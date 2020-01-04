Michigan has added to its secondary with the addition of Darion Green-Warren, a four-star cornerback from Harbor City Narbonne High in California.

Green-Warren made the big reveal Saturday during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. The 6-foot, 187-pounder is the 14th-ranked cornerback in the country according to the 247Sports Composite and chose Michigan over Nebraska and USC.

Darion Green-Warren, a four-star cornerback from California, verbally committed on Saturday to play footbal at Michigan. (Photo: 247Sports)

Michigan has 27 players in the 2020 class, most of whom signed during the early period last month. The class is ranked No. 11 nationally by 247Sports and No. 2 in the Big Ten, as of Saturday afternoon.

“It was a business decision for me,” Green-Warren told The Michigan Insider. “My family and I loved the school and we thought that it was the best chance to get me to the NFL. At the end of the day that’s the goal. I want to go to the NFL as soon as possible, and I feel like they can help me reach that (level).”

Green-Warren had been an Oklahoma commit and many thought he would stay closer to home and attend USC. He took an official visit to Michigan in December and in his comments to the Michigan Insider said cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich, with his lengthy NFL career and ability to develop corners, was a big draw.

He transferred from Santa Ana Mater Dei to attend Narbonne in 2019. Green-Warren reportedly made the move to graduate early.

Four Michigan commits did not sign during the early period, including Micah Mazzccua, Gaige Garcia and Nick Patterson. The national signing period begins Feb. 5.

