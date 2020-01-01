CLOSE

Orlando, Fla. — Not long after Michigan’s loss in the Citrus Bowl, quarterback Shea Patterson was still processing what happened and that this was his last game with the Wolverines.

Patterson was 17-of-37 for 233 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions and finished his final season with 3,061 yards, becoming the third Michigan quarterback to pass for 3,000 yards — John Navarre had 3,331 in 2003 and Jake Rudock 3,017 in 2015.

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) throws a pass as he is pressured by Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48). (Photo: John Raoux, AP)

Michigan finished the season 9-4 with a 35-16 loss to Alabama in the Citrus Bowl on Wednesday.

“I’m not sure how to feel,” Patterson said. “I tried to embrace everything that last half, just trying to enjoy my teammates. Just proud to be a Michigan quarterback. As far as anything else, I just want to enjoy my teammates the last couple days I’m with them.”

Patterson started the last two seasons for the Wolverines after transferring from Ole Miss. He threw for 5,661 career yards and moved into seventh ahead of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on the all-time passing leaders.

In his final three regular-season games, Patterson became the first Michigan quarterback to throw for 300 yards or more in three consecutive games. But he could not reach that level of productivity against Alabama, which held Michigan scoreless in the second half.

“I didn’t play my best,” Patterson said. “Missed a few throws. Thought I could have calmed my feet down early on. I felt like I didn’t make enough plays. Yeah, not my best game.”

Harbaugh said the Alabama defense covered Michigan well, and did not believe Patterson missed any open receivers.

“I thought Shea had a good game,” Harbaugh said. “I thought he did as much as he could in the game.”

Michigan moved the ball well in the first half but after Patterson’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Nick Eubanks to cap an 85-yard drive to answer the Tide’s first-series score, the Wolverines relied on three field goals from Quinn Nordin.

“That was huge, as well,” Patterson said. “Anytime we get the ball, we want to put points in the board, but when we get in the red zone we’ve got to score touchdowns, and that hurt us.”

Patterson had some overthrown balls, and receivers had drops.

“It could have been a lot different,” Patterson said, referring to hitting some of the downfield throws. “It comes down to making plays, and I missed a couple throws, and we didn’t make enough of them.”

Not surprisingly, it’s always difficult for players to sum up their experiences after their final game.

“I’m just trying to take it all in,” he said.

