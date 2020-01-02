CLOSE
Orlando, Fla. – Michigan players said they wanted to win the Citrus Bowl to send off the seniors on a high note while feeding off that and taking a positive approach into winter conditioning.

Instead, they’ll have to hit the reset button.

The Wolverines are coming off their fourth straight bowl loss, this time 35-16 to Alabama in the New Year’s Day Citrus Bowl. And the bowl losses have followed losses to Ohio State to end the regular season, so not an ideal way to head into offseason workouts.

It’s not about looking back at a 9-4 season for the players, though. They want to focus on improving, and with the end of each season comes player departures and more opportunities for those who have been waiting their time for a chance to prove themselves and earn playing time.

The end of each season also occasionally comes with coaching departures. Safeties/special teams coordinator Chris Partridge, who had been at Michigan since 2015, Jim Harbaugh’s first season as head coach, has moved on to Ole Miss, it was announced Thursday.

The offseason will be about replacing Partridge and any other coaches who might move on, but it will mostly be about player personnel and shaping the team for the 2020 season. The most anticipated competition of the spring will be for starting quarterback. Shea Patterson started the last two seasons for the Wolverines after transferring from Ole Miss. He threw for 5,661 career yards and moved into seventh, ahead of Jim Harbaugh, among Michigan's all-time passing leaders.

But this is now the post-Patterson era and Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton are the main competitors.

“I know it was just me out there all season, Dylan played a little bit, but all those guys played a role and helped me on the sideline and in the quarterback room and feeding me positive energy throughout the game, and they did that all year,” Patterson said after the Citrus Bowl.

“They compete every single day, they’re getting the same reps as I am. I think they both have bright futures."

Both will be in their second year with offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, and while they have had much game experience, absorbing his system for the last season, along with freshman quarterback Cade McNamara, will make for an even more interesting spring competition.

Citrus Bowl: Alabama 35, Michigan 16
Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) scores a touchdown on a 9-yard run as he leaps past Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill (24) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl.
Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) scores a touchdown on a 9-yard run as he leaps past Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill (24) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl. John Raoux, AP
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, right, congratulates tight end Nick Eubanks (82) after he caught a 7-yard touchdown pass against Alabama during the first half of the Citrus Bowl.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, right, congratulates tight end Nick Eubanks (82) after he caught a 7-yard touchdown pass against Alabama during the first half of the Citrus Bowl. John Raoux, AP
Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) fights for extra yardage as Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill, left, linebacker Jordan Glasgow, second from left, and defensive back Ambry Thomas (1) try to stop him during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.
Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) fights for extra yardage as Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill, left, linebacker Jordan Glasgow, second from left, and defensive back Ambry Thomas (1) try to stop him during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux, AP
Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter (5) celebrates after an interception against Michigan with teammate Josh Jobe (28) during the second half of the Citrus Bowl.
Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter (5) celebrates after an interception against Michigan with teammate Josh Jobe (28) during the second half of the Citrus Bowl. John Raoux, AP
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh talks with officials during the second half .
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh talks with officials during the second half . John Raoux, AP
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass as Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game.
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass as Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game. John Raoux, AP
Alabama tight end Miller Forristall (87) tries to get past Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus (14) after a reception during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game.
Alabama tight end Miller Forristall (87) tries to get past Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus (14) after a reception during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game. John Raoux, AP
Alabama head coach Nick Saban talks with heads linesman Rod Ammari during the second half .
Alabama head coach Nick Saban talks with heads linesman Rod Ammari during the second half . John Raoux, AP
Alabama tight end Miller Forristall (87) celebrates his touchdown reception against Michigan with teammate wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando.
Alabama tight end Miller Forristall (87) celebrates his touchdown reception against Michigan with teammate wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando. John Raoux, AP
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) scrambles for yardage past Alabama defensive back Jared Mayden (21) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) scrambles for yardage past Alabama defensive back Jared Mayden (21) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux, AP
Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) runs after a reception past Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game.
Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) runs after a reception past Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game. John Raoux, AP
Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) can't hang on to a pass as he is defended by Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus (14) during the second half.John Raoux)
Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) can't hang on to a pass as he is defended by Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus (14) during the second half.John Raoux) John Raoux, AP
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) scrambles as he looks for a receiver against Michigan.
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) scrambles as he looks for a receiver against Michigan. John Raoux, AP
Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) gains yardage as he tries to get past Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray (31) and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams, right, during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game
Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) gains yardage as he tries to get past Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray (31) and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams, right, during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game John Raoux, AP
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) throws a pass as he is pressured by Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) throws a pass as he is pressured by Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) John Raoux, AP
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs for yardage past Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs for yardage past Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) John Raoux, AP
Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney (15) breaks up a pass intended for Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney (15) breaks up a pass intended for Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) John Raoux, AP
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill, left, is called for pass interference while defending Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill, left, is called for pass interference while defending Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) John Raoux, AP
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches players warm up before the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches players warm up before the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) John Raoux, AP
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones throws a pass warming up before the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones throws a pass warming up before the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) John Raoux, AP
Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (5) warms up before the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (5) warms up before the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) John Raoux, AP
Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches players warm up before the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches players warm up before the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) John Raoux, AP
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, left, talks with Alabama head coach Nick Saban before the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, left, talks with Alabama head coach Nick Saban before the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) John Raoux, AP
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks (82) celebrates his touchdown reception against Alabama with tight end Sean McKeon during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks (82) celebrates his touchdown reception against Alabama with tight end Sean McKeon during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) John Raoux, AP
    The new starting quarterback will be working behind a fairly new offensive line that, depending on center Cesar Ruiz’s decision about the NFL, could be a major rebuilding project. If Ruiz opts to leave Michigan, Harbaugh and offensive line coach Ed Warinner will have to replace four starters.

    Left tackle and two-time first-team All-Big Ten Jon Runyan, All-Big Ten first-team left guard Ben Bredeson and right tackle Michael Onwenu are all gone, and Stephen Spanellis announced after the bowl game that he will be a graduate transfer.

    “There’s going to be a lot of talented guys coming up,” Runyan said, singling out freshmen and sophomores Karsen Barnhart, Trevor Keegan, Zach Carpenter, Nolan Rumler and Jack Stewart.

    “Those guys have been doing well,” Runyan said recently. “I remember going back to my freshman year, it was really difficult for me to adjust. They’ve taken it in stride and doing a lot better than me when I was in their situation. I haven’t really told them that, but it’s true. I’m excited to see if Chuck (Filiaga) finally gets a chance, Ryan Hayes, (right tackle) Jalen (Mayfield) and see (Andrew) Stueber come back healthy from injury. The future is all in good hands.”

    Michigan has some talented, fast receivers returning, including Ronnie Bell and Giles Jackson, who had 57 yards on four catches, including a 40-yarder, against Alabama and has been a bright spot in the kick return game. The futures of receivers Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins are unclear, but tight end Nick Eubanks has decided to return, and that position has athleticism and physical play with sophomore Luke Schoonmaker and freshman Erick All.

    Schoonmaker (6-6, 242) had two catches for 54 yards and a touchdown, and All (6-4, 229) had one catch for 10 yards. Both showed promise this season, and All’s upside was evident.

    “His blocking ability (has improved),” Eubanks said of All. “He reminded me of myself, all about speed, coming in as a freshman being able to run routes good, catch the ball good. He has big hands, that’s one thing about that dude. He catches everything, too. Him being able to block is what’s going to get him on the field. We’ll see him a lot next year, too.”

    There are some key departures on defense, including Josh Uche, Khaleke Hudson, Josh Metellus and Lavert Hill. But linebacker Cam McGrone, a redshirt freshman, became a starter when Josh Ross was injured in the Big Ten opener and said he sees the defense “getting better” next season.

    “We have a bunch of dogs on the field this year, a bunch of seniors leaving, but we have a bunch of people coming back,” McGrone said after the Citrus Bowl. “This freshman class coming in is going to work their hardest to get on the field so I’m excited to see what we can do.”

    With tackles Michael Dwumfour out recovering from surgery, and Carlo Kemp unable to play because of leg injuries, Chris Hinton and Jess Speight, who converted from offensive line, got the starts in the Citrus Bowl.

    “Chris Hinton definitely showed what he’s capable of,” McGrone said. “We’ve got spring ball and summer camp coming up, so I can’t wait to see what he can do.”

    And now that Hudson has played his last game at the viper position, it appears Michael Barrett and Anthony Solomon have been tabbed to take over.

    “They’ve grown a lot,” Hudson said. “Their progress from where they started to where they are now is unbelievable. To see where they were to where they are now, a testament to how hard they work. The future is bright with them.”

