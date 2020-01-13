Edward Warinner didn’t go far to find a new home.

The former Michigan State linebacker, who entered the transfer portal after the Spartans’ victory in the Pinstripe Bowl, is enrolled at Michigan and is part of the football program, a team spokesman confirmed.

Edward Warinner, right (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

Warinner is the son of Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner.

A three-star prospect out of Olentangy Liberty High in Ohio who enrolled early and went through spring practice in 2018, Warinner was the 42nd-ranked player in the state of Ohio as a senior and was ranked the No. 2 inside linebacker, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot, 229-pound Warinner redshirted in 2018 with the Spartans and appeared in seven games in 2019, playing primarily on special teams and recording three tackles.

