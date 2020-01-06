Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Jan. 6
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 6, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 6, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
1. Michigan State (12-3, 4-0) – In one afternoon, everyone was reminded why the Spartans were the preseason favorite to repeat as Big Ten champions and Cassius Winston (pictured) held the same status for most national player of the year awards. The senior guard had a career game against Michigan, just a few days after dominating Illinois. It’s early, but the Spartans have just served notice to the rest of the conference that they won’t be giving up their title so easily. Last week: 2. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
2. Ohio State (11-3, 1-2) – It’s difficult to find yourself at a crossroad so early in the season, but that’s where the Buckeyes are right now after losing at home to Wisconsin, their second straight loss. The Buckeyes have some of the best wins of the season and there’s a better than average chance this stretch is looked back on as a turning point. The question is, which way do things turn as OSU plays twice this week on the road. Last week: 1.
3. Penn State (12-2, 2-1) – The Nittany Lions have won five in a row, and after knocking off Iowa at the Palestra in Philadelphia, they’re starting to prove they’re the real deal. This is Patrick Chambers’ best team and things have reached the point where not making the NCAA Tournament would be hard to fathom as the Nittany Lions face a stretch of winnable games, including this week at Rutgers and at home against Wisconsin. Last week: 4.
4. Maryland (12-2, 2-1) – The Terrapins are slowly building back after losing two straight to Penn State and Seton Hall, rolling over Indiana at home over the weekend. Things get ramped up this week as the Terps have a chance to make an early statement with a home game against Ohio State, followed by a trip to Iowa. Last week: 5.
5. Michigan (10-4, 1-2) – It’s hard to knock the Wolverines too much, considering they’re playing without Isaiah Livers, but the fact remains that Livers’ status remains up in the air and Michigan now has lost four of five against major conference teams. The road woes continued at Michigan State, as the Wolverines shot poorly and had no answer for Cassius Winston. They host Purdue this week before traveling to Minnesota as they look to bounce back. Last week: 3.
6. Iowa (10-4, 1-2) – The Hawkeyes had won four straight before heading to Philadelphia to take on Penn State. The offense, as usual, was hitting on all cylinders, but the Hawkeyes still came up short. They’ll travel to Nebraska early this week with a good chance to get back on a winning track before facing a critical trip to Maryland at the end of the week with a chance to jump in the standings. Last week: 6.
7. Wisconsin (9-5, 2-1) – It’s probably not wise to count out the Badgers early in the season. They’re once again starting to show they have some fight, and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if they’re in the top half of the conference by the end of the season. The win at Ohio State was a big one, and they’ll look to continue that momentum this week at home against Illinois before heading to Penn State. Last week: 10.
8. Illinois (10-5, 2-2) – The Fighting Illini shook off a poor shooting night at Michigan State by coming back and shutting down Purdue at home. They’ll get a chance to win two straight for the first time since mid-December when they travel to Wisconsin this week before closing the week at home against Rutgers as a young team continues to make progress. Last week: 7.
9. Purdue (9-6, 2-2) – It was a wild week for the Boilermakers, who went two overtimes to beat Minnesota at home early in the week, then went to Illinois and didn’t score for the first seven minutes on their way to an ugly loss. Things don’t get any easier this week as it heads to Michigan on Thursday before hosting Michigan State on Sunday. Last week: 8.
10. Minnesota (8-6, 2-2) – The Golden Gophers bounced back from a tough, two-overtime loss at Purdue early in the week by beating up on Northwestern. It was a much-needed win for the Gophers, who enter a brutal stretch over the next three games, including this week with a trip to Michigan State before hosting Michigan on Sunday. After that, Penn State comes to town the following week. Last week: 11.
11. Indiana (11-3, 1-2) – Things have been going in the wrong direction since the blown lead in the loss to Arkansas. A blowout at the hands of Maryland came over the weekend, but the Hoosiers get a break on Wednesday as Northwestern comes to town. After that, though, the Hoosiers play host to Ohio State – a team that’s desperate to get back on track. Last week: 9.
12. Rutgers (11-3, 2-1) – The Scarlet Knights now have won five in a row, thanks to a win over a Division II opponent and a trip to Nebraska over the weekend. It’s been a heck of a start to the season for Rutgers, and the challenges will ramp up from here with a home game early this week with Penn State followed by a trip to Illinois with a chance to win a road game against a favored team. Last week: 12.
13. Nebraska (6-8, 1-2) – The rollercoaster continues for the Cornhuskers as they got handled at home by Rutgers in the return to Big Ten play. They’ll host Iowa early this week in a game they’ll again be the underdog before an early battle to stay out of the conference basement as the Huskers hit the road to take on Northwestern. Last week: 13.
14. Northwestern (5-8, 0-3) – The Wildcats have lost four in a row and five of the last six, as they are still looking for that first Big Ten victory following the loss at Minnesota on Sunday. The upcoming week at least offers some hope at getting that win. The Wildcats travel to Indiana before hosting Nebraska on Saturday in an effort to get out of last place. Last week: 14.
    East Lansing — This wasn’t their best shot.

    Not with Isaiah Livers on the visitors’ bench in a sweatsuit. Not with Cassius Winston wearing a Superman cape once again. Not with Michigan State students back from break and ready to roar inside the Breslin Center. And certainly not with Juwan Howard’s presence injecting more adrenaline into a rivalry that already carried plenty for Tom Izzo and the Spartans.

    Still, it was a shot.

