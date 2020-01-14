Michigan signed four players from inside the state in the 2020 class and has one verbally committed in the 2021 class – Sterling Heights Stevenson offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi. But now the Wolverines already have two committed in the 2022 class.

Myles Rowser (Photo: Brice Marich, The Michigan Insider)

On Monday, Myles Rowser, who played two seasons at Belleville but is currently at Detroit King, gave his verbal to head coach Jim Harbaugh. Rowser, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound safety, joins Essexville Garber defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren as the first two commits in Michigan’s 2022 class.

Rowser is also the younger brother of 2020 Michigan signee Andre Seldon.

"To me, Michigan felt like a second home because it's right up the street and my brother already committed," Rowser said. "They treated me just like him. (Michigan’s coaches) said I fit in well and with everything I do, I'd be able to play different positions in the secondary."

Michigan has also offered West Bloomfield’s Michael Williams, a tight end/linebacker, running back Dillon Tatum, and Grosse Pointe South cornerback William Johnson in the in-state 2022 class.

The Wolverines are believed to be among the leaders for all three.

“I think they’re going to have a good class of in-state guys coming in for sure,” Johnson told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich. “Myles is a really talented football player. It looks like they’ve got a good 2022 class coming in so far.”

Williams was offered last summer while Tatum was recently offered in December.

"I’ve been to a lot of Michigan games and camps and there’s a lot of people I know that loved it there," Tatum said. "Donovan Peoples-Jones played for the same youth football team as I did and was coached by my dad. I’ve grown up watching a lot of good football and a lot of that was Michigan.”

The state should have plenty more talent to be had in that class.

Fourteen other Michigan sophomores hold college offers: Dearborn Fordson athlete Antonio Gates Jr.; Belleville’s receiver/defensive back foursome of Jeremiah Caldwell, Deshaun Lee, Trevor Jones and Christian Rapley; Oak Park receiver Dayvon Young; Birmingham Groves receiver/defensive back Jaden Mangham; Traverse City Central linebacker Joshua Burnham; Zeeland East linebacker Tag Bonnema; Detroit Cass Tech cornerback Nate Briggs; Saline quarterback Larry Robinson; Harper Woods running back Christion Stokes; and Muskegon cornerback Myles Walton and defensive end Dametrius Walker.

This is in addition to the 15 in-state prospects in the class of 2021 the Wolverines have offered.

So fans looking for the Wolverines to bring in more home-grown talent should have plenty to look forward to in the next few cycles.

Wolverine commits, signees in Polynesian Bowl

Michigan has seven signees and one verbal commit representing the school in Saturday’s Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii.

During the first practice session, 247Sports national analyst Greg Biggins noted standout performances by wide receiver Roman Wilson and linebacker Kalel Mullings.

“Roman had a diving catch early on and flashed explosiveness,” Biggins said. “Mullings looked good, as well. He is very fluid athletically.”

Wide receiver A.J. Henning, tight end Matthew Hibner and offensive lineman Reece Atteberry are the signees participating. Long-snapper Gregory Tarr, a preferred walk-on commit, is also playing in the game.

Defensive end Braiden McGregor and safety Jordan Morant are two signees who were selected to the game but are sitting out due to injury. They will still head out to Hawaii for the end of the week to take part in festivities and be present during the game.

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.