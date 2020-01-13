Belleville High defensive back Myles Rowser announced on social media he has committed to the 2022 Michigan football class.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound safety selected UM over Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State and Iowa State.

Belleville standout Myles Rowser announced Monday night on Twitter he'll play football at Michigan in 2022. (Photo: Ed O'Brien, 247Sports)

He is the younger brother of Belleville cornerback Andre Seldon, who is an early enrollee at Michigan as part of the Wolverines' 2020 recruiting class.

Rowser, who is entering his junior, started a handful of games for Belleville as a freshman. His calling card is delivering hard hits.

"Myles is going to be a big kid," Belleville coach Jeremain Crowell said in an interview with Allen Trieu last year. “He loves to put his nose in there. Right now, he is one of the hardest workers, if not the hardest worker on the team.”