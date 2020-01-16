Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Jan. 13
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 6, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Michigan State (13-4, 5-1) – Say what you will about the fact the Spartans looked awful in Sunday’s trip to Mackey Arena that resulted in a blowout loss to Purdue, it was still the first conference loss for a team that had been playing as well as anyone in the country. The big question is whether it lingers or the Spartans prove it was the outlier. They’ll host Wisconsin this week before hitting the road next week at Indiana and Minnesota. Last week: 1.
2. Maryland (13-3, 3-2) – It was a theme in the Big Ten as 12 teams lost, so trying to find some rhyme or reason in the rankings will be difficult. It’s hard to move the Terrapins up after getting wiped out in Iowa, but the Terps did beat Ohio State at home early in the week, and like Michigan State, it’s hard to ding this team for a road loss, no matter how one-sided it was. Last week: 4.
3. Illinois (12-5, 4-2) – One of only two conference teams not to lose last week, the Fighting Illini have won three in a row after losing by 20 at Michigan State. With youth comes inconsistency, but the Illini are starting to find a groove. They now get a long break before hosting Northwestern on Saturday, and playing tough road games against Purdue and Michigan next week. Last week: 8.
4. Michigan (11-5, 2-3) – The Wolverines curiously continue to have trouble defending some of the conference’s top big men, as evidenced this week in the double-overtime win over Purdue and the loss at Minnesota. The schedule over the next two weeks will tell a lot, as the Wolverines head to Iowa for the rematch with the Hawkeyes on Friday before hosting Penn State and Illinois next week. Last week: 5.
5. Iowa (11-5, 2-3) – The Hawkeyes typify the up-and-down nature of the Big Ten, as they began the week by losing at Nebraska only to bounce back and trounce Maryland at home. They still don’t play a ton of defense in Iowa City, but with the play of big man Luka Garza (55), the Hawkeyes will have a chance most nights, including this week at Northwestern and home against Michigan. Last week: 6.
6. Purdue (10-7, 3-3) – While the Boilermakers have lacked consistency this season, they did add another resume-builder on Sunday by blowing out previously Big Ten unbeaten Michigan State. In addition to a win over Virginia, the Boilermakers have beaten some of the big boys, but getting it done on a night-in, night-out basis will be the next challenge. Last week: 9.
7. Wisconsin (10-6, 3-2) – The Badgers went on the road and beat Penn State on Saturday for their fifth win in the last six games, the only defeat coming by one point at home to Illinois. Micah Potter (11) had a big day at Penn State, as the Badgers are starting to look like they can be a factor in the race ahead of a difficult week that includes Maryland at home followed by a trip to Michigan State. Last week: 7.
8. Ohio State (11-5, 1-4) – What are we to make of the Buckeyes, who tore through nonconference play and were ranked as high as No. 3 in the nation, but have now lost four in a row and are tied for last in the Big Ten? They’re not scoring points, as the losses have mounted and some of the youngsters are struggling. A visit from Nebraska should help this week before another test at Penn State on Saturday. Last week: 2.
9. Rutgers (12-4, 3-2) – The run finally ended for the Scarlet Knights, who entered Saturday’s game at Illinois having won six straight, including a home victory over Penn State. They almost made it seven and had the Illini on the ropes, but couldn’t get a big bucket late in the game. Home games this week against Indiana and Minnesota offer a chance to get back on track. Last week: 12.
10. Indiana (13-3, 3-2) – Just when you’re getting ready to cross off the Hoosiers on your list of potential postseason teams, they respond by squeaking past Northwestern and then piling on by beating a struggling Ohio State team. Things seem to be lining up as the Hoosiers head to Rutgers and Nebraska this week, two games they should win if they expect to contend. Last week: 11.
11. Penn State (12-4, 2-3) – Things sure have turned quickly for the Nittany Lions, who a week ago were coming off a win over Iowa in Philadelphia and had all sorts of momentum as they appeared on the fast track to the NCAA Tournament. Losses at Rutgers and at home to Wisconsin have soured the mood, though, as Penn State now faces a week that includes a trip to Minnesota and a visit from Ohio State. Last week: 3.
12. Minnesota (9-7, 3-3) – Like most other young teams, the Golden Gophers are struggling to find some consistency. It helps to have big man Daniel Oturu (25), as the sophomore has been a beast over the past few weeks. He scored 30 in the win over Michigan on Sunday, which came after he scored 22 and had 10 rebounds in a loss to Michigan State. If he gets some help on a regular basis, the Gophers will be a factor all season. Last week: 10.
13. Northwestern (6-9, 1-4) – The Wildcats were minutes away from a huge week, but were unable to hold on early in the week at Indiana. After dropping a close one there, the Wildcats rebounded to get their first conference victory of the season over Nebraska, in a battle of teams trying to stay out of the conference basement. Last week: 14.
14. Nebraska (7-9, 2-3) – This is life for the young Cornhuskers. A huge home win over Iowa early in the week was followed by a stinker on the road against previously winless Northwestern. That inconsistency will likely linger all season as Fred Hoiberg continues to rebuild the Huskers, including this week with a trip to Ohio State and a home date with Indiana. Last week: 13.
    Ann Arbor — When he looked at the tape of Iowa’s recent games, a couple things stood out to coach Juwan Howard.

    There’s an offense that’s averaging 1.151 points per possession, an efficiency mark that ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten.

    There’s the discipline and patience the Hawkeyes play with on every offensive possession, whether it’s attacking the first option or wearing opponents down to get to the next option.

    But the main takeaway?

    “Garza, Garza, Garza,” Howard said Thursday, referring to Iowa big man Luka Garza, “because he's touching the ball no matter what every time down the floor.”

    Heading into Friday night’s Big Ten rematch at Iowa, there’s no doubt Garza is at the center of No. 19 Michigan’s scouting report after he lit up the Wolverines and set a Crisler Center single-game record for scoring by an opponent with a career-high 44 points.

    Howard admitted game-planning for Garza a second time around isn’t any easier, especially considering the tear he has been on. Since the teams squared off in the Big Ten opener on Dec. 6 — a 103-91 Michigan win — Garza has posted six double-doubles and has scored at least 21 points in six times over Iowa’s past eight games.

    Entering play Thursday, Garza ranks first in the Big Ten in scoring (22.3 points) and second in rebounding (10.4). He also leads the nation with seven 20-point, 10-rebound outings and is one of only five players nationally who averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.

    “He's so skilled and so smart,” Howard said. “He's very patient before he gets the ball setting up his post position. His teammates are very patient in finding him no matter if the ball moves over to the other side of the floor. Before the shot clock is over with, it's always going to find a way to find his hands. He's the perfect example of ball finds energy because he's never staying in the same spot.

    “What we have to do a better job of is making sure we're aware that if the ball is on the other side of the floor, don't feel like you can relax and know at some point he's going to touch it. … To be honest with you, we're not going to prevent him from scoring because he's that good. We just want to make all his catches tough as well as his shots are well-contested and make him have to work for every bucket."

    While opposing Big Ten big men have had their way against Michigan’s post defense while being guarded one-on-one, Howard noted it will require a team effort to slow down Garza, whom he called a “special talent.”

    Junior walk-on forward C.J. Baird, a vital member of the scout team, said there has been an emphasis on putting pressure on Iowa’s ball-handlers and making it hard for Garza to get the ball in the first place. But when Garza does, there’s been a focus on getting him to pick up his dribble sooner and further from the rim.

    “In a lot of games that we've seen he gets really deep position in the post and can score an easy layup,” Baird said. “You want to make sure you get big men out of their rhythm by stabbing at the ball a little bit more and trying to make sure that he doesn't get going at home really early.”

    That’s something the Wolverines (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) failed to do in the first meeting as Garza scored 15 of Iowa’s first 17 points and needed less than five minutes to reach double figures in scoring.

    Redshirt junior center Austin Davis said not letting Garza, who can finish over either shoulder and knock down outside shots, get into a similar groove in the early stages of the game is paramount.

    “I think we need to do a little bit better job of taking the challenge right from the start, being ready to go right from the get-go and not let him get settled in,” Davis said.

    “We need to do a better job of thinking about his tendencies, which way he wants to go. Then (we need to) move our feet to stay in front of him, cut him off of those angles and make him go to a secondary move.”

    That’s where Baird and the scout team come into play. While no one can simulate Garza’s array of post moves, footwork and 6-foot-11 frame or replicate his 22 points per game in practice, they can imitate his tendencies — from the way he stops in the paint and gets early position to the way he uses his body in the post.

    The hope is it will help Michigan’s big men, like senior center Jon Teske and Davis, know what to expect and better prepare them for the test that Garza will once again present.

    “He commands the ball where he wants to on the block, under the rim and he gets to his spots,” Baird said. “That's one of the toughest things that's really underrated in basketball is a lot of people can get away with athleticism and make a really amazing play that's really showy, but he does all the little things right, especially around the rim.

    “That's something we've been working on a lot in practice and we’re hoping that it'll translate tomorrow."

    Michigan at Iowa

    Tip-off: 9 p.m. Friday, Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa

    TV/radio: FS1/950

    Records: No. 19 Michigan 11-5, 2-3 Big Ten; Iowa 12-5, 3-3

    Outlook: With three assists, Zavier Simpson will pass Rumeal Robinson (575) for second on Michigan’s all-time assists list. … The Wolverines have lost five of the last six meetings at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. … Michigan (77 points) and Iowa (76.8) rank first and second in scoring offense in Big Ten play.

