Andre Seldon moved in at Michigan on Monday and enrolled for this semester. He will go through winter workouts and spring practice with the team.

Before he did that, Seldon participated in last week’s Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Florida. It was his last week as a high school player before moving on and he made the most of it. The Belleville native consistently earned praise from the coaching staff there, which included former NFL cornerbacks Deion Sanders and Adam "Pacman" Jones, as well as recruiting analysts who were in attendance.

Cornerback Andre Seldon of Belleville is one of eight early enrollees for Michigan. (Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

“At 5-foot-9, Michigan signee Andre Seldon was the smallest corner in the game but no one competed harder,” 247Sports national analyst Greg Biggins said. “He played with a chip on his shoulder every day in practice, and no one made more plays throughout the week.”

Some of those plays came against Ohio State signee Julian Fleming, ranked by some as the top receiver recruit in the country. Others came against 6-foot-8 Georgia tight end signee Darnell Washington. Seldon gave up a good deal of height in both matchups, but he consistently played big. That carried into the game, where he had several pass-breakups.

Michigan sees a number of smaller, faster receivers. K.J. Hamler of Penn State (Orchard Lake St. Mary's), who just declared for the NFL Draft, is the prime example from last year’s schedule. Next year, they will see players like Purdue’s Rondale Moore and Indiana’s Whop Philyor, where a player of Seldon’s skill set may be able to help slow down those elusive playmakers.

At one point, because of his stature, some wondered how Seldon would fit in at Michigan.

After a strong high school career which finished with him blanketing some of the best players in the country, the question now has shifted to whether he can be an impact player as a true freshman.

Green-Warren adds to UM class

Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne cornerback Darion Green-Warrenannounced his commitment to Michigan during Saturday’s All-American Bowl. Green-Warren, a four-star per the 247Sports Composite, is a one-time Oklahoma commit who also considered USC, Nebraska, and more.

At 6 feet, 187 pounds, he brings size, but is also noted by analysts as having great competitiveness and technique. His strengths complement Seldon’s well.

Michigan’s recent development in the secondary, specifically Lavert Hill, Jourdan Lewis and Jabrill Peppers, played a large part in Green-Warren’s decision.

Last winter, he was timed at 4.67 in the 40-yard dash at an Opening Regional, and while that is a solid time on a laser, Green-Warren is confident the coaching staff as well as the strength and conditioning staff can help him improve on that.

“I feel like they are going to push me, make me work a lot harder to bring the best talent (out of) me,” he said. “(They will) get my body right and get my speed right.”

Green-Warren signed with Michigan during the early signing period, but held the announcement until the game.

Heavily recruited D-lineman plans to visit

Highland Springs (Va.) junior defensive end Kelvin Gilliam reported to The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich, that he will visit Michigan on Feb. 1.

Gilliam (6-3, 250 pounds) is one of the more heavily recruited prospects on the eastern coast. He has offers from Penn State, Michigan State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh and more.

He has not narrowed down his list of 20 offers at this time.

The 247Sports Composite ranks him as the No. 12 weak-side defensive end in the country, and No. 5 junior prospect in Virginia.

