Stephen Spanellis (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan offensive lineman Stephen Spanellis, who graduated last month, has decided to transfer.

Spanellis, a redshirt junior, announced his decision on social media shortly after Michigan’s 35-16 loss to Alabama in the Citrus Bowl Wednesday. He will be immediately eligible.

“Excited to be starting the new year with my search for a new opportunity at a new institution,” Spanellis wrote in an Instagram post he also shared on Twitter.

The 6-foot-5, 295 pound Spanellis played in 36 games, mostly on special teams. He has his viral moment this season when he took a Notre Dame defender he was blocking down the field and off into the sideline that drew comparisons to a famous scene in “The Blind Side.”