Michigan takes aim at a fourth 10-win season under Jim Harbaugh when it faces Alabama in the Citrus Bowl on Wednesday at 1 p.m. You can follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Matt Schoch of The Detroit News.

Alabama wins 34-16 Citrus Bowl

Alabama scored a 2-yard touchdown as Nick Saban drove the knife into Jim Harbaugh a little.

Michigan did not score in the second half after leading 16-14 at halftime.

Jerry Jeudy had six catches for 204 yards and a touchdown. He' was player of the game.

Alabama 28, Michigan 16, end

Patterson intercepted by Carter

Shea Patterson just threw one of the worst passes of his career, and it was easily intercepted by Shyheim Carter.

Alabama 28, Michigan 16, 6:21 4th

Michigan gets back back down two scores

Michigan elected to punt around midfield, and then forced Alabama to punt.

The Wolverines take over at their own 48-yard line.

Alabama 28, Michigan 16, 6:21 4th

Bama takes 12-point lead

Miller Forristall was wide open and caught a 20-yard touchdown pass.

Jerry Jeudy caught a third-down conversion as quarterback Mac Jones threw from his own end zone. He could be a Lion.

Bama moved more than 90 yards down the field, very quickly.

Alabama 28, Michigan 16, 10:18 4th

Patterson has turned erratic

Shea Patterson has turned erratic.

Alabama 21, Michigan 16, 11:45 4th

Michigan driving as third quarter ends

Michigan is approaching field goal range, as Nico Collins caught his second pass of the afternoon.

Alabama 21, Michigan 16, End 3rd

Michigan gets back back at own 4

This game is putting me into a New Year's slumber, but Michigan has the ball back at its own 4-yard line.

Alabama 21, Michigan 16, 3:24, 3rd

Bama, Wolverines trade punts

Michigan and Alabama traded punts as the defenses have settled down.

Alabama 21, Michigan 16, 9:19, 3rd

Alabama retakes lead in third quarter

DeVonta Smith scored a 42-yard touchdown on a perfect throw from Mac Jones.

Alabama has the lead again.

Alabama 21, Michigan 16, 13:30, 3rd

Halftime stats

Rushing: Michigan — Zach Charbonnet, 10 rushes, 73 yards; Alabama — Najee Harris, 9 carries, 59 yards, TD

Passing: Michigan — Shea Patterson, 9-18, 151 yards, TD; Alabama — Mac Jones, 8-13, 145 yards, TD

Receiving: Michigan — Giles Jackson, 2 receptions, 47 yards; Alabama — Jerry Jeudy, 4 receptions, 132 yards, TD

Nordin drills FG as half ends

Quinn Nordin tried a 57-yard field goal and nailed it.

He cleared the field-goal posts by about a foot.

Michigan 16, Alabama 14; halftime

Alabama takes lead, 14-13

Najee Harris ran for a 9-yard touchdown, his seventh straight game with a rushing score.

The drive was helped by a roughing the passer penalty by Aidan Hutchinson.

Alabama 14, Michigan 13; 3:32 2nd

Michigan extends lead, 13-7

Shea Patterson scrambled for a first down and then slid for a mile. Ronnie Bell caught a first-down play.

Quinn Nordin kicked another field goal for 42 yards.

Michigan 13, Alabama 7; 7:16 2nd

Michigan gets ball again with lead

Najee Harris, a former Michigan target, got a first down, but Alabama was forced to punt.

Michigan 10, Alabama 7; 12:59 2nd

Michigan takes lead on Nordin field goal

Quinn Nordin snuck a 36-yard field goal in as Michigan takes the lead.

Zach Charbonnet picked up a first down, and Giles Jackson caught a 40-yard pass on a play-action fake.

Michigan 10, Alabama 7; 0:09 1st

Michigan has momentum in Citrus Bowl

Uncle Mo is with Michigan, as Mac Jones can't convert a first down and Alabama is forced to punt.

Alabama 7, Michigan 7; 4:37 1st

Michigan ties the score, 7-7

Nick Eubanks scored a 7-yard touchdown, tying the score.

Zach Charbonnet ran for two first downs as Michigan got something going on the ground.

Donovan People-Jones caught a flea flicker for an 18-yard gain on the drive.

Alabama 7, Michigan 7; 7:06 1st

Michigan gets ball for third time

Michigan punted again, but then Alabama could not convert on a third down, as Lavert Hill made a pass breakup.

Michigan gets the ball for a third time.

Alabama 7, Michigan 0; 10:11 1st

Alabama strikes first on 85-yard TD

Michigan starts at midfield after the return by Giles Jackson. However, they went three and out.

Then, Jerry Jeudy scored an 85-yard touchdown on the first play.

Future Lions savior Tua Tagovailoa is out and Mac Jones is in for the Tide, who take over at

Alabama 7, Michigan 0; 13:47 1st

Michigan plays Alabama in Citrus Bowl

OK, let's get weird. Does Michigan have a chance against Alabama? We'll find out soon.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches players warm up before the Citrus Bowl. (Photo: John Raoux, AP)

MICHIGAN VS. ALABAMA

Kickoff: Wednesday, 1 p.m. Camping World Stadium, Orlando

TV/radio: ABC/950 AM

Records: Michigan 9-3, Alabama 10-2

Line: Alabama by 7

