Citrus Bowl: Alabama 35, Michigan 16
Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) scores a touchdown on a 9-yard run as he leaps past Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill (24) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, right, congratulates tight end Nick Eubanks (82) after he caught a 7-yard touchdown pass against Alabama during the first half of the Citrus Bowl.
Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) fights for extra yardage as Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill, left, linebacker Jordan Glasgow, second from left, and defensive back Ambry Thomas (1) try to stop him during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.
Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter (5) celebrates after an interception against Michigan with teammate Josh Jobe (28) during the second half of the Citrus Bowl.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh talks with officials during the second half .
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass as Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game.
Alabama tight end Miller Forristall (87) tries to get past Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus (14) after a reception during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban talks with heads linesman Rod Ammari during the second half .
Alabama tight end Miller Forristall (87) celebrates his touchdown reception against Michigan with teammate wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) scrambles for yardage past Alabama defensive back Jared Mayden (21) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.
Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) runs after a reception past Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game.
Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) can't hang on to a pass as he is defended by Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus (14) during the second half.John Raoux)
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) scrambles as he looks for a receiver against Michigan.
Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) gains yardage as he tries to get past Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray (31) and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams, right, during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) throws a pass as he is pressured by Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs for yardage past Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney (15) breaks up a pass intended for Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill, left, is called for pass interference while defending Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches players warm up before the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones throws a pass warming up before the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (5) warms up before the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches players warm up before the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, left, talks with Alabama head coach Nick Saban before the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks (82) celebrates his touchdown reception against Alabama with tight end Sean McKeon during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    Michigan takes aim at a fourth 10-win season under Jim Harbaugh when it faces Alabama in the Citrus Bowl on Wednesday at 1 p.m. You can follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Matt Schoch of The Detroit News.

    Alabama wins 34-16 Citrus Bowl

    Alabama scored a 2-yard touchdown as Nick Saban drove the knife into Jim Harbaugh a little.

    Michigan did not score in the second half after leading 16-14 at halftime.

    Jerry Jeudy had six catches for 204 yards and a touchdown. He' was player of the game.

    Alabama 28, Michigan 16, end 

    Patterson intercepted by Carter

    Shea Patterson just threw one of the worst passes of his career, and it was easily intercepted by Shyheim Carter.

    Alabama 28, Michigan 16, 6:21 4th 

    Michigan gets back back down two scores

    Michigan elected to punt around midfield, and then forced Alabama to punt.

    The Wolverines take over at their own 48-yard line.

    Alabama 28, Michigan 16, 6:21 4th 

    Bama takes 12-point lead

    Miller Forristall was wide open and caught a 20-yard touchdown pass.

    Jerry Jeudy caught a third-down conversion as quarterback Mac Jones threw from his own end zone. He could be a Lion.

    Bama moved more than 90 yards down the field, very quickly.

    Alabama 28, Michigan 16, 10:18 4th 

    Patterson has turned erratic

    Shea Patterson has turned erratic.

    My friend Leo Latella says: "Boo Bama." 

    Alabama 21, Michigan 16, 11:45 4th 

    Michigan driving as third quarter ends

    Michigan is approaching field goal range, as Nico Collins caught his second pass of the afternoon.

    Alabama 21, Michigan 16, End 3rd 

    Michigan gets back back at own 4

    This game is putting me into a New Year's slumber, but Michigan has the ball back at its own 4-yard line.

    Alabama 21, Michigan 16, 3:24, 3rd 

    Bama, Wolverines trade punts

    Michigan and Alabama traded punts as the defenses have settled down.

    Alabama 21, Michigan 16, 9:19, 3rd 

    Alabama retakes lead in third quarter

    DeVonta Smith scored a 42-yard touchdown on a perfect throw from Mac Jones.

    Alabama has the lead again.

    Alabama 21, Michigan 16, 13:30, 3rd 

    Halftime stats

    Rushing: Michigan — Zach Charbonnet, 10 rushes, 73 yards; Alabama — Najee Harris, 9 carries, 59 yards, TD

    Passing: Michigan — Shea Patterson, 9-18, 151 yards, TD; Alabama — Mac Jones, 8-13, 145 yards, TD

    Receiving: Michigan — Giles Jackson, 2 receptions, 47 yards; Alabama — Jerry Jeudy, 4 receptions, 132 yards, TD

    Nordin drills FG as half ends

    Quinn Nordin tried a 57-yard field goal and nailed it.

    He cleared the field-goal posts by about a foot.

    Michigan 16, Alabama 14; halftime

    Alabama takes lead, 14-13

    Najee Harris ran for a 9-yard touchdown, his seventh straight game with a rushing score.

    The drive was helped by a roughing the passer penalty by Aidan Hutchinson.

    Alabama 14, Michigan 13; 3:32 2nd

    Michigan extends lead, 13-7

    Shea Patterson scrambled for a first down and then slid for a mile. Ronnie Bell caught a first-down play.

    Quinn Nordin kicked another field goal for 42 yards.

    Michigan 13, Alabama 7; 7:16 2nd

    Michigan gets ball again with lead

    Najee Harris, a former Michigan target, got a first down, but Alabama was forced to punt.

    Michigan 10, Alabama 7; 12:59 2nd

    Michigan takes lead on Nordin field goal

    Quinn Nordin snuck a 36-yard field goal in as Michigan takes the lead.

    Zach Charbonnet picked up a first down, and Giles Jackson caught a 40-yard pass on a play-action fake.

    Michigan 10, Alabama 7; 0:09 1st

    Michigan has momentum in Citrus Bowl

    Uncle Mo is with Michigan, as Mac Jones can't convert a first down and Alabama is forced to punt.

    Alabama 7, Michigan 7; 4:37 1st

    Michigan ties the score, 7-7

    Nick Eubanks scored a 7-yard touchdown, tying the score.

    Zach Charbonnet ran for two first downs as Michigan got something going on the ground.

    Donovan People-Jones caught a flea flicker for an 18-yard gain on the drive.

    Alabama 7, Michigan 7; 7:06 1st

    Michigan gets ball for third time

    Michigan punted again, but then Alabama could not convert on a third down, as Lavert Hill made a pass breakup.

    Michigan gets the ball for a third time.

    Alabama 7, Michigan 0; 10:11 1st

    Alabama strikes first on 85-yard TD

    Michigan starts at midfield after the return by Giles Jackson. However, they went three and out.

    Then, Jerry Jeudy scored an 85-yard touchdown on the first play.

    Future Lions savior Tua Tagovailoa is out and Mac Jones is in for the Tide, who take over at 

    Alabama 7, Michigan 0; 13:47 1st

    Michigan plays Alabama in Citrus Bowl

    OK, let's get weird. Does Michigan have a chance against Alabama? We'll find out soon.

    MICHIGAN VS. ALABAMA

    Kickoff: Wednesday, 1 p.m. Camping World Stadium, Orlando

    TV/radio: ABC/950 AM

    Records: Michigan 9-3, Alabama 10-2

    Line: Alabama by 7

