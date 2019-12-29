Orlando, Fla. – Michigan will be without Michael Dwumfour, a key presence in the Wolverines’ interior defensive line, for the Citrus Bowl.

Michael Dwumfour (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

He is not with the team here and according to his Instagram, Dwumfour was in attendance at the Lions game Sunday at Ford Field.

“Michael had a medical procedure that prevented him from traveling and participating in the bowl game,” according to a Michigan football official.

Dwumfour has had a shoulder issue this season that he played through.

Michigan is thin at defensive tackle, so his absence is significant. Tackle Carlo Kemp played on injured ankles in the Ohio State game and was going through individual drills after the team arrived in Orlando, but he is expected to be available for Wednesday’s game against Alabama.