Michigan defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour enters transfer portal
The Detroit News
Published 5:25 p.m. ET Jan. 14, 2020 | Updated 5:59 p.m. ET Jan. 14, 2020
Michigan defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour announced Tuesday afternoon on his Twitter account that he was putting his name in the transfer portal with the intention of being a graduate transfer.
Dwumfour appeared in 33 games for the Wolverines, with four career starts.
"My time here at Michigan has come to an end," Dwumfour said in a message posted on social media, "these past four years (have) been some of the best (times) of my life. I've learned and matured so much here, I've built relationships with people that will last a lifetime."
Dwumfour made three tackles and a shared sack in his final game at Michigan against Ohio State. He missed the Citrus Bowl because of a shoulder injury.
