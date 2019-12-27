Orlando — Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks has decided to return for a fifth season.

Eubanks, who recently said he was mulling whether to leave Michigan, made his announcement on Instagram.

“I am so thankful for the opportunity to be able to play in a stadium like the big house,” Eubanks wrote. “There’s nothing better than competing with my brothers every Saturday.

Nick Eubanks (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

“There’s nothing more exciting than running it back one more time with my brothers. This Team and I have unfinished business and it will be a movie!”

A week ago Eubanks said he planned to submit for an NFL grade.

“Personally, I wouldn’t have a problem coming back next year in terms of trying to get better as an athlete and to work on my craft next year if I do decide to come back,” Eubanks said at the time.

Eubanks enters the Citrus Bowl against Alabama on Jan. 1 with 23 catches for 229 yards and three touchdowns. He showed improvement this season as a blocker.

angelique.chengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis