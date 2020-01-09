Jaylen Kelly-Powell (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Michigan defensive back Jaylen Kelly-Powell, from Detroit Cass Tech, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed to The Detroit News.

He has two years of college eligibility remaining.

Kelly-Powell (6-0, 180) played in 10 games as a freshman in 2017 and seven in 2018 but saw his playing time decrease in 2019.

As a high school senior, Kelly-Powell was a four-star prospect and rated the No. 21 safety in the country by 247Sports. He made The Detroit News Dream Team.

