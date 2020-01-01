Michigan’s 2020 class has added another top-100 recruit to the mix.

Terrance Williams, a four-star forward from Washington, D.C., announced his commitment to coach Juwan Howard and the Wolverines on Wednesday.

Terrance Williams (Photo: 247Sports)

Williams originally committed to Georgetown in July, choosing the Hoyas over Notre Dame and Michigan. But once he opted to re-open his recruitment last month, the Wolverines quickly emerged as a front-runner and brought him in for an official visit this past weekend.

And that trip apparently was enough for Williams.

“I felt like it was the best fit for me,” Williams told Rivals.com. “Coach Howard is a player’s coach and that is the one thing that I was impressed with during my visit there and I need a coach like that. I also love his coaching style. I liked his fast-pace offense they run and the movement they have, such as back screens and a lot of ball screens.”

Williams (6-foot-6, 215 pounds) is ranked the No. 84 overall recruit and No. 17 power forward in the nation per the 247Sports Composite. He's the fourth member of the class, joining five-star forward Isaiah Todd, four-star guard Zeb Jackson and four-star center Hunter Dickinson, his former AAU teammate.

While Williams was drawn to Howard's positionless brand of basketball, he was also interested in the idea of teaming up with Dickinson again.

"I think Hunter and I work together perfectly," Williams told 247Sports. "We have grown up together and have played on the same team since we were very young. Hunter was definitely a factor in me picking Michigan, and he communicated with me why he decided to go there, and I think it is a great fit for both of us."

With Williams' commitment, Michigan’s 2020 class ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 4 in the nation — trailing only Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina — per 247Sports.

He's the third member of the group who is the top-ranked prospect in his respective state, along with Todd (North Carolina) and Jackson (Ohio), who spent three years at Toledo's Maumee Valley before transferring to Florida's Montverde Academy for his senior year.

Williams won't be able to make his commitment official until the next signing period starts on April 15. Todd (No. 12 overall recruit) and Dickinson (No. 34 recruit) also remain unsigned, while Jackson (No. 61 recruit) signed his letter of intent during the early signing period in November.

Even with Williams in the fold, Howard may not be done putting together his first class. The Wolverines are still in the running for five-star guard Joshua Christopher. Three-star wing Jace Howard, Juwan’s son, also holds an offer.

While Michigan doesn't have any available scholarships remaining for the 2020-21 season, spots could open up due to roster attrition or early departures after this season.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins