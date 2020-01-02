Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy runs after a reception past Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow. (Photo: John Raoux, AP)

The Michigan-Alabama Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day drew an audience of 14,003,000 viewers, a massive number for a game not on the Rose-Fiesta-Orange-Sugar level. It was the most-watched bowl game on ABC since the 2010 national championship, the network said.

Among Citrus Bowls all-time, the audience for the Alabama-Michigan game was the bowl’s fourth-highest audience, dating back to at least the 1991 season and its best since the 2008 season (Florida vs. Michigan, 14,780,000 viewers).

Alabama defeated Michigan 35-16 on Wednesday as the Crimson Tide held the Wolverines scoreless in the second half.