    And as Michigan’s players made their way to the team bus Sunday afternoon, headed home after an 87-69 loss to the Spartans, they knew they’d taken another pass. Knew, too, what they’d see when they gathered to watch film a day later at practice back in Ann Arbor.

    As confident as this team looked in November — or even a few weeks ago after a 100-point outburst in its Big Ten opener against Iowa and a near-miss in overtime against Oregon — Michigan seemed unsure when it stepped into enemy territory Sunday. And by the time the game was over, the Wolverines were pretty sure that was part of the problem. Beyond the glaring defensive breakdowns and the undeniably short bench, there was that too-long pause that frequently set them up to fail.

     “I think we hesitate a lot with threes, and second-guess ourselves, which kind of helps us to miss ‘em,” said sophomore Brandon Johns Jr., who made his second career start in place of the injured Livers. “It’s a mental thing, so we’ve just got to stay mentally strong, mentally composed. And the more we do that, the more our shots will fall.”

    'Time to move forward' 

    That they didn’t Sunday was not a complete surprise. Everyone knew the sizzling shooting display we saw from Michigan in the Bahamas around Thanksgiving wasn’t sustainable. But playing without their most reliable scorer, the Wolverines shot just 5-of-23 from three-point range against the Spartans, averaged less than a point per possession and trailed by double digits for more than half the game.

    Michigan now has lost four of its last seven, including both of its road games in Big Ten play, and Howard’s team is facing its first true adversity this season with Livers still sidelined with a groin injury. Thursday night’s matchup against Purdue at the Crisler Center suddenly feels like a must-win game with road dates at Minnesota and Iowa up next and Michigan effectively three games behind first-place Michigan State in the league standings.

    “We’re not happy about the loss, but we don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves,” assistant coach Saddi Washington said after Sunday’s loss. “It’s time to learn from it and move forward.”

    What we learned, though, is what we already knew. Michigan’s margin for error isn’t what it was the last few years under John Beilein, and as good a player — and leader — as senior point guard Zavier Simpson is, he can’t carry a team in the same way Winston does offensively for Izzo.

    Simpson did what he could Sunday, finishing with 14 points, eight assists, five rebounds and a steal. But his 14 points came on 18 shots while Winston poured in a career-high 32 on 19 field-goal attempts and had a hand in 20 of Michigan State’s 28 made baskets. Without Livers on the floor, Michigan State’s help defense stymied Simpson’s ball-screen efficiency, and his pass-outs rarely hurt the Spartans because the close-outs were strong and the shooters weren’t ready — or willing.

    Johns missed his first corner three, then passed up the next few that came his way. Franz Wagner hit one in each half but the freshman still doesn't seem all that comfortable on the court. Eli Brooks, meanwhile, finished with just five attempts and two points in 36 minutes on the court. And while he’s shooting nearly 44 percent from three-point range this season, he’s 0-for-6 on threes in nearly 90 minutes of playing time spread over Michigan’s three true road games this season. As a team, the Wolverines are 11-for-60 from behind the arc in those games.

     “You’re away from home, but that’s no excuse,” said Jon Teske, whose reliable post play also was negated by foul trouble Sunday. "We've just got to be confident in the shots we take. We've got to trust that those shots will go in. (Assistant coach Phil) Martelli said we had a lot of shots in the first half and ‘How many of those shots do you trust to go in or expect to go in? Or are you just kind of shooting it?’ We've just got to have the mindset that ‘This shot is going to go in,’ regardless if it does or doesn't.”

    If it doesn’t, there’ll be consequences, though. Because this Michigan team isn’t as strong defensively as recent editions.

    More from everybody

    The Wolverines struggled mightily with their transition defense Sunday, which is a recipe for disaster against Winston and the Spartans. And whether it was going with a two-big lineup — awkwardly so, at times — or Michigan’s guards simply getting lost trying to chase the All-American point guard, it was uncharacteristic for the Wolverines to have so many lapses.

    “Unfortunately for us, we didn’t do a good job communicating on the open man and where he was,” Howard said. “That’s why they were able to score some of those threes in transition. There’s no excuses for that. We prepared for it. We just didn’t do it.”

    In the halfcourt, they did just about everything, though most of it didn’t work all that well in trying to defend Winston in ball-screen actions. Michigan had a week to prepare and Martelli said Howard used that extra time to essentially hold a mini-camp, adding new wrinkles to the drop coverage they’d utilized the first two months of the season.

    Analytics suggest that’s the best approach, but Winston scored on a variety of pull-up jumpers and runners against a sagging second defender. So Michigan then tried hedging, to no avail. Teske was in foul trouble and the Wolverines simply don’t have the kind of length to bother Winston in those situations. 

    “He played a great game,” Johns said. “He scored on all three levels and he just has that mentality, like he’s the best player on the court.”

    Simpson does, too. But Michigan’s going to need more than that. Frankly, they're going to need more from everybody, because that's the only way they're going to keep pace with the better teams they'll face from here on out. 

    “We have to have a balance,” Martelli said. “When we look good, it’s balanced."

    When they don’t, it looks like it did Sunday. But after seeing that, Martelli also had this to say about what lies ahead for the Wolverines.

    "Confidence is a big deal, too, and they couldn't play for a better guy in terms of that," he added, nodding down the hallway where Howard was busy catching up with former MSU star Eric Snow and his son, Darius, an incoming football recruit. "I mean, he exudes it for them. And now they have to take that in."

    john.niyo@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @JohnNiyo

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE