Michigan cornerback Ambry Thomas, who dealt with a serious medical issue before last season but turned in a productive performance on the field, is returning for his final season.

Thomas never seemed to be seriously considering leaving early for the NFL Draft, but wasn’t definitive during a conversation with reporters before the Citrus Bowl. He made his announcement Saturday night on Instagram.

“Ain’t this what they been waiting for ... You ready?! #lastride” Thomas said.

Receiver Nico Collins, who last week announced he’s returning, posted this comment: “Let’s ride!!”

Thomas spent much of July in the hospital with colitis and lost a considerable amount of weight. He was able to regain the weight on his way to a quick recovery and not only played this fall but make a significant impact.

He finished the season with 38 tackles and had three interceptions and four pass breakups. He also had two fumble recoveries and was voted third-team All-Big Ten by the coaches.

“I’m out here right now practicing with the team,” Thomas said before the Citrus Bowl when asked if he planned to return to Michigan. “I’m back, put it like that, I’m back. I’m with my guys to lead my team to a good year next year.”

That still sounded a bit cloudy, so Thomas was asked if he was still considering his immediate future.

“It was never no decision,” said Thomas, who has not requested an NFL grade. “I ain’t said nothing out there. It was just assumed I’m coming back.”

Receiver Nico Collins, defensive end Kwity Paye and tight end Nick Eubanks have all said they’re returning to Michigan for the 2020 season. Center Cesar Ruiz and receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones announced their departures for the NFL Draft.

With Thomas' return, Michigan will have to fill one starting spot at cornerback, with the departure of Lavert Hill, who has exhausted his eligibility. Vincent Gray appears likely to replace Hill.

