates who have experienced some injuries like that before, I knew it wasn't good.”

    As it turns out, it wasn’t. And now No. 11 Michigan (9-3) will be without its leading scorer for the foreseeable future.

    According to a Michigan spokesperson, Livers has been ruled out indefinitely with a left groin injury and there is no timetable for his return. No additional details about the severity of the injury were provided.

    However, Howard said he does anticipate that Livers will return at some point this season.

    “I pray that we do,” Howard said of getting Livers back. “We're going to take it day by day and see each day. I'm going to put my (rubs hands together) 'Karate Kid,' little Mr. Miyagi and see if I can give some of that energy of good health and get him back healthy so he can be out there with us.”

    With Livers sidelined, Howard noted it will open the door for sophomore forward Brandon Johns Jr. and sophomore center Colin Castleton to step into the four spot and “do it by committee.”

    Castleton has spent most of his time at the five behind senior center Jon Teske. But after Livers exited the Presbyterian game early in the first half with what was called a “muscle strain," Castleton played several long stretches at the forward position alongside Teske in a two-big lineup.

    More: Two-big lineup with Teske, Castleton an emerging force for Michigan

    Johns, who didn’t suit up against Presbyterian due to an illness, is back to health and has recently strung together some of the best performances of his career. Over his last three appearances, he’s averaging 9.6 points and seven rebounds in 16.3 minutes.

    Howard said he doesn’t know yet who is going to take over Livers’ spot in the starting lineup in Sunday’s non-conference finale against UMass Lowell but added “we’re truly going to be looking at a lot of different bodies to fill that role.”

    "We're going to miss (Livers). We don't for how long, but just with his presence out there on the floor, his skill set, he's been shooting the ball very well from the outside,” Howard said. “He’s a guy who has played in a lot of big games, been a starter for us and is having a really good season.

    “We trust the guys that are playing behind Isaiah and the work that they're going to be getting in practice, the game reps they're going to receive, that they will be able to give us that production that we need from that four spot.”

    Through 12 games, Livers is leading the Wolverines in scoring (13.6 points per game), 3-point shooting (50 percent), made 3-pointers (29) and minutes per game (31.8) as one of the team’s most versatile pieces.

    While it won’t be easy to replace everything Livers provides, Howard said he doesn’t want any of the Wolverines to try to do too much in an attempt to fill his shoes.

    “I don't want anyone to feel like because the guy who has been averaging 14 points I have to be the next man now to give us 14 points or 16 points,” Howard said. “No, that's not the mentality. That's not what we're looking for. Be that guy who can come out there and give us the stability, defend at the four spot and sometimes at the three spot, communicate our defense, be active defensively, play with a lot of heart, a lot of passion and play the right way.

    “I think the production will happen when you have that type of mindset. When you come in and feel like you need to score, score, score, what that does is puts too much pressure on yourself and then it also hurts the team.”

    The groin injury is the latest health hurdle Livers will have to deal with and overcome during his Michigan career.

    Two seasons ago, he suffered an ankle injury on a fast-break play that forced him to miss a game. Then last season, he dealt with back spasms that sidelined him for a pair of Big Ten contests.

    But both of those injuries came with a short recovery window and no long-term concerns.

    "I know that any player — and that's Isaiah and anyone who has been injured — when you know that you're going to miss some time and you don't know for how long, it can be very frustrating,” Howard said. “Sometimes players go into a deep depression because they are so competitive they don't want to miss any time. They feel they're letting down their teammates, the staff.

    “I just want him to keep the mindset that each and every day the goal is to get improved. Let’s make sure that when you do come out there you're healthy and you're ready to go. Don't feel like you have to rush back. His health is more important than anything.”

    For Howard, this will be the second time he will have to juggle the rotation due to an injured starter. Freshman wing Franz Wagner fractured his right shooting wrist during a preseason practice and missed the first four games of the season.

    But navigating through such a situation once doesn’t mean it will get any easier for Howard and the Wolverines, especially with the resumption of Big Ten play and a Jan. 5 meeting with rival Michigan State on the horizon.

    “Each and every coach wants to have their players that they feel are going to help the team and give them the best chances of winning,” Howard said. “We need all 15 guys. Yes, we've handled some adversity early with Franz being out and that was challenging for us.

    “Now with Isaiah, it's going to be even more challenging for our group. But we're going to continue to keep forging ahead and hopefully hold the fort down until he returns.”

    UMass Lowell at Michigan

    Tip-off: 2 p.m. Sunday, Crisler Center, Ann Arbor

    TV/radio: FS1/950

    Records: UMass Lowell 6-8, No. 11 Michigan 9-3

    Outlook: The meeting will mark the second road game in three days for UMass Lowell, which lost at Loyola Maryland, 93-81, on Friday. The Red Hawks are led by senior guard Christian Lutete (19.5 points, 8.1 rebounds) and junior guard Obadiah Noel (15.8 points). …This will be another non-conference game where Michigan will have a distinct size advantage. Nobody on UMass Lowell’s roster is taller than 6-foot-7.

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE